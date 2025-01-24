Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolorfurniturepublic domainpaintingschairphotorocking chairRocking Chair (c. 1942) by John Price and Marin J BrightOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 926 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3160 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor armchair design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239359/watercolor-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseFoot Scraper (c. 1942) by John Pricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088592/foot-scraper-c-1942-john-priceFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor armchair design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239362/watercolor-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseLove Seat (c. 1942) by Ralph Mortonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088623/love-seat-c-1942-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sofa and armchair design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239352/watercolor-sofa-and-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseChild's Rocking Chair (c. 1942) by Herman O Strohhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088557/childs-rocking-chair-c-1942-herman-strohFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sofa and armchair design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239350/watercolor-sofa-and-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseRocking Chair (c. 1942) by James Fisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088672/rocking-chair-c-1942-james-fisherFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic living room interior remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803267/aesthetic-living-room-interior-remixView licenseRocking Chair (c. 1936) by John Cuttinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070597/rocking-chair-c-1936-john-cuttingFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseRocking Chair (1935/1942) by Anne Colmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062604/rocking-chair-19351942-anne-colmanFree Image from public domain licenseVintage chair collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseSheraton Sideboard (c. 1942) by Amos C Brintonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088679/sheraton-sideboard-c-1942-amos-brintonFree Image from public domain licenseActivated Summer Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571793/activated-summer-instagram-post-templateView licenseSettee (c. 1942) by Amos C Brintonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088680/settee-c-1942-amos-brintonFree Image from public domain licenseRelax Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571816/relax-instagram-post-templateView licenseChair (1935/1942) by Arthur Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059542/chair-19351942-arthur-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseVacation package Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703471/vacation-package-instagram-post-templateView licenseRocking Chair (1935/1942) by Edward A Darbyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062614/rocking-chair-19351942-edward-darbyFree Image from public domain licenseHouse party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598104/house-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRocking Chair (1942) by Josephine Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088661/rocking-chair-1942-josephine-millerFree Image from public domain licenseBeach party Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703478/beach-party-instagram-post-templateView licenseDining Table (1935/1942) by William H Edwardshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060099/dining-table-19351942-william-edwardsFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon beach vacation watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613666/image-alligator-animal-representation-apparelView licenseSettee (1935/1942) by Ralph Mortonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069580/settee-19351942-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain license3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCorner Cupboard (c. 1942) by George H Alexanderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088563/corner-cupboard-c-1942-george-alexanderFree Image from public domain licensePublic garden Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458265/public-garden-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRocking Chair (c. 1938) by John R Towershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081284/rocking-chair-c-1938-john-towersFree Image from public domain licenseBeach holiday Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597191/beach-holiday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseQueen Anne Chair (c. 1942) by Ralph Mortonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088665/queen-anne-chair-c-1942-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Greece Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467021/visit-greece-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLow-back Stretcher Chair (c. 1942) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088616/low-back-stretcher-chair-c-1942-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseWinter getaway Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723725/winter-getaway-instagram-story-templateView licenseArmchair (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072878/armchair-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseTravel package Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14568378/travel-package-instagram-post-templateView licenseSide Chair (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077116/side-chair-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseBeach party Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571591/beach-party-instagram-post-templateView licenseIron Pot Hook (c. 1940) by Marin J Brighthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086131/iron-pot-hook-c-1940-marin-brightFree Image from public domain license