Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domaincandlepaintingsknifelampphotoCandle Stand (c. 1942) by Luella SchroederOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 890 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3038 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMenu card mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14848838/menu-card-mockup-editable-designView licenseCandle Snuffer (1935/1942) by Florence Stevensonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059322/candle-snuffer-19351942-florence-stevensonFree Image from public domain licenseLighter mockup, editable object designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10808994/lighter-mockup-editable-object-designView licenseChandelier (c. 1941) by John H Tercuzzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087503/chandelier-c-1941-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain licenseKnight angel fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663845/knight-angel-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseWooden Stirrup (1935/1942) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063952/wooden-stirrup-19351942-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseMenu card mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14848654/menu-card-mockup-editable-designView licenseShaker Door Latch (1935/1942) by Elbert S Moweryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062775/shaker-door-latch-19351942-elbert-moweryFree Image from public domain licensePassover recipes Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14603788/passover-recipes-instagram-post-templateView licenseFlat Iron Stand (c. 1940) by Luther D Wenrichhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085879/flat-iron-stand-c-1940-luther-wenrichFree Image from public domain licensePassover dinner Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14603757/passover-dinner-instagram-post-templateView licenseSalem Dolls (1935/1942) by Beverly Chichesterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062636/salem-dolls-19351942-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain licenseBrave knight fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663256/brave-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseCandle Stand (c. 1938) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079027/candle-stand-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseLighter mockup, editable object designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11099369/lighter-mockup-editable-object-designView licenseSuffolk Latch (c. 1939) by Regina Hendererhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084824/suffolk-latch-c-1939-regina-hendererFree Image from public domain licensePainting class poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713372/painting-class-poster-template-editable-textView licenseRevolutionary Soldier (1935/1942) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062593/revolutionary-soldier-19351942-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseArt class poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713346/art-class-poster-template-editable-textView licenseConestoga Wagon Jack (1935/1942) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059777/conestoga-wagon-jack-19351942-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseAvocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979594/avocado-strawberry-toast-breakfast-food-illustration-editable-designView licenseBootjack (c. 1942) by Helen Hobarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088473/bootjack-c-1942-helen-hobartFree Image from public domain licenseHorror movie night Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18092880/horror-movie-night-instagram-post-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseLock (c. 1939) by Samuel W Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083942/lock-c-1939-samuel-fordFree Image from public domain licenseAvocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11978467/avocado-strawberry-toast-breakfast-food-illustration-editable-designView licenseDachshund (1935/1942) by Frank Budashhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059960/dachshund-19351942-frank-budashFree Image from public domain licenseFolded shirt mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14859950/folded-shirt-mockup-editable-designView licenseClock Jack (c. 1941) by Joseph Cannellahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087573/clock-jack-c-1941-joseph-cannellaFree Image from public domain licenseAvocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11985504/avocado-strawberry-toast-breakfast-food-illustration-editable-designView licenseBootjack (c. 1939) by Howard Lumbardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082755/bootjack-c-1939-howard-lumbardFree Image from public domain licenseInterior design poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713783/interior-design-poster-template-editable-textView licenseTrailboard (c. 1939) by Beatrice DeKalbhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084984/trailboard-c-1939-beatrice-dekalbFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame mockup element, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8810491/picture-frame-mockup-element-editable-designView licenseWatch Key (c. 1938) by Robert Clarkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082190/watch-key-c-1938-robert-clarkFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8811119/picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseBootjack (c. 1939) by Claude Marshallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082751/bootjack-c-1939-claude-marshallFree Image from public domain licenseAvocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11978463/avocado-strawberry-toast-breakfast-food-illustration-editable-designView licenseCookie Cutter (c. 1941) by George Beyerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087594/cookie-cutter-c-1941-george-beyerFree Image from public domain licenseParty invitation poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7714102/party-invitation-poster-template-editable-textView licenseCandle Mold (1938) by Henry Waldeckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079041/candle-mold-1938-henry-waldeckFree Image from public domain license