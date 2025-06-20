Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacewoodpersonartpublic domainportraitdrawingspaintingWood Carving - "Hexafoos" (c. 1941) by William FergussonOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 898 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3065 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarGraduate cat student, education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12632748/graduate-cat-student-education-editable-remixView licenseReliquary of Father Junipero Serra (1941) by William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088001/reliquary-father-junipero-serra-1941-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain licenseIndustrial revolution podcast, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1941) by Sydney Robertshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087556/cigar-store-indian-c-1941-sydney-robertsFree Image from public domain licenseGrant Wood's editable American Gothic, famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926981/png-american-gothic-antique-artView licenseFigurehead (c. 1939) by Jane Iversonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083461/figurehead-c-1939-jane-iversonFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame mockup, realistic wall decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713092/photo-frame-mockup-realistic-wall-decorView licenseDoll - "Rachel" (c. 1941) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087693/doll-rachel-c-1941-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView licenseStation of the Cross No. 2: "The Cross is Laid on Jesus" (c. 1936) by William Herberthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071839/image-jesus-face-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740965/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStation of the Cross No. 13: "Jesus is Taken Down from the Cross" (c. 1936) by William Herberthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071815/image-jesus-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseLouis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564482/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseStation of the Cross No. 12: "Jesus Dies Upon the Cross" (c. 1936) by William Herberthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071814/image-jesus-horse-animalFree Image from public domain licenseLouis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575932/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseStation of the Cross No. 5: "Jesus is Assisted in Carrying His Cross (c. 1936) by William Herberthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071842/image-jesus-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538439/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licenseStudies of an Elderly Woman (c. 1870-1890) by Enoch Wood Perry Jrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10046979/studies-elderly-woman-c-1870-1890-enoch-wood-perryFree Image from public domain licenseDaycare logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13719934/daycare-logo-template-editable-designView licenseStation of The Cross No. 3: "Jesus Falls the First Time" (c. 1936) by William Herberthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071836/image-jesus-horse-animalFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740734/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStation of the Cross No. 13: "Jesus is Taken Down from the Cross (c. 1936) by William Herberthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071821/image-jesus-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538477/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFigurehead: Warrior with Helmet (c. 1938) by F W Powellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079880/figurehead-warrior-with-helmet-c-1938-powellFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537061/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStation of the Cross No. 4: "Jesus Meets His Mother (c. 1936) by William Herberthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071835/image-jesus-horse-animalFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519578/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCeiling Decoration (c. 1941) by William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087471/ceiling-decoration-c-1941-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506834/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBaptismal Font (c. 1941) by William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087316/baptismal-font-c-1941-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain licenseHair salon Van Gogh png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705463/png-aesthetic-art-barberView licenseDoll (c. 1941) by Stella Mosherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087685/doll-c-1941-stella-mosherFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564225/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWood Chopper Puppet (c. 1937) by Bertha Semplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078251/wood-chopper-puppet-c-1937-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546705/art-history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStation of the Cross No. 5: "Jesus is Assisted in Carrying His Cross (c. 1936) by William Herberthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071828/image-jesus-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504286/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licenseCeremonial Candlestick (Ecclesiastical Furniture) (c. 1941) by William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087466/image-cross-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542266/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licenseChair (1941) by William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087490/chair-1941-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain license