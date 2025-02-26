rawpixel
Branding Iron (c. 1942) by Elizabeth Johnson
Painting class poster template, editable text
Bootjack (c. 1942) by Helen Hobart
Art class poster template, editable text
Iron Carpet Stretcher (c. 1936) by Edgar L Pearce
Party invitation poster template, editable text
Hand Tool (1935/1942) by Thomas Holloway
Interior design poster template, editable text
Branding Iron (c. 1942) by Elizabeth Johnson
Avocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable design
Grinder (1935/1942) by Nicholas Amantea
Avocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable design
Iron Cross - Gate Ornament (c. 1936) by Arelia Arbo
Pain quote Instagram post template, editable vintage design
Flat Iron Stand (c. 1940) by Luther D Wenrich
Avocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable design
Iron Fork (c. 1937) by Frank Eiseman
Avocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable design
Tongs (1935/1942) by Mildred Ford
Forest paper craft illustration editable design
Branding Iron (c. 1942) by Elizabeth Chambers
Editable restaurant logo, business branding design
Candle Stand (c. 1942) by Luella Schroeder
Avocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food png illustration, editable design
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1939) by Albert Taxson
Painting class Facebook post template, editable text
Walking Stick (1935/1942) by Lyman Young
Pain quote Instagram story template, editable vintage design
Candle Holder (1935/1942) by A Regli
Art class Instagram post template, editable text
Branding Iron (1935/1942) by Elizabeth Johnson
Carpentry service Instagram post template, editable text
Candle Snuffer (1935/1942) by Florence Stevenson
Flower arrangement workshop poster template, editable text and design
Dining Room Table (c. 1942) by Ernest A Towers Jr
Interior design Facebook post template, editable text
Amber Hairpin (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Party invitation Facebook post template, editable text
Branding Iron (c. 1942) by Elizabeth Johnson
Lunch Instagram story template, Facebook story
Cookie Cutter (c. 1941) by George Beyer
