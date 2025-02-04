rawpixel
Hepplewhite Drop Leaf Table (c. 1942) by Hugh Ryan
Houseplant vase, home decor illustration, editable design
Houseplant vase, home decor illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933612/houseplant-vase-home-decor-illustration-editable-designView license
Cellaret (c. 1942) by Donald Harding
Cellaret (c. 1942) by Donald Harding
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088540/cellaret-c-1942-donald-hardingFree Image from public domain license
Living room picture frame mockup, editable design
Living room picture frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13711287/living-room-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView license
Drop-leaf Table (1936) by Bernard Gussow
Drop-leaf Table (1936) by Bernard Gussow
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065821/drop-leaf-table-1936-bernard-gussowFree Image from public domain license
Houseplant podcast Facebook post template, editable design
Houseplant podcast Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614527/houseplant-podcast-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Shaker Drop-leaf Table (c. 1936) by Howard Weld
Shaker Drop-leaf Table (c. 1936) by Howard Weld
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070832/shaker-drop-leaf-table-c-1936-howard-weldFree Image from public domain license
Modern living room decor mockup, editable design
Modern living room decor mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670559/modern-living-room-decor-mockup-editable-designView license
Side Board (c. 1937) by George Fairbanks
Side Board (c. 1937) by George Fairbanks
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077085/side-board-c-1937-george-fairbanksFree Image from public domain license
Potted plants Facebook post template, editable design
Potted plants Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614753/potted-plants-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Sheraton Sideboard (c. 1942) by Amos C Brinton
Sheraton Sideboard (c. 1942) by Amos C Brinton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088679/sheraton-sideboard-c-1942-amos-brintonFree Image from public domain license
Laptop screen & picture frame mockup, editable interior design
Laptop screen & picture frame mockup, editable interior design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10929388/laptop-screen-picture-frame-mockup-editable-interior-designView license
Lowboy (c. 1938) by Isadore Goldberg
Lowboy (c. 1938) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080539/lowboy-c-1938-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dining Table (c. 1939) by Lon Cronk
Dining Table (c. 1939) by Lon Cronk
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083306/dining-table-c-1939-lon-cronkFree Image from public domain license
Blue living room interior mockup, editable design
Blue living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670617/blue-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Half-round Table (c. 1940) by Georgine E Mason
Half-round Table (c. 1940) by Georgine E Mason
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085992/half-round-table-c-1940-georgine-masonFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame editable mockup
Picture frame editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12518371/picture-frame-editable-mockupView license
Block-front Secretary (walnut) (c. 1940) by John Hall
Block-front Secretary (walnut) (c. 1940) by John Hall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088948/block-front-secretary-walnut-c-1940-john-hallFree Image from public domain license
Home decor poster template, editable text and design
Home decor poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596136/home-decor-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Table (Drop-leaf) (1936) by Nicholas Acampora
Table (Drop-leaf) (1936) by Nicholas Acampora
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072013/table-drop-leaf-1936-nicholas-acamporaFree Image from public domain license
Bedroom sale poster template
Bedroom sale poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14512880/bedroom-sale-poster-templateView license
Drop Leaf Table (1935/1942) by Ruth Bialostosky
Drop Leaf Table (1935/1942) by Ruth Bialostosky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060318/drop-leaf-table-19351942-ruth-bialostoskyFree Image from public domain license
Rest & relax blog banner template
Rest & relax blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571629/rest-relax-blog-banner-templateView license
Lowboy (c. 1936) by Arthur Johnson
Lowboy (c. 1936) by Arthur Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067007/lowboy-c-1936-arthur-johnsonFree Image from public domain license
Photo frame editable mockup, realistic interior
Photo frame editable mockup, realistic interior
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12154867/photo-frame-editable-mockup-realistic-interiorView license
Drop-leaf Table (c. 1938) by Isadore Goldberg
Drop-leaf Table (c. 1938) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079751/drop-leaf-table-c-1938-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Bedroom furniture Instagram story template, editable text
Bedroom furniture Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526464/bedroom-furniture-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Lowboy (c. 1936) by Alfred Walbeck
Lowboy (c. 1936) by Alfred Walbeck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066990/lowboy-c-1936-alfred-walbeckFree Image from public domain license
Laptop screen mockup, digital device
Laptop screen mockup, digital device
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7509805/laptop-screen-mockup-digital-deviceView license
Melodeon Converted into Desk (c. 1937) by Magnus S Fossum
Melodeon Converted into Desk (c. 1937) by Magnus S Fossum
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075850/melodeon-converted-into-desk-c-1937-magnus-fossumFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView license
Gateleg Table (c. 1942) by Peter C Ustinoff
Gateleg Table (c. 1942) by Peter C Ustinoff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088604/gateleg-table-c-1942-peter-ustinoffFree Image from public domain license
Cooking show Instagram post template, editable text
Cooking show Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596455/cooking-show-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Chest (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Chest (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073619/chest-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Summer holiday blog banner template
Summer holiday blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571630/summer-holiday-blog-banner-templateView license
Table-drop Leaf (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Table-drop Leaf (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063379/table-drop-leaf-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Photo frame editable mockup, realistic interior
Photo frame editable mockup, realistic interior
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12117252/photo-frame-editable-mockup-realistic-interiorView license
Table (1940) by Isidore Sovensky
Table (1940) by Isidore Sovensky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086920/table-1940-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain license
Bedroom furniture poster template, editable text and design
Bedroom furniture poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526448/bedroom-furniture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Side Board (1936) by Nicholas Gorid
Side Board (1936) by Nicholas Gorid
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070987/side-board-1936-nicholas-goridFree Image from public domain license