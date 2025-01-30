rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Wooden Armoire (c. 1941) by Adele Brooks
Save
Edit Image
woodenartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingsphotoantique
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Corner Cupboard (c. 1941) by Byron Dingman
Corner Cupboard (c. 1941) by Byron Dingman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087590/corner-cupboard-c-1941-byron-dingmanFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView license
Corner Cupboard (c. 1941) by Joseph Ficcadenti
Corner Cupboard (c. 1941) by Joseph Ficcadenti
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087587/corner-cupboard-c-1941-joseph-ficcadentiFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Shaker Cabinet (c. 1941) by Edward D Williams
Shaker Cabinet (c. 1941) by Edward D Williams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088086/shaker-cabinet-c-1941-edward-williamsFree Image from public domain license
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Hanging Corner Cupboard (1941) by Harry Eisman and Isidore Sovensky
Hanging Corner Cupboard (1941) by Harry Eisman and Isidore Sovensky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087804/hanging-corner-cupboard-1941-harry-eisman-and-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067746/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Armoire (c. 1939) by Sarkis Erganian
Armoire (c. 1939) by Sarkis Erganian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082529/armoire-c-1939-sarkis-erganianFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Instagram story template, editable text
Flea market Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758528/flea-market-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Cabinet Top Desk (1941) by Ferdinand Cartier
Cabinet Top Desk (1941) by Ferdinand Cartier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087426/cabinet-top-desk-1941-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Corner Cupboard (c. 1938) by Michael Riccitelli
Corner Cupboard (c. 1938) by Michael Riccitelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079415/corner-cupboard-c-1938-michael-riccitelliFree Image from public domain license
Editable picture frame mockup, home decor design
Editable picture frame mockup, home decor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10559313/editable-picture-frame-mockup-home-decor-designView license
Chair (c. 1941) by Ethelbert Brown
Chair (c. 1941) by Ethelbert Brown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087467/chair-c-1941-ethelbert-brownFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor armchair design element set, editable design
Watercolor armchair design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239359/watercolor-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Painted Wooden Chest (c. 1938) by Daniel Fletcher
Painted Wooden Chest (c. 1938) by Daniel Fletcher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080881/painted-wooden-chest-c-1938-daniel-fletcherFree Image from public domain license
Earth tone bauhaus wall editable mockup
Earth tone bauhaus wall editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12497717/earth-tone-bauhaus-wall-editable-mockupView license
Corner Cupboard (c. 1939) by Leslie Macklem
Corner Cupboard (c. 1939) by Leslie Macklem
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083185/corner-cupboard-c-1939-leslie-macklemFree Image from public domain license
White picture frame mockup, editable vintage design
White picture frame mockup, editable vintage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10932638/white-picture-frame-mockup-editable-vintage-designView license
Flour Bin (c. 1939) by Grace Bolser
Flour Bin (c. 1939) by Grace Bolser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083574/flour-bin-c-1939-grace-bolserFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor armchair design element set, editable design
Watercolor armchair design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239362/watercolor-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Secretary (c. 1936) by Bernard Gussow
Secretary (c. 1936) by Bernard Gussow
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070743/secretary-c-1936-bernard-gussowFree Image from public domain license
Editable photo frame Japandi interior mockup
Editable photo frame Japandi interior mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15139656/editable-photo-frame-japandi-interior-mockupView license
Trastero (chest) (c. 1939) by Margery Parish
Trastero (chest) (c. 1939) by Margery Parish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084985/trastero-chest-c-1939-margery-parishFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame mockup, living room decoration
Picture frame mockup, living room decoration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729781/picture-frame-mockup-living-room-decorationView license
Chest with Drawer (c. 1938) by Charles Squires
Chest with Drawer (c. 1938) by Charles Squires
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079216/chest-with-drawer-c-1938-charles-squiresFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame editable mockup, home decor design
Picture frame editable mockup, home decor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7399927/picture-frame-editable-mockup-home-decor-designView license
Box Desk (c. 1938) by Leo Drozdoff
Box Desk (c. 1938) by Leo Drozdoff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078730/box-desk-c-1938-leo-drozdoffFree Image from public domain license
20th century fashion sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
20th century fashion sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082088/20th-century-fashion-sticker-editable-design-famous-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Chest-On-Chest (c. 1937) by Frank Wenger
Chest-On-Chest (c. 1937) by Frank Wenger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073617/chest-on-chest-c-1937-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage furniture collection Instagram post template
Vintage furniture collection Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688511/vintage-furniture-collection-instagram-post-templateView license
Chest of Drawers (c. 1938) by Francis Borelli
Chest of Drawers (c. 1938) by Francis Borelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079195/chest-drawers-c-1938-francis-borelliFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian furniture, home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable Victorian furniture, home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057789/editable-victorian-furniture-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Kas (c. 1937) by Isadore Goldberg
Kas (c. 1937) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075602/kas-c-1937-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730458/van-goghs-sunflowers-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Hanging Corner Cupboard (c. 1942) by William H Edwards
Hanging Corner Cupboard (c. 1942) by William H Edwards
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088602/hanging-corner-cupboard-c-1942-william-edwardsFree Image from public domain license
Bedroom interior mockup, editable wall design
Bedroom interior mockup, editable wall design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10185370/bedroom-interior-mockup-editable-wall-designView license
Writing Desk (c. 1940) by Joe Brennan and Jesus Pena
Writing Desk (c. 1940) by Joe Brennan and Jesus Pena
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087258/writing-desk-c-1940-joe-brennan-and-jesus-penaFree Image from public domain license