Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsbulletphotoantiquetoolBullet Mold (c. 1942) by Stanley MazurOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 982 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3353 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarGrand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView licensePowder Horn (c. 1937) by Stanley Mazurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076548/powder-horn-c-1937-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979480/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseBullet Mold (c. 1940) by William Frankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089030/bullet-mold-c-1940-william-frankFree Image from public domain licenseSurreal collage with brain, flowers, and animals. Brain, flowers, animals in art customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22335573/image-background-transparent-pngView licenseHunting Horn (1935/1942) by Stanley Mazurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060955/hunting-horn-19351942-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain licenseExplore Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11946084/explore-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCandle Sticker (c. 1940) by Frank M Keanehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085509/candle-sticker-c-1940-frank-keaneFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor pink coquette design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15298436/editable-watercolor-pink-coquette-design-element-setView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1936) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072496/weather-vane-c-1936-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseExplore Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11926812/explore-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVirgin Mary (1935/1942) by Stanley Mazurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063612/virgin-mary-19351942-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor pink coquette design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15288897/editable-watercolor-pink-coquette-design-element-setView licenseFigure (c. 1938) by Stanley Mazurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079858/figure-c-1938-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain licenseTravel company ads Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11926791/travel-company-ads-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDoll (1935/1942) by Stanley Mazur and Max Ungerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060125/doll-19351942-stanley-mazur-and-max-ungerFree Image from public domain licenseOrange 3 photo collage frame template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14813886/orange-photo-collage-frame-template-editable-designView licenseHorse Shoe (c. 1938) by Stanley Mazurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080249/horse-shoe-c-1938-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain licenseTravel company ads Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11946133/travel-company-ads-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCast Iron Balcony (c. 1936) by Stanley Mazurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064660/cast-iron-balcony-c-1936-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh art history Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18292073/van-gogh-art-history-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBas Relief Plaque (c. 1940) by Stanley Mazurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085397/bas-relief-plaque-c-1940-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage postage stamp, Henri Rousseau's famous painting set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062432/png-cents-antique-artView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Stanley Mazurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073872/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's vintage postage stamp, editable famous painting set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062251/png-cents-antique-artView licenseShoe Shine Foot Rest (c. 1941) by Stanley Mazurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088130/shoe-shine-foot-rest-c-1941-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage collage frame backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11516780/editable-vintage-collage-frame-backgroundView licenseBullet Mold (1941) by Herman O Strohhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087398/bullet-mold-1941-herman-strohFree Image from public domain licensevintage bullet journal set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15110042/vintage-bullet-journal-set-editable-design-elementView licenseGroove Plane (c. 1937) by Samuel Faiginhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075087/groove-plane-c-1937-samuel-faiginFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803692/beauty-quote-blog-banner-templateView licenseWoman's Sabot (c. 1937) by Stanley Mazurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078221/womans-sabot-c-1937-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage collage desktop wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11516310/editable-vintage-collage-desktop-wallpaperView license"Little Fanny" Carved Figure (c. 1938) by Stanley Mazurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078428/little-fanny-carved-figure-c-1938-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage collage frame backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11516800/editable-vintage-collage-frame-backgroundView licenseShoe Shine Foot Rest (1935/1942) by Stanley Mazurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062916/shoe-shine-foot-rest-19351942-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage collage border backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11516431/editable-vintage-collage-border-backgroundView licenseDoll (Greiner Patented Head) (c. 1940) by Stanley Mazurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085661/doll-greiner-patented-head-c-1940-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain licenseEditable art mockup landscapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15360508/editable-art-mockup-landscapeView licenseDoll - "Mabel Ellis" (c. 1941) by Stanley Mazurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087691/doll-mabel-ellis-c-1941-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain license