Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagewoodartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingstabledeskCellaret (c. 1942) by Donald HardingOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 973 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3321 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFurniture price list poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21850870/furniture-price-list-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCellaret (c. 1938) by Arthur Johnson and Jack Bochnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079137/cellaret-c-1938-arthur-johnson-and-jack-bochnerFree Image from public domain licenseWooden photo frame editable mockup, vintage design with Tennis at Hertingfordbury painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822697/png-art-artwork-beigeView licenseBlock-front Secretary (walnut) (c. 1940) by John Hallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088948/block-front-secretary-walnut-c-1940-john-hallFree Image from public domain licenseTutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChest with Drawer (c. 1938) by Charles Squireshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079216/chest-with-drawer-c-1938-charles-squiresFree Image from public domain license3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMahogany Desk (c. 1939) by Edward A Darbyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083963/mahogany-desk-c-1939-edward-darbyFree Image from public domain licenseClassroom chalkboard mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748188/classroom-chalkboard-mockup-editable-designView licenseHadley Chest (c. 1937) by Martin Partykahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075088/hadley-chest-c-1937-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438471/art-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView licenseCourt Cupboard (c. 1936) by Louis Anninohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065260/court-cupboard-c-1936-louis-anninoFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730458/van-goghs-sunflowers-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChest (c. 1938) by Bernard Kriegerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079168/chest-c-1938-bernard-kriegerFree Image from public domain licenseNordic furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979600/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseBlanket Chest (c. 1936) by Lawrence Flynnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064348/blanket-chest-c-1936-lawrence-flynnFree Image from public domain licenseNordic furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979507/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseChest (c. 1937) by Francis Borellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073609/chest-c-1937-francis-borelliFree Image from public domain licenseNordic furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14981448/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licensePainted Chest (c. 1937) by Sumner Merrillhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076200/painted-chest-c-1937-sumner-merrillFree Image from public domain licenseNordic furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979614/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseBox Desk (c. 1938) by Leo Drozdoffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078730/box-desk-c-1938-leo-drozdoffFree Image from public domain licenseNordic furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979565/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseDesk (c. 1938) by Einar Heiberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079600/desk-c-1938-einar-heibergFree Image from public domain licenseUntil next time mobile wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816049/until-next-time-mobile-wallpaper-templateView licensePress Cupboard (c. 1936) by Francis Borelli and Eleanor Rueloshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068071/press-cupboard-c-1936-francis-borelli-and-eleanor-ruelosFree Image from public domain licenseNordic furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979513/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseLowboy (c. 1938) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080539/lowboy-c-1938-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseNordic furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14981438/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseDesk (c. 1937) by Charles Squireshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074325/desk-c-1937-charles-squiresFree Image from public domain licenseNordic furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979560/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseChest (1936) by John Dieterichhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064924/chest-1936-john-dieterichFree Image from public domain licenseNordic furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979654/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseBox Desk on Frame (c. 1937) by Francis Borellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073139/box-desk-frame-c-1937-francis-borelliFree Image from public domain licensePainting club Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438461/painting-club-instagram-post-templateView licenseWooden Chest (c. 1938) by Emile Cerohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082357/wooden-chest-c-1938-emile-ceroFree Image from public domain licenseArt & flower Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492438/art-flower-instagram-post-templateView licenseDesk (1935/1942) by Lawrence Phillipshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060070/desk-19351942-lawrence-phillipsFree Image from public domain licenseKids' online learning Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597244/kids-online-learning-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCabinet Top Desk (1941) by Ferdinand Cartierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087426/cabinet-top-desk-1941-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain license