rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Bonnet (c. 1942) by Stella Mosher
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainclothingpaintingshatphotoantique
Vintage fashion, editable Victorian accessory set, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage fashion, editable Victorian accessory set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059096/vintage-fashion-editable-victorian-accessory-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bonnet (c. 1942) by Stella Mosher
Bonnet (c. 1942) by Stella Mosher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088474/bonnet-c-1942-stella-mosherFree Image from public domain license
Flea market poster template, editable text and design
Flea market poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12498650/flea-market-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Bonnet (c. 1941) by Stella Mosher
Bonnet (c. 1941) by Stella Mosher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087370/bonnet-c-1941-stella-mosherFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10381749/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Beaded Purse (c. 1940) by Stella Mosher
Beaded Purse (c. 1940) by Stella Mosher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085408/beaded-purse-c-1940-stella-mosherFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Iron Bank (c. 1942) by Stella Mosher
Iron Bank (c. 1942) by Stella Mosher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088606/iron-bank-c-1942-stella-mosherFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women png element, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802988/watercolor-victorian-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Mail Pouch (c. 1942) by Stella Mosher
Mail Pouch (c. 1942) by Stella Mosher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088617/mail-pouch-c-1942-stella-mosherFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10268192/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView license
Chair Seat Cover (c. 1942) by Stella Mosher
Chair Seat Cover (c. 1942) by Stella Mosher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088541/chair-seat-cover-c-1942-stella-mosherFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710163/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView license
"Poke" Bonnet (c. 1935/1942) by Irene Lawson
"Poke" Bonnet (c. 1935/1942) by Irene Lawson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058737/poke-bonnet-c-19351942-irene-lawsonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710160/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Child's Shoes (c. 1940) by Stella Mosher
Child's Shoes (c. 1940) by Stella Mosher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085576/childs-shoes-c-1940-stella-mosherFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10238443/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Doll (c. 1941) by Stella Mosher
Doll (c. 1941) by Stella Mosher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087685/doll-c-1941-stella-mosherFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10803407/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView license
Betty Lamp (c. 1941) by Stella Mosher
Betty Lamp (c. 1941) by Stella Mosher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087358/betty-lamp-c-1941-stella-mosherFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884643/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView license
Sleighing Bonnet (c. 1941) by Lillian Causey
Sleighing Bonnet (c. 1941) by Lillian Causey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088144/sleighing-bonnet-c-1941-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10803127/watercolor-victorian-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Bonnet (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
Bonnet (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073082/bonnet-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884640/watercolor-victorian-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Quilt for Doll's Bed (c. 1940) by Stella Mosher
Quilt for Doll's Bed (c. 1940) by Stella Mosher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086582/quilt-for-dolls-bed-c-1940-stella-mosherFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884636/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView license
Woman's Hood (c. 1939) by Gertrude Lemberg
Woman's Hood (c. 1939) by Gertrude Lemberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085262/womans-hood-c-1939-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11454111/editable-watercolor-boys-beach-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Straw Bonnet (c. 1938) by Frank Nelson
Straw Bonnet (c. 1938) by Frank Nelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081819/straw-bonnet-c-1938-frank-nelsonFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Instagram post template, editable text
Flea market Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601182/flea-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Snood (c. 1941) by Stella Mosher
Snood (c. 1941) by Stella Mosher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088152/snood-c-1941-stella-mosherFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11454128/editable-watercolor-boys-beach-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Pelerine (1935/1942) by Virginia Berge
Pelerine (1935/1942) by Virginia Berge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061611/pelerine-19351942-virginia-bergeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor women at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor women at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710626/watercolor-women-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Man's Beaded Taffeta Necktie (1935/1942) by Verna Tallman
Man's Beaded Taffeta Necktie (1935/1942) by Verna Tallman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069354/mans-beaded-taffeta-necktie-19351942-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor women at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor women at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710685/watercolor-women-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Horseshoe Bonnet (1935/1942) by Wilbur M Rice
Horseshoe Bonnet (1935/1942) by Wilbur M Rice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060924/horseshoe-bonnet-19351942-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor women at beach, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor women at beach, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455913/editable-watercolor-women-beach-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Doll - "Lilla Rosella Hatch" (1935/1942) by Hal Blakeley
Doll - "Lilla Rosella Hatch" (1935/1942) by Hal Blakeley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060156/doll-lilla-rosella-hatch-19351942-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain license