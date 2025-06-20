rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Water Cooler (1941) by John Tarantino
Save
Edit Image
animalbirdartwatercolourwaterpublic domainpaintingsphoto
Roseate Spoonbill bird background, vintage animal illustration
Roseate Spoonbill bird background, vintage animal illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688524/roseate-spoonbill-bird-background-vintage-animal-illustrationView license
Water Cooler (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
Water Cooler (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087120/water-cooler-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon duck gardener watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon duck gardener watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613925/cartoon-duck-gardener-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView license
Water Filter and Cooler (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
Water Filter and Cooler (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082212/water-filter-and-cooler-c-1938-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Vintage water fountain background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage water fountain background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740186/vintage-water-fountain-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Jug (for Wine, Cider, or Vinegar) (c. 1941) by John Tarantino
Jug (for Wine, Cider, or Vinegar) (c. 1941) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087905/jug-for-wine-cider-vinegar-c-1941-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712344/watercolor-tiger-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Sugar Bowl (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
Sugar Bowl (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086895/sugar-bowl-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor humpback whale, editable environment remix
Watercolor humpback whale, editable environment remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887521/watercolor-humpback-whale-editable-environment-remixView license
Wine Keg (c. 1939) by John Tarantino
Wine Keg (c. 1939) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085239/wine-keg-c-1939-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor humpback whale, editable environment remix
Watercolor humpback whale, editable environment remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10852644/watercolor-humpback-whale-editable-environment-remixView license
Sugar Bowl (probably 1940/1941) by Robert Stewart
Sugar Bowl (probably 1940/1941) by Robert Stewart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086900/sugar-bowl-probably-19401941-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor humpback whale, editable environment remix
Watercolor humpback whale, editable environment remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10562690/watercolor-humpback-whale-editable-environment-remixView license
Jar (c. 1941) by John Tarantino
Jar (c. 1941) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087889/jar-c-1941-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor humpback whale png element, editable environment remix
Watercolor humpback whale png element, editable environment remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10852430/watercolor-humpback-whale-png-element-editable-environment-remixView license
Water Cooler (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagalli
Water Cooler (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078072/water-cooler-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198971/watercolor-tiger-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Jar (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
Jar (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080377/jar-c-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10417265/watercolor-tiger-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Crock (1940) by John Tarantino
Crock (1940) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089360/crock-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor humpback whale mobile wallpaper, editable environment remix
Watercolor humpback whale mobile wallpaper, editable environment remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887562/watercolor-humpback-whale-mobile-wallpaper-editable-environment-remixView license
Water or Wine Jug (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amantea
Water or Wine Jug (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085161/water-wine-jug-c-1939-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor humpback whale, editable environment remix
Watercolor humpback whale, editable environment remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887623/watercolor-humpback-whale-editable-environment-remixView license
Jug (1940-1941) by John Tarantino and Sara Garfinkel
Jug (1940-1941) by John Tarantino and Sara Garfinkel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086183/jug-1940-1941-john-tarantino-and-sara-garfinkelFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bird png element, editable tropical plant design
Watercolor bird png element, editable tropical plant design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551561/watercolor-bird-png-element-editable-tropical-plant-designView license
Churn (probably 1938) by John Tarantino
Churn (probably 1938) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079267/churn-probably-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712341/watercolor-tiger-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Jar (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
Jar (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080368/jar-c-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor humpback whale mobile wallpaper, editable environment remix
Watercolor humpback whale mobile wallpaper, editable environment remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10852536/watercolor-humpback-whale-mobile-wallpaper-editable-environment-remixView license
Sugar Bowl (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
Sugar Bowl (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071944/sugar-bowl-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
PNG ripped paper mockup element, vintage flamingo illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
PNG ripped paper mockup element, vintage flamingo illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238477/png-animal-collage-element-customizableView license
Jar (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
Jar (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086151/jar-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor tiger on balcony, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor tiger on balcony, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11461818/editable-watercolor-tiger-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Sugar Bowl (c. 1937) by John Tarantino
Sugar Bowl (c. 1937) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077499/sugar-bowl-c-1937-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor tiger on balcony, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor tiger on balcony, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11461839/editable-watercolor-tiger-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1937) by John Tarantino
Pitcher (c. 1937) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076448/pitcher-c-1937-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Dolphins surf waves illustration, digital art editable design
Dolphins surf waves illustration, digital art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12235696/dolphins-surf-waves-illustration-digital-art-editable-designView license
Crock (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
Crock (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079486/crock-c-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView license
Jug (c. 1940) by John Tarantino and Winifred Luten
Jug (c. 1940) by John Tarantino and Winifred Luten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086184/jug-c-1940-john-tarantino-and-winifred-lutenFree Image from public domain license