rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Wooden Spoon Rack (c. 1941) by Sarkis Erganian
Save
Edit Image
woodenartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingswooden spoonshovelphoto
Kitchenware pattern background, baking tool illustration, editable design
Kitchenware pattern background, baking tool illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11768982/kitchenware-pattern-background-baking-tool-illustration-editable-designView license
Flatiron (c. 1941) by Sarkis Erganian
Flatiron (c. 1941) by Sarkis Erganian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087770/flatiron-c-1941-sarkis-erganianFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor countryside garden design element set
Editable watercolor countryside garden design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15775850/editable-watercolor-countryside-garden-design-element-setView license
Baker's Mixing Spoon (c. 1939) by Paul Poffinbarger
Baker's Mixing Spoon (c. 1939) by Paul Poffinbarger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082541/bakers-mixing-spoon-c-1939-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain license
Kitchenware pattern background, baking tool illustration, editable design
Kitchenware pattern background, baking tool illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11790627/kitchenware-pattern-background-baking-tool-illustration-editable-designView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Sarkis Erganian
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Sarkis Erganian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089291/coverlet-c-1940-sarkis-erganianFree Image from public domain license
Kitchen diary poster template, editable text and design
Kitchen diary poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597989/kitchen-diary-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Ladle (c. 1936) by Angelo Bulone
Ladle (c. 1936) by Angelo Bulone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066800/ladle-c-1936-angelo-buloneFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890294/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView license
Cast Iron Bank: Merry go Round (c. 1940) by Sarkis Erganian
Cast Iron Bank: Merry go Round (c. 1940) by Sarkis Erganian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085534/cast-iron-bank-merry-round-c-1940-sarkis-erganianFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10408360/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView license
Grease Lamp (c. 1939) by Sarkis Erganian
Grease Lamp (c. 1939) by Sarkis Erganian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083657/grease-lamp-c-1939-sarkis-erganianFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor plates png element, editable remix design
Watercolor plates png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867936/watercolor-plates-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Fire Tongs, Shovel, and Jamb Hooks (c. 1937) by Hans Korsch
Fire Tongs, Shovel, and Jamb Hooks (c. 1937) by Hans Korsch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074861/fire-tongs-shovel-and-jamb-hooks-c-1937-hans-korschFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10868173/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView license
Wafer Iron (c. 1936) by Paul Ward
Wafer Iron (c. 1936) by Paul Ward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072332/wafer-iron-c-1936-paul-wardFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890233/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView license
Butter Ladle (1939) by Alexander Anderson
Butter Ladle (1939) by Alexander Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082844/butter-ladle-1939-alexander-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor plates mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor plates mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890279/watercolor-plates-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Ladle (c. 1937) by Rosa G Busey
Ladle (c. 1937) by Rosa G Busey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075642/ladle-c-1937-rosa-buseyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor plates mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor plates mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10868057/watercolor-plates-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Tongs (1938) by Stanley Mazur
Tongs (1938) by Stanley Mazur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082015/tongs-1938-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain license
cook book poster template, editable text and design
cook book poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597906/cook-book-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Childs Porridge Spoon (c. 1939) by Milton Bevier
Childs Porridge Spoon (c. 1939) by Milton Bevier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083050/childs-porridge-spoon-c-1939-milton-bevierFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon duck gardener watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon duck gardener watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613925/cartoon-duck-gardener-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView license
Fireplace Tongs (c. 1941) by Paul Poffinbarger
Fireplace Tongs (c. 1941) by Paul Poffinbarger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087750/fireplace-tongs-c-1941-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain license
Boy building sand castle by the beach png, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Boy building sand castle by the beach png, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538877/png-beach-blonde-boyView license
Cookie Cutter (c. 1941) by George Beyer
Cookie Cutter (c. 1941) by George Beyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087594/cookie-cutter-c-1941-george-beyerFree Image from public domain license
Boy building sand castle by the beach, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Boy building sand castle by the beach, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538868/boy-building-sand-castle-the-beach-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Fire Shovel and Tongs (c. 1937) by Hans Korsch
Fire Shovel and Tongs (c. 1937) by Hans Korsch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074860/fire-shovel-and-tongs-c-1937-hans-korschFree Image from public domain license
Boy building sand castle by the beach, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Boy building sand castle by the beach, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538835/boy-building-sand-castle-the-beach-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Cookie Cutter (c. 1941) by Jennie Kamar
Cookie Cutter (c. 1941) by Jennie Kamar
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087584/cookie-cutter-c-1941-jennie-kamarFree Image from public domain license
Maracas, Latin music background, editable design
Maracas, Latin music background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10104030/maracas-latin-music-background-editable-designView license
Tongs and Shovel (1935/1942) by Hans Korsch
Tongs and Shovel (1935/1942) by Hans Korsch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063565/tongs-and-shovel-19351942-hans-korschFree Image from public domain license
Maracas, Latin music illustration, editable design
Maracas, Latin music illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10103965/maracas-latin-music-illustration-editable-designView license
Fire Shovel (c. 1941) by Eva Perry
Fire Shovel (c. 1941) by Eva Perry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087747/fire-shovel-c-1941-eva-perryFree Image from public domain license
Beach cleanup Facebook post template
Beach cleanup Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14427767/beach-cleanup-facebook-post-templateView license
Fire Shovel and Tongs (c. 1936) by Hans Korsch
Fire Shovel and Tongs (c. 1936) by Hans Korsch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065985/fire-shovel-and-tongs-c-1936-hans-korschFree Image from public domain license
Baking tool aesthetic, glove, rolling pin remix, editable design
Baking tool aesthetic, glove, rolling pin remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9820169/baking-tool-aesthetic-glove-rolling-pin-remix-editable-designView license
Armoire (c. 1939) by Sarkis Erganian
Armoire (c. 1939) by Sarkis Erganian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082529/armoire-c-1939-sarkis-erganianFree Image from public domain license