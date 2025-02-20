Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagetextureartwatercolourlacepublic domainpaintingsbagweddingWedding Veil (c. 1941) by Mary FitzgeraldOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 956 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3263 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSelf love quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630275/self-love-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseRug Hooks (c. 1941) by Mary Fitzgeraldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088018/rug-hooks-c-1941-mary-fitzgeraldFree Image from public domain licenseYou hold my heart quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630271/you-hold-heart-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseBedspread (1935/1942) by Henry Granethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059085/bedspread-19351942-henry-granetFree Image from public domain licenseBest friends forever, editable customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22463247/best-friends-forever-editable-customizable-designView licenseBeaded Bag (c. 1941) by Dolores Haupthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087328/beaded-bag-c-1941-dolores-hauptFree Image from public domain licenseLess think, more pink, editable customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22611925/less-think-more-pink-editable-customizable-designView licenseWoven Napkin (c. 1937) by Suzanne Royhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078352/woven-napkin-c-1937-suzanne-royFree Image from public domain licenseWhite flowers illustration, brown background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10176788/white-flowers-illustration-brown-background-editable-designView licenseHandwoven Table Cover (c. 1940) by Maud M Holmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086024/handwoven-table-cover-c-1940-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain licenseBridal gowns, editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18129054/bridal-gowns-editable-poster-templateView licenseCoverlet (c. 1941) by Betty Jacobhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087608/coverlet-c-1941-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor red coquette element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15145805/editable-watercolor-red-coquette-element-setView licenseLinen Table Cloth (c. 1937) by Eva Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075707/linen-table-cloth-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseTextile Swatches (c. 1939) by Charlotte Winterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084892/textile-swatches-c-1939-charlotte-winterFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519434/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRefillable Pencil (c. 1941) by Mary Fitzgeraldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087996/refillable-pencil-c-1941-mary-fitzgeraldFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563981/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseQuilt (c. 1941) by Betty Jacobhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087988/quilt-c-1941-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain licenseMeowy Christmas Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722631/meowy-christmas-instagram-post-templateView licenseKerchief Scarf (c. 1938) by Erwin Schwabehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080447/kerchief-scarf-c-1938-erwin-schwabeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor red coquette element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15144616/editable-watercolor-red-coquette-element-setView licenseLinen (1935/1942) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069281/linen-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at field, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198891/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView licenseCoverlet (Detail of Bluebird) (c. 1941) by Adolph Opstadhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087611/coverlet-detail-bluebird-c-1941-adolph-opstadFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at field, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10247767/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView licensePrinted Textile (Historical) (c. 1941) by Arlene Perkinshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087970/printed-textile-historical-c-1941-arlene-perkinsFree Image from public domain licenseBrown coquette illustration, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381576/brown-coquette-illustration-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseLinen - Red Border with Sunflower (c. 1937) by Eva Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075712/linen-red-border-with-sunflower-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor woman at field, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11461202/editable-watercolor-woman-field-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseEvening Handkerchief (1935/1942) by Mary Fitzgeraldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060438/evening-handkerchief-19351942-mary-fitzgeraldFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas collection Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12931732/christmas-collection-facebook-post-templateView licenseAfghan (c. 1941) by Renee A Monfalconehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087282/afghan-c-1941-renee-monfalconeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor woman at field, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11461235/editable-watercolor-woman-field-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseLinen Towel (c. 1937) by Eva Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075715/linen-towel-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13271198/chinese-new-year-instagram-post-templateView licenseShaker Silk Kerchief (1936) by Elizabeth Moutalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070888/shaker-silk-kerchief-1936-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain licenseMerry Christmas Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722637/merry-christmas-instagram-post-templateView licenseShaker Tow or Garden Sheet (1935/1942) by Elizabeth Moutalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062831/shaker-tow-garden-sheet-19351942-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain license