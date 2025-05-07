Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsmermaidsculptureFigurehead: Mermaid (c. 1942) by Lucille ChabotOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 933 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3185 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarImagination & motivational quote mobile wallpaper template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20769254/imagination-motivational-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-textView licensePine Bust of Washington (c. 1938) by Lucille Chabothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080991/pine-bust-washington-c-1938-lucille-chabotFree Image from public domain licenseChildren's book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787958/childrens-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseFigurehead (c. 1936) by Lucille Chabothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065933/figurehead-c-1936-lucille-chabotFree Image from public domain licenseChildren's book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12660378/childrens-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseKeystone from Ship's Woodwork (c. 1938) by Lucille Chabothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080438/keystone-from-ships-woodwork-c-1938-lucille-chabotFree Image from public domain licenseEditable aesthetic statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15416472/editable-aesthetic-statue-design-element-setView licenseFigure of a Sailor (c. 1940) by Lucille Chabothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085821/figure-sailor-c-1940-lucille-chabotFree Image from public domain licenseInner garden art exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20777963/inner-garden-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGabriel Weather Vane (Technique) (1935/1942) by Lucille Chabothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060663/gabriel-weather-vane-technique-19351942-lucille-chabotFree Image from public domain licenseChildren's book poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13275765/childrens-book-poster-templateView licenseCarved Eagle Head (c. 1937) by Lucille Chabothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073441/carved-eagle-head-c-1937-lucille-chabotFree Image from public domain licenseColorful mermaid vector illustrations, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16796182/colorful-mermaid-vector-illustrations-editable-element-setView licenseFigurehead (1935/1942) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060477/figurehead-19351942-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseVibrant mermaid collage design, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16796257/vibrant-mermaid-collage-design-editable-element-setView licenseShaker Bedspread (1935/1942) by Lucille Chabothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069607/shaker-bedspread-19351942-lucille-chabotFree Image from public domain licenseVintage mermaid illustration collection, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16796242/vintage-mermaid-illustration-collection-editable-element-setView licenseSmall Figurehead (1935/1942) by Karl J Hentzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063255/small-figurehead-19351942-karl-hentzFree Image from public domain licenseMythology podcast, editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18126486/mythology-podcast-editable-poster-templateView licenseFigurehead: Hercules (c. 1937) by Virginia Richardshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074770/figurehead-hercules-c-1937-virginia-richardsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable mermaid underwater digital paint illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12057723/editable-mermaid-underwater-digital-paint-illustrationView licenseFigurehead (1935/1942) by Elizabeth Fairchildhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060493/figurehead-19351942-elizabeth-fairchildFree Image from public domain licenseMusic playlist Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098985/music-playlist-facebook-story-templateView licenseFigurehead "S.S. Robert Fulton" (1935/1942) by Louis Plogstedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060524/figurehead-ss-robert-fulton-19351942-louis-plogstedFree Image from public domain licenseMusic playlist poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098986/music-playlist-poster-templateView licenseFigurehead: Pilgrim (1935/1942) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060529/figurehead-pilgrim-19351942-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseVintage mermaid collage design, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16796187/vintage-mermaid-collage-design-editable-element-setView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Lucille Lacoursierehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079317/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-lucille-lacoursiereFree Image from public domain licenseVintage vibes Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775597/vintage-vibes-facebook-post-templateView licenseShaker Work Apron (c. 1936) by Lucille Chabothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070930/shaker-work-apron-c-1936-lucille-chabotFree Image from public domain licenseMusic playlist blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098982/music-playlist-blog-banner-templateView licenseFigurehead: Hercules (c. 1940) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085822/figurehead-hercules-c-1940-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseSelf-love Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552466/self-love-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFigurehead of Andrew Jackson (c. 1938) by Joseph Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079894/figurehead-andrew-jackson-c-1938-joseph-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466706/buddhist-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFigurehead (1935/1942) by Flora Merchanthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060480/figurehead-19351942-flora-merchantFree Image from public domain licenseMusic playlist Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775607/music-playlist-instagram-post-templateView licenseCigar Store Indian (1935/1942) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059600/cigar-store-indian-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist Holy Day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467779/buddhist-holy-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFigurehead (1935/1942) by Elisabeth Fuldahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060479/figurehead-19351942-elisabeth-fuldaFree Image from public domain license