rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Coverlet Detail (c. 1942) by Annie L Vaughn
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotorugcc0creative commons 0
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Woven Coverlet (1935/1942) by Martha L Lanscher
Woven Coverlet (1935/1942) by Martha L Lanscher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063977/woven-coverlet-19351942-martha-lanscherFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Woven Coverlet (1935/1942) by Martha L Lanscher
Woven Coverlet (1935/1942) by Martha L Lanscher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063969/woven-coverlet-19351942-martha-lanscherFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Tyler Coverlet (c. 1942) by Arthur G Merkley
Tyler Coverlet (c. 1942) by Arthur G Merkley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088748/tyler-coverlet-c-1942-arthur-merkleyFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Shaker Coverlet (1935/1942) by Martha Sancher
Shaker Coverlet (1935/1942) by Martha Sancher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062765/shaker-coverlet-19351942-martha-sancherFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Coverlet (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Coverlet (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059861/coverlet-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Shaker Coverlet (1935/1942) by Alois E Ulrich
Shaker Coverlet (1935/1942) by Alois E Ulrich
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062757/shaker-coverlet-19351942-alois-ulrichFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Woven Coverlet (1935/1942) by Sarah F Williams
Woven Coverlet (1935/1942) by Sarah F Williams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063970/woven-coverlet-19351942-sarah-williamsFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Woven Coverlet (1935/1942) by Dorothy Lacey
Woven Coverlet (1935/1942) by Dorothy Lacey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063975/woven-coverlet-19351942-dorothy-laceyFree Image from public domain license
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Plaid Homespun Coverlet (1935/1942) by Clyde L Cheney
Plaid Homespun Coverlet (1935/1942) by Clyde L Cheney
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069475/plaid-homespun-coverlet-19351942-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Coverlet (1935/1942) by Arlene Perkins
Coverlet (1935/1942) by Arlene Perkins
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059868/coverlet-19351942-arlene-perkinsFree Image from public domain license
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView license
Homespun Coverlet (1935/1942) by Cornelius Christoffels
Homespun Coverlet (1935/1942) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060907/homespun-coverlet-19351942-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Textile (1935/1942) by Clyde L Cheney
Textile (1935/1942) by Clyde L Cheney
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063450/textile-19351942-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain license
Elegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and design
Elegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21948302/elegant-asian-heritage-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Quilted Applique Coverlet (c. 1936) by Edward L Loper
Quilted Applique Coverlet (c. 1936) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068194/quilted-applique-coverlet-c-1936-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Asian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design
Asian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21976905/asian-hotel-branding-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Jacquard Coverlet (Detail) (c. 1941) by Ralph N Morgan
Jacquard Coverlet (Detail) (c. 1941) by Ralph N Morgan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087858/jacquard-coverlet-detail-c-1941-ralph-morganFree Image from public domain license
Boutique hotel Instagram post template, editable text and design
Boutique hotel Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21977212/boutique-hotel-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Coverlet (1935/1942) by Charles Roadman
Coverlet (1935/1942) by Charles Roadman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059864/coverlet-19351942-charles-roadmanFree Image from public domain license
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView license
Coverlet (1935/1942) by Willoughby Ions
Coverlet (1935/1942) by Willoughby Ions
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059867/coverlet-19351942-willoughby-ionsFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView license
Quilted Applique Coverlet (c. 1936) by Edward L Loper
Quilted Applique Coverlet (c. 1936) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068192/quilted-applique-coverlet-c-1936-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Henri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Henri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891769/henri-matisse-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Coverlet (1935/1942) by Mae A Clarke
Coverlet (1935/1942) by Mae A Clarke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059858/coverlet-19351942-mae-clarkeFree Image from public domain license
Sports motivation logo template, editable text
Sports motivation logo template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20509240/sports-motivation-logo-template-editable-textView license
Padded Coverlet (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper and Gordon Saltar
Padded Coverlet (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper and Gordon Saltar
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076209/padded-coverlet-c-1937-edward-loper-and-gordon-saltarFree Image from public domain license
Art quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Art quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889255/art-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Harry Jennings
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Harry Jennings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074055/coverlet-c-1937-harry-jenningsFree Image from public domain license