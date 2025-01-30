rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Mail Pouch (c. 1942) by Stella Mosher
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingschairphotoantique
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Bonnet (c. 1942) by Stella Mosher
Bonnet (c. 1942) by Stella Mosher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088470/bonnet-c-1942-stella-mosherFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Betty Lamp (c. 1941) by Stella Mosher
Betty Lamp (c. 1941) by Stella Mosher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087358/betty-lamp-c-1941-stella-mosherFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Instagram story template, editable text
Flea market Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758528/flea-market-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Bonnet (c. 1942) by Stella Mosher
Bonnet (c. 1942) by Stella Mosher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088474/bonnet-c-1942-stella-mosherFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Iron Bank (c. 1942) by Stella Mosher
Iron Bank (c. 1942) by Stella Mosher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088606/iron-bank-c-1942-stella-mosherFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Side Chair (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
Side Chair (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062963/side-chair-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView license
Beaded Purse (c. 1940) by Stella Mosher
Beaded Purse (c. 1940) by Stella Mosher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085408/beaded-purse-c-1940-stella-mosherFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Instagram post template, editable text
Flea market Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496071/flea-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Kerosene Lamp Heater (c. 1942) by Samuel Faigin
Kerosene Lamp Heater (c. 1942) by Samuel Faigin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088618/kerosene-lamp-heater-c-1942-samuel-faiginFree Image from public domain license
Activated Summer Instagram post template
Activated Summer Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571793/activated-summer-instagram-post-templateView license
Doll (c. 1941) by Stella Mosher
Doll (c. 1941) by Stella Mosher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087685/doll-c-1941-stella-mosherFree Image from public domain license
Baroque armchair
Baroque armchair
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996509/baroque-armchairView license
Chippendale Chair (1935/1942) by Edward A Darby
Chippendale Chair (1935/1942) by Edward A Darby
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059548/chippendale-chair-19351942-edward-darbyFree Image from public domain license
Antique furniture auction Instagram post template, editable text
Antique furniture auction Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614776/antique-furniture-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Quilt for Doll's Bed (c. 1940) by Stella Mosher
Quilt for Doll's Bed (c. 1940) by Stella Mosher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086582/quilt-for-dolls-bed-c-1940-stella-mosherFree Image from public domain license
Antique furniture auction Instagram post template, editable text and design
Antique furniture auction Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18589486/antique-furniture-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Chair Seat Cover (c. 1942) by Stella Mosher
Chair Seat Cover (c. 1942) by Stella Mosher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088541/chair-seat-cover-c-1942-stella-mosherFree Image from public domain license
Relax Instagram post template
Relax Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571816/relax-instagram-post-templateView license
Dental Chair (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
Dental Chair (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074308/dental-chair-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Vintage leather armchair element, editable design set
Vintage leather armchair element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990203/vintage-leather-armchair-element-editable-design-setView license
Match Holder (1935/1942) by Edward L Loper
Match Holder (1935/1942) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061216/match-holder-19351942-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor armchair design element set, editable design
Watercolor armchair design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239359/watercolor-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Armchair (1935/1942) by Edward A Darby
Armchair (1935/1942) by Edward A Darby
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058875/armchair-19351942-edward-darbyFree Image from public domain license
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990206/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView license
Dachshund (1935/1942) by Frank Budash
Dachshund (1935/1942) by Frank Budash
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059960/dachshund-19351942-frank-budashFree Image from public domain license
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990205/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView license
Quilt (c. 1936) by Ellen Duncan
Quilt (c. 1936) by Ellen Duncan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068159/quilt-c-1936-ellen-duncanFree Image from public domain license
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994504/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView license
Shaker Chair (c. 1936) by Francis Law Durand
Shaker Chair (c. 1936) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070821/shaker-chair-c-1936-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Vintage leather armchair element, editable design set
Vintage leather armchair element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14989178/vintage-leather-armchair-element-editable-design-setView license
Queen Ann Sofa (c. 1953) by Florence Neal
Queen Ann Sofa (c. 1953) by Florence Neal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088882/queen-ann-sofa-c-1953-florence-nealFree Image from public domain license
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14989181/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView license
Chair (c. 1937) by Natalie Simon
Chair (c. 1937) by Natalie Simon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073555/chair-c-1937-natalie-simonFree Image from public domain license
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994520/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView license
Chopping Knife (c. 1940) by Charles Charon
Chopping Knife (c. 1940) by Charles Charon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089111/chopping-knife-c-1940-charles-charonFree Image from public domain license