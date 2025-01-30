Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingschairphotoantiqueWindsor Chair (c. 1941) by Ralph RussellOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 816 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2786 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage chair collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseZoar "Peasant" Chair (c. 1941) by Ralph Russellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088432/zoar-peasant-chair-c-1941-ralph-russellFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLove Seat (c. 1942) by Ralph Mortonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088623/love-seat-c-1942-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758528/flea-market-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseBranding Iron Used for Boxes and Bags (c. 1941) by Ralph Russellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087384/branding-iron-used-for-boxes-and-bags-c-1941-ralph-russellFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseQueen Anne Chair (c. 1942) by Ralph Mortonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088665/queen-anne-chair-c-1942-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseDrop Leaf Table (c. 1941) by Dorothea A Farringtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087731/drop-leaf-table-c-1941-dorothea-farringtonFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView licenseWindsor Comb-back Chair (c. 1939) by Ernest A Towers Jrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085243/windsor-comb-back-chair-c-1939-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496071/flea-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStudy Chair (c. 1941) by Sydney Robertshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088208/study-chair-c-1941-sydney-robertsFree Image from public domain licenseActivated Summer Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571793/activated-summer-instagram-post-templateView licenseDining Room Chair (c. 1939) by Ralph Mortonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083305/dining-room-chair-c-1939-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain licenseBaroque armchairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996509/baroque-armchairView licenseSecretary (c. 1939) by Ralph Mortonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084525/secretary-c-1939-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain licenseAntique furniture auction Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614776/antique-furniture-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseInlaid Chippendale Chair Panel (c. 1939) by Ralph Mortonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083802/inlaid-chippendale-chair-panel-c-1939-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain licenseAntique furniture auction Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18589486/antique-furniture-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseArmchair (1941) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087311/armchair-1941-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseRelax Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571816/relax-instagram-post-templateView licenseCorner Chair (1941) by Rolland Livingstonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087599/corner-chair-1941-rolland-livingstoneFree Image from public domain licenseVintage leather armchair element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990203/vintage-leather-armchair-element-editable-design-setView licenseHickory Chair (1941) by E J Reynoldshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087817/hickory-chair-1941-reynoldsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor armchair design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239359/watercolor-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseFootstool (c. 1941) by Jack Williamsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087782/footstool-c-1941-jack-williamsonFree Image from public domain licenseBaroque armchair element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990206/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView licenseSettee (1941) by Rolland Livingstonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088051/settee-1941-rolland-livingstoneFree Image from public domain licenseBaroque armchair element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990205/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView licenseChair (handmade) (c. 1941) by Glenn Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087491/chair-handmade-c-1941-glenn-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseBaroque armchair element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994504/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView licenseChair (1941) by Charles Goodwinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087473/chair-1941-charles-goodwinFree Image from public domain licenseVintage leather armchair element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14989178/vintage-leather-armchair-element-editable-design-setView licenseWooden Armoire (c. 1941) by Adele Brookshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088422/wooden-armoire-c-1941-adele-brooksFree Image from public domain licenseBaroque armchair element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14989181/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView licenseCorner Cupboard (c. 1941) by Joseph Ficcadentihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087587/corner-cupboard-c-1941-joseph-ficcadentiFree Image from public domain licenseBaroque armchair element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994520/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView licenseShaker Cabinet (c. 1941) by Edward D Williamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088086/shaker-cabinet-c-1941-edward-williamsFree Image from public domain license