Pa. German Spoon Rack (c. 1942) by William H Edwards
Inclusive education poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775705/inclusive-education-poster-templateView license
Pa. German Stove and Plate (c. 1939) by William H Edwards
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084150/pa-german-stove-and-plate-c-1939-william-edwardsFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Hanging Corner Cupboard (c. 1942) by William H Edwards
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088602/hanging-corner-cupboard-c-1942-william-edwardsFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Wrought Iron Ornament (1935/1942) by Mauvell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063997/wrought-iron-ornament-19351942-mauvellFree Image from public domain license
Inclusive education Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597886/inclusive-education-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pa. German Ceramic Horse (c. 1938) by Carl Strehlau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080736/pa-german-ceramic-horse-c-1938-carl-strehlauFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730458/van-goghs-sunflowers-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dining Table (1935/1942) by William H Edwards
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060099/dining-table-19351942-william-edwardsFree Image from public domain license
Parenting blog Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12518707/parenting-blog-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Cigar Store Indian (1935/1942) by Victor F Muollo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059621/cigar-store-indian-19351942-victor-muolloFree Image from public domain license
Inclusive education Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775706/inclusive-education-instagram-story-templateView license
Dressing Table (c. 1939) by William H Edwards
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083397/dressing-table-c-1939-william-edwardsFree Image from public domain license
Editable picture frame mockup, home decor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10559313/editable-picture-frame-mockup-home-decor-designView license
Foot Scraper (c. 1942) by John Price
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088592/foot-scraper-c-1942-john-priceFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715614/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Ceremonial Candlestick (Ecclesiastical Furniture) (c. 1941) by William Kieckhofel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087466/image-cross-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730554/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pa. German Flat-iron Stand (c. 1942) by Amos C Brinton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088642/pa-german-flat-iron-stand-c-1942-amos-brintonFree Image from public domain license
Toy shop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12518706/toy-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Cigar Store Figure (c. 1938) by Hardin Walsh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079279/cigar-store-figure-c-1938-hardin-walshFree Image from public domain license
Earth tone bauhaus wall editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12497717/earth-tone-bauhaus-wall-editable-mockupView license
Pennsylvania German Fireback (c. 1939) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084202/pennsylvania-german-fireback-c-1939-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView license
Pa. German Squirrel Figure (1935/1942) by Arsen Maralian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061521/pa-german-squirrel-figure-19351942-arsen-maralianFree Image from public domain license
Educational toys post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602228/educational-toys-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Pa. German Butter Mold (1935/1942) by C Mansfield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061429/pa-german-butter-mold-19351942-mansfieldFree Image from public domain license
PNG ripped paper mockup element, vintage floral compass, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9237714/png-beige-bloom-blossomView license
Trivet (c. 1942) by Sydney Roberts
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088741/trivet-c-1942-sydney-robertsFree Image from public domain license
Toy shop poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662803/toy-shop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1942) by Mary Edith Brooks
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088555/cigar-store-indian-c-1942-mary-edith-brooksFree Image from public domain license
Art quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892837/art-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Low-back Stretcher Chair (c. 1942) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088616/low-back-stretcher-chair-c-1942-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Inclusive education blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775704/inclusive-education-blog-banner-templateView license
Pa. German Butter Mold (1935/1942) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061426/pa-german-butter-mold-19351942-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884685/watercolor-sailboat-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Shaving Stand (c. 1938) by William H Edwards
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081504/shaving-stand-c-1938-william-edwardsFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10807478/watercolor-sailboat-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Cape Cod Lighter (1935/1942) by William Ludwig
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059415/cape-cod-lighter-19351942-william-ludwigFree Image from public domain license