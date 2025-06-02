rawpixel
Decorated Cast Iron Clock (c. 1942) by George H Alexander
facepersonartwatercolorpublic domainportraitclothingpaintings
International playgroup Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473191/international-playgroup-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Corner Cupboard (c. 1942) by George H Alexander
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088563/corner-cupboard-c-1942-george-alexanderFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10416314/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView license
Puppet (1935/1942) by George File
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062015/puppet-19351942-george-fileFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Cast Iron Dobbie: Jockey (c. 1939) by Paul Poffinbarger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082983/cast-iron-dobbie-jockey-c-1939-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198891/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView license
Iron Hitching Post (c. 1940) by George Constantine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086134/iron-hitching-post-c-1940-george-constantineFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10414704/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView license
Marionette (1935/1942) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061201/marionette-19351942-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10247767/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView license
Jim the Boxer (c. 1937) by George File
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075476/jim-the-boxer-c-1937-george-fileFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Metal Toy Bank: Tammany Bank (c. 1938) by George File
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080603/metal-toy-bank-tammany-bank-c-1938-george-fileFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10657977/watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-editable-remix-designView license
Cast Iron Mule Bank (c. 1941) by Sarkis Erganian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087453/cast-iron-mule-bank-c-1941-sarkis-erganianFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198793/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Jerry the Policeman (c. 1937) by Dorothy Harris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075470/jerry-the-policeman-c-1937-dorothy-harrisFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360723/watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-editable-remix-designView license
Minstrel Hand Puppet (c. 1936) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067154/minstrel-hand-puppet-c-1936-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710163/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Tradesman's Sign (c. 1937) by George Constantine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077748/tradesmans-sign-c-1937-george-constantineFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10238443/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Marionette - Missionary (c. 1937) by Dorothy Harris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075790/marionette-missionary-c-1937-dorothy-harrisFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710160/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (1935/1942) by Walter Hochstrasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059634/cigar-store-indian-19351942-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor woman at field, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11461235/editable-watercolor-woman-field-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Wax Face Cotton Doll (1935/1942) by Charles Goodwin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063759/wax-face-cotton-doll-19351942-charles-goodwinFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Whirligig (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063834/whirligig-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10381749/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Jane Iverson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079303/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-jane-iversonFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor woman at field, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11461202/editable-watercolor-woman-field-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Cast Iron Andiron (c. 1941) by Milton Grubstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087454/cast-iron-andiron-c-1941-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450788/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Jelly Mold (c. 1940) by George H Alexander
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086165/jelly-mold-c-1940-george-alexanderFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView license
Cast Iron Dobbie: Jockey (c. 1937) by Dorothy Brennan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073455/cast-iron-dobbie-jockey-c-1937-dorothy-brennanFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Toy Bank: William Tell (c. 1937) by George File
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077736/toy-bank-william-tell-c-1937-george-fileFree Image from public domain license