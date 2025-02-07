Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageanimalplanttreewoodbirdartwatercolourpublic domainWood Tradesman's Sign (c. 1941) by Laura BilodeauOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 842 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2875 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarGoodbye quote mobile wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816130/goodbye-quote-mobile-wallpaper-templateView licenseChalkware Rabbit (c. 1941) by Laura Bilodeauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087489/chalkware-rabbit-c-1941-laura-bilodeauFree Image from public domain licenseGoodbye quote mobile wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816078/goodbye-quote-mobile-wallpaper-templateView licenseWarming Pan (c. 1936) by Filippo Porrecahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072458/warming-pan-c-1936-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712344/watercolor-tiger-balcony-editable-remix-designView licensePa. German Carved Wooden Chicken (c. 1937) by Robert Harlowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076051/pa-german-carved-wooden-chicken-c-1937-robert-harlowFree Image from public domain licenseEditable woodland design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15368084/editable-woodland-design-element-setView licenseArchitectural Carving (c. 1940) by Helen E Gilmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085350/architectural-carving-c-1940-helen-gilmanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198971/watercolor-tiger-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseMatch Safe (c. 1940) by Neva Coffeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086319/match-safe-c-1940-neva-coffeyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10417265/watercolor-tiger-balcony-editable-remix-designView licensePin Tray (c. 1939) by Helen Hobarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084246/pin-tray-c-1939-helen-hobartFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712341/watercolor-tiger-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseRosette (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081304/rosette-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birds at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472085/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseGeometric Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Laura Bilodeauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080007/geometric-weather-vane-c-1938-laura-bilodeauFree Image from public domain licenseStag deer, wild animal editable collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345961/stag-deer-wild-animal-editable-collage-artView licenseBunch of Grapes (c. 1937) by Alice Stearnshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073249/bunch-grapes-c-1937-alice-stearnsFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseStern Piece (c. 1939) by Laura Bilodeauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084767/stern-piece-c-1939-laura-bilodeauFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birds at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10479041/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseTie-back (c. 1941) by Harry Jenningshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088256/tie-back-c-1941-harry-jenningsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birds at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196546/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseGlass Cologne Bottle (c. 1940) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085951/glass-cologne-bottle-c-1940-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor tiger on balcony, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11461839/editable-watercolor-tiger-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseWooden Whirligig (c. 1942) by Laura Bilodeauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088755/wooden-whirligig-c-1942-laura-bilodeauFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birds at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10254089/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseFinial (c. 1940) by Marian Pagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085815/finial-c-1940-marian-pageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage people remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803726/vintage-people-remixView licenseOrnamental Woodcarving - Stern Board? (c. 1940) by Laura Bilodeauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086450/ornamental-woodcarving-stern-board-c-1940-laura-bilodeauFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birds at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10475576/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseButcher's Shop Sign (c. 1939) by Laura Bilodeauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082845/butchers-shop-sign-c-1939-laura-bilodeauFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView licenseThimble Case (c. 1937) by David P Willoughbyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077624/thimble-case-c-1937-david-willoughbyFree Image from public domain licenseToucan bird background, vintage animal illustration by Aert Schouman. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12732450/image-animal-wildlife-artView licenseEmery in the Shape of a Strawberry (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074707/emery-the-shape-strawberry-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687766/autumn-poster-templateView licensePa. German Wooden Eagles (c. 1937) by Laura Bilodeauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076199/pa-german-wooden-eagles-c-1937-laura-bilodeauFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor tiger on balcony, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11461818/editable-watercolor-tiger-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseSnuff Box (1936) by Marie Famularohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071674/snuff-box-1936-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license