Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageartlacepublic domaindrawingsbaglinenphototextLace Edging (c. 1942) by Raymond ManupelliOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 894 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3053 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarGrayscale floral frame, wrinkled paper editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10113767/grayscale-floral-frame-wrinkled-paper-editable-designView licenseHandbag (1935/1942) by Raymond Manupellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060773/handbag-19351942-raymond-manupelliFree Image from public domain licenseNew arrival Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14793996/new-arrival-instagram-story-templateView licenseOpera Hood (1935/1942) by Raymond Manupellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061417/opera-hood-19351942-raymond-manupelliFree Image from public domain licenseSwan illustration background, animal collage mixed mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7662244/swan-illustration-background-animal-collage-mixed-mediaView licenseChintz (1935/1942) by Raymond Manupellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059554/chintz-19351942-raymond-manupelliFree Image from public domain licenseElegant linen drawstring bag mockup, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21529880/elegant-linen-drawstring-bag-mockup-customizable-designView licensePiece of Wool Plaid (c. 1938) by Raymond Manupellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081002/piece-wool-plaid-c-1938-raymond-manupelliFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseStock Tie (1935/1942) by Raymond Manupellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069711/stock-tie-19351942-raymond-manupelliFree Image from public domain licenseExclusive collection, editable customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22542266/exclusive-collection-editable-customizable-designView licenseChintz Valance for Poster Bed (c. 1935) by Raymond Manupellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059552/chintz-valance-for-poster-bed-c-1935-raymond-manupelliFree Image from public domain licenseGrayscale floral frame, wrinkled paper editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10162822/grayscale-floral-frame-wrinkled-paper-editable-designView licenseBlack Lace Shawl (c. 1939) by Raymond Manupellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082728/black-lace-shawl-c-1939-raymond-manupelliFree Image from public domain licenseLove yourself fiercely, editable customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22421873/love-yourself-fiercely-editable-customizable-designView licensePorcelain Jar (c. 1936) by Raymond Manupellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068022/porcelain-jar-c-1936-raymond-manupelliFree Image from public domain licenseTransform your home Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11921138/transform-your-home-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLinen Table Cloth (c. 1937) by Eva Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075707/linen-table-cloth-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseGreen duffle bag mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13200673/green-duffle-bag-mockup-editable-designView licenseSampler (c. 1937) by Raymond Manupellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076851/sampler-c-1937-raymond-manupelliFree Image from public domain licenseSleep in comfort Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14560745/sleep-comfort-instagram-post-templateView licenseCollar (1935/1942) by Russell Madolehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059752/collar-19351942-russell-madoleFree Image from public domain licenseFriends forever Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924844/friends-forever-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSampler (1935/1942) by Raymond Manupellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062666/sampler-19351942-raymond-manupelliFree Image from public domain licenseCoquette core fashion: dresses, bows, lace. Coquette style: lace, bows, dresses, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22408384/image-heart-cute-sunglassesView licenseHandkerchief (1935/1942) by Charlotte Winterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060794/handkerchief-19351942-charlotte-winterFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee shop logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001509/coffee-shop-logo-template-editable-textView licenseLinen (1935/1942) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069281/linen-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage torn-paper frame backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517168/editable-vintage-torn-paper-frame-backgroundView licensePillow Slip or Case (1935/1942) by Carl Buergernisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069400/pillow-slip-case-19351942-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee shop logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10914302/coffee-shop-logo-template-editable-textView licenseWall Mirror (c. 1938) by Raymond Manupellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082179/wall-mirror-c-1938-raymond-manupelliFree Image from public domain licenseVintage clothing Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924135/vintage-clothing-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFireman's Candle Lamp (c. 1940) by Raymond Manupellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085836/firemans-candle-lamp-c-1940-raymond-manupelliFree Image from public domain licenseFashion branding logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11970872/fashion-branding-logo-template-editable-textView licenseLace Edging (c. 1939) by Raymond Guterlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083904/lace-edging-c-1939-raymond-guterlFree Image from public domain licenseFashion branding logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11952749/fashion-branding-logo-template-editable-textView licenseLace (1935/1942) by Erwin Schwabehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061137/lace-19351942-erwin-schwabeFree Image from public domain licenseShopping bag mockup, Chinese tiger designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7556558/shopping-bag-mockup-chinese-tiger-designView licenseDoll Wardrobe (c. 1937) by Dorothy Harrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074451/doll-wardrobe-c-1937-dorothy-harrisFree Image from public domain license