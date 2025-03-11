rawpixel
Carved Eagle (c. 1942) by Alice Cosgrove
animalbirdartwatercolourlogopublic domaineaglepaintings
Football club logo, editable sports template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13687549/football-club-logo-editable-sports-template-designView license
Carved Eagle (c. 1942) by Alice Cosgrove
Carved Eagle (c. 1942) by Alice Cosgrove
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088537/carved-eagle-c-1942-alice-cosgroveFree Image from public domain license
Eagles Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443629/eagles-instagram-post-templateView license
Sternboard Eagle (1935/1942) by F W Powell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069693/sternboard-eagle-19351942-powellFree Image from public domain license
Thanks for serving Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10638439/thanks-for-serving-instagram-post-templateView license
Sternpiece: Eagle (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069704/sternpiece-eagle-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Join the military Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10795710/join-the-military-instagram-post-templateView license
Eagle (c. 1937) by Alice Domey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074615/eagle-c-1937-alice-domeyFree Image from public domain license
Football club logo, editable sports template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13684688/football-club-logo-editable-sports-template-designView license
Printed Cotton (1935/1942) by Alice Cosgrove
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061985/printed-cotton-19351942-alice-cosgroveFree Image from public domain license
Editable eagle bird design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301443/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView license
Ship's Figurehead (c. 1941) by Alice Cosgrove
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088114/ships-figurehead-c-1941-alice-cosgroveFree Image from public domain license
Editable eagle bird design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301847/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView license
Quilt (c. 1939) by Alice Cosgrove
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084386/quilt-c-1939-alice-cosgroveFree Image from public domain license
Editable eagle bird design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301338/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView license
Ship's Sternpiece (1935/1942) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062890/ships-sternpiece-19351942-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Editable eagle bird design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301306/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView license
Eagle (c. 1936) by Joseph Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065837/eagle-c-1936-joseph-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Editable eagle bird design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301337/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView license
Stern Board (c. 1940) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086848/stern-board-c-1940-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Editable eagle bird design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301360/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView license
Toleware Tray (c. 1941) by Alice Cosgrove
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088268/toleware-tray-c-1941-alice-cosgroveFree Image from public domain license
Editable eagle bird design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301361/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView license
Quilt - Tulip Pattern (c. 1941) by Alice Cosgrove
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087983/quilt-tulip-pattern-c-1941-alice-cosgroveFree Image from public domain license
Editable eagle bird design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301601/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView license
Tavern Sign (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063406/tavern-sign-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Editable eagle bird design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301846/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView license
Eagle Sternpiece (c. 1940) by Alfred H Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085769/eagle-sternpiece-c-1940-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain license
Editable eagle bird design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301442/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView license
Stern Piece (c. 1939) by Laura Bilodeau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084767/stern-piece-c-1939-laura-bilodeauFree Image from public domain license
Fourth of July Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443026/fourth-july-instagram-post-templateView license
Wooden Birds (1935/1942) by Alice Domey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063926/wooden-birds-19351942-alice-domeyFree Image from public domain license
Fourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18358502/fourth-july-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Ornamental Wood Carving: Eagle (c. 1940) by Harriette Gale
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086448/ornamental-wood-carving-eagle-c-1940-harriette-galeFree Image from public domain license
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView license
Stencilled Wall Decoration (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071858/stencilled-wall-decoration-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Editable eagle bird design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301604/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView license
Mannequin (c. 1941) by Alice Cosgrove
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087913/mannequin-c-1941-alice-cosgroveFree Image from public domain license
Editable eagle bird design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301310/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView license
Hooked Rug (1941) by Alice Cosgrove
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087849/hooked-rug-1941-alice-cosgroveFree Image from public domain license