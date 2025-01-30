rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Cane Bottom Chair (c. 1942) by Laurette Gauthier
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingschairphotoantique
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Side Chair (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
Side Chair (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062963/side-chair-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Child's Rocking Chair (c. 1942) by Herman O Stroh
Child's Rocking Chair (c. 1942) by Herman O Stroh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088557/childs-rocking-chair-c-1942-herman-strohFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Instagram story template, editable text
Flea market Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758528/flea-market-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Armchair (1935/1942) by Ferdinand Cartier
Armchair (1935/1942) by Ferdinand Cartier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058884/armchair-19351942-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Arm Chair (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
Arm Chair (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058876/arm-chair-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Queen Anne Chair (c. 1942) by Ralph Morton
Queen Anne Chair (c. 1942) by Ralph Morton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088665/queen-anne-chair-c-1942-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView license
Hitchcock Rocker (1935/1942) by David S De Vault
Hitchcock Rocker (1935/1942) by David S De Vault
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060859/hitchcock-rocker-19351942-david-vaultFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Instagram post template, editable text
Flea market Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496071/flea-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Chair (1935/1942) by Francis Law Durand
Chair (1935/1942) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069116/chair-19351942-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Activated Summer Instagram post template
Activated Summer Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571793/activated-summer-instagram-post-templateView license
Hitchcock Chair (1935/1942) by Genevieve Sherlock
Hitchcock Chair (1935/1942) by Genevieve Sherlock
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060857/hitchcock-chair-19351942-genevieve-sherlockFree Image from public domain license
Baroque armchair
Baroque armchair
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996509/baroque-armchairView license
Chair (1935/1942) by John Garay
Chair (1935/1942) by John Garay
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059517/chair-19351942-john-garayFree Image from public domain license
Antique furniture auction Instagram post template, editable text and design
Antique furniture auction Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18589486/antique-furniture-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Chair (1935/1942) by Bernard Gussow
Chair (1935/1942) by Bernard Gussow
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059534/chair-19351942-bernard-gussowFree Image from public domain license
Antique furniture auction Instagram post template, editable text
Antique furniture auction Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614776/antique-furniture-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Hitchcock Side Chair (1935/1942) by David S De Vault
Hitchcock Side Chair (1935/1942) by David S De Vault
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060855/hitchcock-side-chair-19351942-david-vaultFree Image from public domain license
Relax Instagram post template
Relax Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571816/relax-instagram-post-templateView license
Side Chair (1935/1942) by Mattie P Goodman
Side Chair (1935/1942) by Mattie P Goodman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062951/side-chair-19351942-mattie-goodmanFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor armchair design element set, editable design
Watercolor armchair design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239359/watercolor-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView license
High-bottom High-back Armchair (c. 1939) by Dorothy Johnson
High-bottom High-back Armchair (c. 1939) by Dorothy Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083733/high-bottom-high-back-armchair-c-1939-dorothy-johnsonFree Image from public domain license
Vintage leather armchair element, editable design set
Vintage leather armchair element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990203/vintage-leather-armchair-element-editable-design-setView license
Scraper (1935/1942) by Frank Maurer
Scraper (1935/1942) by Frank Maurer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069564/scraper-19351942-frank-maurerFree Image from public domain license
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990205/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView license
Rocking Chair (1935/1942) by Edward A Darby
Rocking Chair (1935/1942) by Edward A Darby
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062614/rocking-chair-19351942-edward-darbyFree Image from public domain license
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990206/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView license
Chair (1935/1942) by Arthur Johnson
Chair (1935/1942) by Arthur Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059542/chair-19351942-arthur-johnsonFree Image from public domain license
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994520/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView license
Side Chair (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
Side Chair (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062969/side-chair-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994504/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView license
Chair (1935/1942) by Thomas J Eliot
Chair (1935/1942) by Thomas J Eliot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059504/chair-19351942-thomas-eliotFree Image from public domain license
Vintage leather armchair element, editable design set
Vintage leather armchair element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14989178/vintage-leather-armchair-element-editable-design-setView license
Table (Bench or Chair Combination) (1935/1942) by Bertha Stefano
Table (Bench or Chair Combination) (1935/1942) by Bertha Stefano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063370/table-bench-chair-combination-19351942-bertha-stefanoFree Image from public domain license
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14989181/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView license
Chair (1935/1942) by Isadore Goldberg
Chair (1935/1942) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059507/chair-19351942-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license