rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Kerosene Lamp Heater (c. 1942) by Samuel Faigin
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingslampphotoantique
Luxury furniture poster template, editable design in blue and white
Luxury furniture poster template, editable design in blue and white
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18274211/luxury-furniture-poster-template-editable-design-blue-and-whiteView license
Cast Iron Cresting (c. 1936) by Samuel Faigin
Cast Iron Cresting (c. 1936) by Samuel Faigin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064717/cast-iron-cresting-c-1936-samuel-faiginFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView license
Table Lamp (1935/1942) by Samuel Faigin
Table Lamp (1935/1942) by Samuel Faigin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063371/table-lamp-19351942-samuel-faiginFree Image from public domain license
Blissful home Facebook post template
Blissful home Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986077/blissful-home-facebook-post-templateView license
Kerosene Lantern (1939) by Samuel Faigin
Kerosene Lantern (1939) by Samuel Faigin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083866/kerosene-lantern-1939-samuel-faiginFree Image from public domain license
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Sailor's Sewing Kit (c. 1938) by Samuel Faigin
Sailor's Sewing Kit (c. 1938) by Samuel Faigin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081321/sailors-sewing-kit-c-1938-samuel-faiginFree Image from public domain license
Vintage sitting room , editable oil painting
Vintage sitting room , editable oil painting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790401/vintage-sitting-room-editable-oil-paintingView license
Skid Shoe for Horse (c. 1938) by Samuel Faigin
Skid Shoe for Horse (c. 1938) by Samuel Faigin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081665/skid-shoe-for-horse-c-1938-samuel-faiginFree Image from public domain license
Vintage sitting room , editable oil painting
Vintage sitting room , editable oil painting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785595/vintage-sitting-room-editable-oil-paintingView license
Chopping Knife (c. 1940) by Charles Charon
Chopping Knife (c. 1940) by Charles Charon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089111/chopping-knife-c-1940-charles-charonFree Image from public domain license
Editable gold elegant frame mockup
Editable gold elegant frame mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15408984/editable-gold-elegant-frame-mockupView license
Wooden Shoe (1939) by Samuel Faigin
Wooden Shoe (1939) by Samuel Faigin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085284/wooden-shoe-1939-samuel-faiginFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic living room interior remix
Aesthetic living room interior remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803267/aesthetic-living-room-interior-remixView license
Hair Wreath (1938) by Samuel Faigin
Hair Wreath (1938) by Samuel Faigin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080076/hair-wreath-1938-samuel-faiginFree Image from public domain license
Secondhand decor shop poster template, editable text and design
Secondhand decor shop poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474177/secondhand-decor-shop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Log Marker (1935/1942) by Samuel Faigin
Log Marker (1935/1942) by Samuel Faigin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069318/log-marker-19351942-samuel-faiginFree Image from public domain license
Interior decoration Instagram post template, editable text
Interior decoration Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12226434/interior-decoration-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Chopping Knife (c. 1940) by Charles Charon
Chopping Knife (c. 1940) by Charles Charon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089100/chopping-knife-c-1940-charles-charonFree Image from public domain license
Secondhand decor shop Facebook story template, editable design
Secondhand decor shop Facebook story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474290/secondhand-decor-shop-facebook-story-template-editable-designView license
Sewing Bird (1935/1942) by Edward A Darby
Sewing Bird (1935/1942) by Edward A Darby
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069597/sewing-bird-19351942-edward-darbyFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Instagram story template, editable text
Flea market Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758528/flea-market-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Rabbet Plane (c. 1938) by Samuel Faigin
Rabbet Plane (c. 1938) by Samuel Faigin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081230/rabbet-plane-c-1938-samuel-faiginFree Image from public domain license
Vintage furniture collection Instagram post template
Vintage furniture collection Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688511/vintage-furniture-collection-instagram-post-templateView license
Whale Oil Ship Lamp (1935/1942) by Howard Lumbard
Whale Oil Ship Lamp (1935/1942) by Howard Lumbard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063820/whale-oil-ship-lamp-19351942-howard-lumbardFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dachshund (1935/1942) by Frank Budash
Dachshund (1935/1942) by Frank Budash
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059960/dachshund-19351942-frank-budashFree Image from public domain license
Colorful living room interior mockup, editable design
Colorful living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670567/colorful-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Loaf Sugar Cutter (c. 1942) by Thomas Dooley
Loaf Sugar Cutter (c. 1942) by Thomas Dooley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088619/loaf-sugar-cutter-c-1942-thomas-dooleyFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Tongs and Shovel (1935/1942) by Hans Korsch
Tongs and Shovel (1935/1942) by Hans Korsch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063565/tongs-and-shovel-19351942-hans-korschFree Image from public domain license
Secondhand decor shop Instagram post template, editable text
Secondhand decor shop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12226576/secondhand-decor-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Trivet (c. 1942) by Violet Hartenstein
Trivet (c. 1942) by Violet Hartenstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088728/trivet-c-1942-violet-hartensteinFree Image from public domain license
Secondhand decor shop Facebook cover template, editable design
Secondhand decor shop Facebook cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474389/secondhand-decor-shop-facebook-cover-template-editable-designView license
Flatiron (1935/1942) by Gwendolyn Jackson
Flatiron (1935/1942) by Gwendolyn Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060594/flatiron-19351942-gwendolyn-jacksonFree Image from public domain license
Living room sale Facebook post template
Living room sale Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986068/living-room-sale-facebook-post-templateView license
Chopping Knife (c. 1940) by Nicholas Amantea
Chopping Knife (c. 1940) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089096/chopping-knife-c-1940-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Editable rustic photo frame mockup
Editable rustic photo frame mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15541301/editable-rustic-photo-frame-mockupView license
Groove Plane (c. 1937) by Samuel Faigin
Groove Plane (c. 1937) by Samuel Faigin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075087/groove-plane-c-1937-samuel-faiginFree Image from public domain license