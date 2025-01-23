rawpixel
Woman's Slipper (c. 1941) by Virginia Berge
Walking shoes Instagram post template, editable text
Woman's Slipper (c. 1940) by Virginia Berge
Shoes sale Instagram post template, editable text
Slipper (c. 1941) by Dorothy Dwin
Victorian women background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Girl's Dress (c. 1941) by Virginia Berge
Find balance editable Facebook post template, original art illustration from Bartholomeus Ziesenis
Woman's Slippers (c. 1937) by Al Curry
Women's vintage fashion, editable Victorian dress set, remixed by rawpixel
Woman's Sabot (c. 1937) by Stanley Mazur
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
Dress (c. 1940) by Virginia Berge
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
Dress (c. 1941) by Virginia Berge
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
Woman's Shoes (c. 1939) by Marie Alain
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
Woman's Clog (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmann
Blurred scene of crowded people are walking in rush
Slipper (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmann
Women's fashion Instagram post template, editable text
Slipper (c. 1939) by Nancy Crimi
Editable watercolor pink coquette design element set
Evening Slipper (c. 1937) by William Kieckhofel
Editable watercolor pink coquette design element set
Slipper (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmann
Editable watercolor woman at field, desktop wallpaper design
Woman's Slipper (c. 1938) by Francis Law Durand
Editable watercolor pink coquette design element set
Woman's Night Cap (c. 1939) by Virginia Berge
Editable watercolor woman at field, desktop wallpaper design
Child's Shoe (c. 1937) by Frances Cohen
White tea label template
Shirt (c. 1937) by Virginia Berge
Victorian women iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Christening Dress (c. 1939) by Virginia Berge
Editable watercolor pink coquette design element set
Shirt (c. 1937) by Virginia Berge
Reading club Instagram post template, editable text
Slipper (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
