Woolen Coverlet (c. 1941) by Edward D Williams
Design and creativity, editable poster template in black, white and pink tones
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18263635/design-and-creativity-editable-poster-template-black-white-and-pink-tonesView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089255/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition, editable poster template in black, white and pink tones
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18263819/art-exhibition-editable-poster-template-black-white-and-pink-tonesView license
Technique Demo (Jacquard Coverlet) (c. 1941) by William Paul Childers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088239/technique-demo-jacquard-coverlet-c-1941-william-paul-childersFree Image from public domain license
Design and creativity, editable poster template in black, white and pink tones
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18264853/design-and-creativity-editable-poster-template-black-white-and-pink-tonesView license
Handwoven Coverlet (1936) by Howard H Sherman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066291/handwoven-coverlet-1936-howard-shermanFree Image from public domain license
Design and creativity, editable poster template in black, white and pink tones
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18263673/design-and-creativity-editable-poster-template-black-white-and-pink-tonesView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089229/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational art quote, editable poster template in black, white and pink tones
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18270574/image-texture-pattern-artView license
Coverlet (c. 1941) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087612/coverlet-c-1941-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Design and creativity, editable poster template in black, white and pink tones
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18270560/design-and-creativity-editable-poster-template-black-white-and-pink-tonesView license
Woolen Coverlet (c. 1941) by Edmond Lorts
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088444/woolen-coverlet-c-1941-edmond-lortsFree Image from public domain license
Design vs decoration, editable poster template in black, white and pink tones
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18263889/design-decoration-editable-poster-template-black-white-and-pink-tonesView license
Tyler Coverlet (c. 1941) by Arthur G Merkley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088332/tyler-coverlet-c-1941-arthur-merkleyFree Image from public domain license
Interactive exhibition, editable poster template in black, white and pink tones
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18263706/interactive-exhibition-editable-poster-template-black-white-and-pink-tonesView license
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by William O Fletcher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075121/handwoven-coverlet-c-1937-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain license
AI in design, editable poster template in black, white and pink tones
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18264278/design-editable-poster-template-black-white-and-pink-tonesView license
Coverlet - Section of Reverse Side (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074127/coverlet-section-reverse-side-c-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Perception's edge poster template, editable brutalism style design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18779677/perceptions-edge-poster-template-editable-brutalism-style-designView license
Shaker Cabinet (c. 1941) by Edward D Williams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088086/shaker-cabinet-c-1941-edward-williamsFree Image from public domain license
Editable Abstract psychedelic cubic shape set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14992268/editable-abstract-psychedelic-cubic-shape-setView license
Coverlet (c. 1938) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079442/coverlet-c-1938-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Design and creativity, editable poster template in black, white and pink tones
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18263955/design-and-creativity-editable-poster-template-black-white-and-pink-tonesView license
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089303/coverlet-section-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Music album cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14642804/music-album-cover-templateView license
Toy Bank (c. 1941) by Edward D Williams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088291/toy-bank-c-1941-edward-williamsFree Image from public domain license
Prism poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13827417/prism-poster-templateView license
Coverlet Detail (Red Riding Hood) (c. 1941) by Adolph Opstad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087637/coverlet-detail-red-riding-hood-c-1941-adolph-opstadFree Image from public domain license
Isolated album cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14642978/isolated-album-cover-templateView license
Silk Bed Quilt (c. 1941) by Elgin Moncure Styll
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088131/silk-bed-quilt-c-1941-elgin-moncure-styllFree Image from public domain license
Album cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14450377/album-cover-templateView license
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1940) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089282/coverlet-section-c-1940-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Provoke poster template, editable brutalism style design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18779755/provoke-poster-template-editable-brutalism-style-designView license
Quilted Coverlet (c. 1938) by A Zimet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081210/quilted-coverlet-c-1938-zimetFree Image from public domain license
Prism Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14440010/prism-instagram-post-templateView license
Log Cabin Quilt (c. 1941) by Ada Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087903/log-cabin-quilt-c-1941-ada-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Prism Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14440009/prism-facebook-story-templateView license
Applique Coverlet (Detail) (c. 1941) by Adolph Opstad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087291/applique-coverlet-detail-c-1941-adolph-opstadFree Image from public domain license
Autism awareness poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13827415/autism-awareness-poster-templateView license
Quilt Pattern Square (1941) by Ralph N Morgan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087986/quilt-pattern-square-1941-ralph-morganFree Image from public domain license