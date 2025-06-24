Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainclothingpaintingshatphotoantiqueBonnet (c. 1942) by Stella MosherOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1011 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3069 x 3642 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage fashion, editable Victorian accessory set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059096/vintage-fashion-editable-victorian-accessory-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBonnet (c. 1942) by Stella Mosherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088474/bonnet-c-1942-stella-mosherFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12498650/flea-market-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBonnet (c. 1941) by Stella Mosherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087370/bonnet-c-1941-stella-mosherFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor boys at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10381749/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseBeaded Purse (c. 1940) by Stella Mosherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085408/beaded-purse-c-1940-stella-mosherFree Image from public domain licenseWhite tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView licenseIron Bank (c. 1942) by Stella Mosherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088606/iron-bank-c-1942-stella-mosherFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802988/watercolor-victorian-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseMail Pouch (c. 1942) by Stella Mosherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088617/mail-pouch-c-1942-stella-mosherFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10268192/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView licenseChair Seat Cover (c. 1942) by Stella Mosherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088541/chair-seat-cover-c-1942-stella-mosherFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor boys at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710163/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView license"Poke" Bonnet (c. 1935/1942) by Irene Lawsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058737/poke-bonnet-c-19351942-irene-lawsonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor boys at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710160/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseChild's Shoes (c. 1940) by Stella Mosherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085576/childs-shoes-c-1940-stella-mosherFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor boys at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10238443/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll (c. 1941) by Stella Mosherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087685/doll-c-1941-stella-mosherFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10803407/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView licenseBetty Lamp (c. 1941) by Stella Mosherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087358/betty-lamp-c-1941-stella-mosherFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884643/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView licenseSleighing Bonnet (c. 1941) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088144/sleighing-bonnet-c-1941-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10803127/watercolor-victorian-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseBonnet (c. 1937) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073082/bonnet-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884640/watercolor-victorian-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseQuilt for Doll's Bed (c. 1940) by Stella Mosherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086582/quilt-for-dolls-bed-c-1940-stella-mosherFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884636/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView licenseWoman's Hood (c. 1939) by Gertrude Lemberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085262/womans-hood-c-1939-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11454111/editable-watercolor-boys-beach-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseStraw Bonnet (c. 1938) by Frank Nelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081819/straw-bonnet-c-1938-frank-nelsonFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601182/flea-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSnood (c. 1941) by Stella Mosherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088152/snood-c-1941-stella-mosherFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11454128/editable-watercolor-boys-beach-desktop-wallpaper-designView licensePelerine (1935/1942) by Virginia Bergehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061611/pelerine-19351942-virginia-bergeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor women at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710626/watercolor-women-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseMan's Beaded Taffeta Necktie (1935/1942) by Verna Tallmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069354/mans-beaded-taffeta-necktie-19351942-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor women at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710685/watercolor-women-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseHorseshoe Bonnet (1935/1942) by Wilbur M Ricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060924/horseshoe-bonnet-19351942-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor women at beach, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455913/editable-watercolor-women-beach-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseDoll - "Lilla Rosella Hatch" (1935/1942) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060156/doll-lilla-rosella-hatch-19351942-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain license