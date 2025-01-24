Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagewoodartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingschairphotoZoar "Peasant" Chair (c. 1941) by Ralph RussellOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 874 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2984 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseZoar Wash Bench (c. 1941) by Angelo Bulonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088453/zoar-wash-bench-c-1941-angelo-buloneFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730458/van-goghs-sunflowers-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWindsor Chair (c. 1941) by Ralph Russellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088397/windsor-chair-c-1941-ralph-russellFree Image from public domain licenseEditable picture frame mockup, home decor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10559313/editable-picture-frame-mockup-home-decor-designView licenseShaker Dining Table (c. 1941) by Lon Cronkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088080/shaker-dining-table-c-1941-lon-cronkFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730554/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseZoar Chair (c. 1937) by Angelo Bulonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078394/zoar-chair-c-1937-angelo-buloneFree Image from public domain licenseVintage chair collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseZoar Coverlet (c. 1939) by Ralph Russellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085302/zoar-coverlet-c-1939-ralph-russellFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715614/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGothic Chair (c. 1940) by Rosa Riverohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085967/gothic-chair-c-1940-rosa-riveroFree Image from public domain licenseActivated Summer Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571793/activated-summer-instagram-post-templateView licenseCard Table (c. 1937) by Henry Meyershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073399/card-table-c-1937-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain licenseRattan chair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14987802/rattan-chair-element-set-remixView licenseShaker Comb and Case (c. 1941) by Orville Clinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088075/shaker-comb-and-case-c-1941-orville-clineFree Image from public domain licenseWooden armchair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14987799/wooden-armchair-element-set-remixView licenseCard Table (c. 1937) by Henry Meyershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073411/card-table-c-1937-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain licenseWooden armchair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986637/wooden-armchair-element-set-remixView licenseBranding Iron Used for Boxes and Bags (c. 1941) by Ralph Russellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087384/branding-iron-used-for-boxes-and-bags-c-1941-ralph-russellFree Image from public domain licenseWooden armchair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990052/wooden-armchair-element-set-remixView licenseZoar Child's Bed (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082416/zoar-childs-bed-c-1938-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain licenseRattan chair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986849/rattan-chair-element-set-remixView licenseRocking Horse (c. 1941) by Selma Sandlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088006/rocking-horse-c-1941-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain licenseRelax Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571816/relax-instagram-post-templateView licenseChair (handmade) (c. 1941) by Glenn Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087491/chair-handmade-c-1941-glenn-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable wooden chair sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979610/editable-wooden-chair-setView licenseZoar Blue Bonnet Cabinet (c. 1940) by Angelo Bulonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087266/zoar-blue-bonnet-cabinet-c-1940-angelo-buloneFree Image from public domain licenseRattan chair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986831/rattan-chair-element-set-remixView licenseZoar Lock w/ Key (c. 1938) by Angelo Bulonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082437/zoar-lock-key-c-1938-angelo-buloneFree Image from public domain licenseEditable wooden chair sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979615/editable-wooden-chair-setView licenseMeasure (c. 1941) by Frank Budashhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087917/measure-c-1941-frank-budashFree Image from public domain licenseWooden armchair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986651/wooden-armchair-element-set-remixView licenseShaker Cot (c. 1937) by Alfred H Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076959/shaker-cot-c-1937-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain licenseRattan chair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990059/rattan-chair-element-set-remixView licenseHorse (c. 1937) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075282/horse-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseWooden armchair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14984729/wooden-armchair-element-set-remixView licenseDrop Leaf Table (c. 1941) by Dorothea A Farringtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087727/drop-leaf-table-c-1941-dorothea-farringtonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseZoar Shingle Axe (c. 1937) by Clarence Hortonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078420/zoar-shingle-axe-c-1937-clarence-hortonFree Image from public domain license