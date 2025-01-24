Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersoncrosschurchartwatercolourbuildingwallpublic domainWall Painting (c. 1941) by Cornelius ChristoffelsOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 849 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2898 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarChristian community poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710063/christian-community-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWall Painting (Reredos) (1941) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088369/wall-painting-reredos-1941-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas Church concert post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828914/christmas-church-concert-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseWall Painting (c. 1939) by George E Rhonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085090/wall-painting-c-1939-george-rhoneFree Image from public domain licenseAdele Bloch-Bauer portrait background, Gustav Klimt's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552052/png-adult-altar-ancient-historyView licenseWall Painting (1938) by William McAuleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082175/wall-painting-1938-william-mcauleyFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas Church Concert blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10111675/christmas-church-concert-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseStatue of Santo (probably St. Dominic) (1941) by Juanita Donahoohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088195/statue-santo-probably-st-dominic-1941-juanita-donahooFree Image from public domain licenseTogether we pray blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786815/together-pray-blog-banner-templateView licenseWall Paper and Border (c. 1936) by Burton Ewinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072407/wall-paper-and-border-c-1936-burton-ewingFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas embroidery design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16186012/christmas-embroidery-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseOntwerp voor een kruisbeeld (c. 1775 - c. 1785) by Luigi Valadierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13739384/ontwerp-voor-een-kruisbeeld-c-1775-1785-luigi-valadierFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496656/christian-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSide Altar, San Luis Rey Mission (1936) by Howard H Shermanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070970/side-altar-san-luis-rey-mission-1936-howard-shermanFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community Facebook story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710091/christian-community-facebook-story-template-editable-designView licenseWall Painting and Baptismal Niche (c. 1941) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088366/wall-painting-and-baptismal-niche-c-1941-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710047/christian-community-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseWall Painting (1939) by Edward Jewetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085094/wall-painting-1939-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain licenseChurch Service poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428111/church-service-poster-templateView licenseDesign for an Arch by John Ruskinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8985795/design-for-arch-john-ruskinFree Image from public domain licenseWorship service poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13495708/worship-service-poster-templateView licenseThe Blind Prince (c. 1550) by Lambert Suaviushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9999461/the-blind-prince-c-1550-lambert-suaviusFree Image from public domain licenseLuxury wall decor, editable interior designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12767633/luxury-wall-decor-editable-interior-designView licenseSanctum, Carved from Wood (1937) by Alexander Chudomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076860/sanctum-carved-from-wood-1937-alexander-chudomFree Image from public domain licenseYouth Bible school Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11557021/youth-bible-school-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAltar Chimes on Wheel (1941) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087280/altar-chimes-wheel-1941-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseElegant vintage mansion illustrations collection, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418307/elegant-vintage-mansion-illustrations-collection-editable-design-element-setView licenseWall Painting (c. 1939) by Edward Jewetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085107/wall-painting-c-1939-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain licenseChristian youth camp Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11768197/christian-youth-camp-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRetablo (1935/1942) by Margery Parishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062578/retablo-19351942-margery-parishFree Image from public domain licenseFuneral service poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12897756/funeral-service-poster-templateView licenseLaguna Main Altarpiece (1935/1942) by E Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061154/laguna-main-altarpiece-19351942-boydFree Image from public domain licenseLuxury wall decor, editable interior designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12763906/luxury-wall-decor-editable-interior-designView licenseSantos Retablos (1936) by Maude Vallehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070698/santos-retablos-1936-maude-valleFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12569405/sunday-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWall Painting and Niche: Restoration Drawing (c. 1939) by George E Rhonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085105/wall-painting-and-niche-restoration-drawing-c-1939-george-rhoneFree Image from public domain licenseFinding faith poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12796098/finding-faith-poster-templateView licenseAngel and ornament band, above this animal frieze.To both sides part of archhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8775726/angel-and-ornament-band-above-this-animal-friezeto-both-sides-part-archFree Image from public domain licenseYouth bible school poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428155/youth-bible-school-poster-templateView licenseThe Marriage of the Virgin (c. 1490/1500) by Israhel van Meckenem and Hans Holbein the Elderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9986189/image-dog-animal-faceFree Image from public domain license