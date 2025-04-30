rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Writing Desk (1941) by Herbert S Frere
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolorfurniturepublic domainpaintingsbedwritingdesk
Learn to draw blog banner template
Learn to draw blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599279/learn-draw-blog-banner-templateView license
Side Chair (c. 1941) by Herbert S Frere
Side Chair (c. 1941) by Herbert S Frere
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088127/side-chair-c-1941-herbert-frereFree Image from public domain license
Bedroom decor Instagram post template, editable mid century modern design
Bedroom decor Instagram post template, editable mid century modern design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18610017/bedroom-decor-instagram-post-template-editable-mid-century-modern-designView license
Highboy (c. 1936) by Louis Annino
Highboy (c. 1936) by Louis Annino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066361/highboy-c-1936-louis-anninoFree Image from public domain license
Modern bedroom editable mockup, home interior
Modern bedroom editable mockup, home interior
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682245/modern-bedroom-editable-mockup-home-interiorView license
Four Post Bed (c. 1940) by David S De Vault
Four Post Bed (c. 1940) by David S De Vault
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085904/four-post-bed-c-1940-david-vaultFree Image from public domain license
University admission blog banner template
University admission blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599255/university-admission-blog-banner-templateView license
Day Bed (c. 1941) by Rosa Rivero
Day Bed (c. 1941) by Rosa Rivero
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087669/day-bed-c-1941-rosa-riveroFree Image from public domain license
Editable cushion cover mockup, bedding design
Editable cushion cover mockup, bedding design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10866786/editable-cushion-cover-mockup-bedding-designView license
Bed (c. 1941) by Pearl Davis
Bed (c. 1941) by Pearl Davis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087327/bed-c-1941-pearl-davisFree Image from public domain license
Bedroom interior mockup, editable wall design
Bedroom interior mockup, editable wall design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10185370/bedroom-interior-mockup-editable-wall-designView license
Baby Cradle (c. 1939) by Grace Thomas
Baby Cradle (c. 1939) by Grace Thomas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082528/baby-cradle-c-1939-grace-thomasFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic study room interior remix
Aesthetic study room interior remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12818954/aesthetic-study-room-interior-remixView license
Trundle Bed (1935/1942) by Mattie P Goodman
Trundle Bed (1935/1942) by Mattie P Goodman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069878/trundle-bed-19351942-mattie-goodmanFree Image from public domain license
Wall mockup, editable bedroom interior design
Wall mockup, editable bedroom interior design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10183254/wall-mockup-editable-bedroom-interior-designView license
Rocking Chair with Rawhide Seat (c. 1938) by Frank M Keane
Rocking Chair with Rawhide Seat (c. 1938) by Frank M Keane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081277/rocking-chair-with-rawhide-seat-c-1938-frank-keaneFree Image from public domain license
Clothing donation poster template, editable text and design
Clothing donation poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12711468/clothing-donation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Bed (c. 1936) by Otto E Hake
Bed (c. 1936) by Otto E Hake
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064252/bed-c-1936-otto-hakeFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067746/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bureau (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Bureau (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069083/bureau-19351942-margaret-stottlemeyerFree Image from public domain license
Antique home decor sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Antique home decor sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082123/antique-home-decor-sticker-editable-design-famous-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Table (1941) by Marie Alain
Table (1941) by Marie Alain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088248/table-1941-marie-alainFree Image from public domain license
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView license
Ox Cart Chair (c. 1939) by Wilbur M Rice
Ox Cart Chair (c. 1939) by Wilbur M Rice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084086/cart-chair-c-1939-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain license
Bedroom home decor interior mockup, editable design
Bedroom home decor interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670189/bedroom-home-decor-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Book Rest - Mahogany (c. 1939) by Frank M Keane
Book Rest - Mahogany (c. 1939) by Frank M Keane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082737/book-rest-mahogany-c-1939-frank-keaneFree Image from public domain license
Mattress ad Facebook post template
Mattress ad Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13825265/mattress-facebook-post-templateView license
Highboy (c. 1938) by Elisabeth Fulda
Highboy (c. 1938) by Elisabeth Fulda
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080218/highboy-c-1938-elisabeth-fuldaFree Image from public domain license
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Highboy (c. 1939) by Lorenz Rothkranz
Highboy (c. 1939) by Lorenz Rothkranz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083746/highboy-c-1939-lorenz-rothkranzFree Image from public domain license
Baby shower Instagram post template, editable text
Baby shower Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597303/baby-shower-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Highboy (c. 1937) by Harry Eisman
Highboy (c. 1937) by Harry Eisman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075211/highboy-c-1937-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Sleigh Bed (c. 1936) by Kurt Melzer
Sleigh Bed (c. 1936) by Kurt Melzer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071641/sleigh-bed-c-1936-kurt-melzerFree Image from public domain license
Online course Instagram post template
Online course Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444634/online-course-instagram-post-templateView license
Chest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Frank Wenger
Chest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Frank Wenger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083018/chest-drawers-c-1939-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's famous painting element, editable collage design, remixed by rawpixel
Van Gogh's famous painting element, editable collage design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081825/png-art-artwork-bedView license
Cradle (c. 1953) by American 20th Century
Cradle (c. 1953) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088832/cradle-c-1953-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Hotel deals Facebook post template
Hotel deals Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12985749/hotel-deals-facebook-post-templateView license
Cradle (c. 1939) by Pearl Davis
Cradle (c. 1939) by Pearl Davis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083226/cradle-c-1939-pearl-davisFree Image from public domain license