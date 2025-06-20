rawpixel
Printed Cotton (c. 1942) by Julie C Brush
Happy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22988913/image-flower-leaves-plantView license
Printed Cotton (c. 1941) by Ernest Capaldo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087957/printed-cotton-c-1941-ernest-capaldoFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView license
Homespun Bedspread (1935/1942) by Julie C Brush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060894/homespun-bedspread-19351942-julie-brushFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Printed Cotton (c. 1937) by Julie C Brush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076571/printed-cotton-c-1937-julie-brushFree Image from public domain license
Bloom Facebook post template, original art illustration from William Morris, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23119308/image-texture-pencil-drawing-flowerView license
Printed Cotton (c. 1936) by Millia Davenport
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068082/printed-cotton-c-1936-millia-davenportFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Cotton Kerchief (c. 1937) by Percival Jenner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074026/cotton-kerchief-c-1937-percival-jennerFree Image from public domain license
Art Instagram story template, original art illustration from William Morris, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23116128/image-wallpaper-iphone-mobileView license
Quilted Chintz Coverlet (c. 1936) by Eugene La Foret
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068218/quilted-chintz-coverlet-c-1936-eugene-foretFree Image from public domain license
Wild animal pattern background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8631442/wild-animal-pattern-background-editable-designView license
Bed Valance (Detail) (c. 1941) by Marion Gaylord
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087331/bed-valance-detail-c-1941-marion-gaylordFree Image from public domain license
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
Resist Printed Linen (c. 1936) by Michael Trekur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068232/resist-printed-linen-c-1936-michael-trekurFree Image from public domain license
Wild animal pattern background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8626725/wild-animal-pattern-background-editable-designView license
Calico (c. 1936) by Florence Stevenson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064498/calico-c-1936-florence-stevensonFree Image from public domain license
Exotic bird pattern background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8631452/exotic-bird-pattern-background-editable-designView license
Handspun Bedspread (c. 1937) by Julie C Brush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075137/handspun-bedspread-c-1937-julie-brushFree Image from public domain license
Good things Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14789973/good-things-instagram-story-templateView license
Tapestry (c. 1939) by Pearl Gibbo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084873/tapestry-c-1939-pearl-gibboFree Image from public domain license
Exotic bird pattern background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8626793/exotic-bird-pattern-background-editable-designView license
Infant's Quilt (Detail) (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075326/infants-quilt-detail-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Exotic animal pattern background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8626786/exotic-animal-pattern-background-editable-designView license
Kerchief (c. 1936) by Julie C Brush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066772/kerchief-c-1936-julie-brushFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Printed Cottons (c. 1936) by Millia Davenport
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068099/printed-cottons-c-1936-millia-davenportFree Image from public domain license
Wild animal pattern background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627171/wild-animal-pattern-background-editable-designView license
Block Printed Handkerchief (c. 1937) by Dorothy Lacey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073031/block-printed-handkerchief-c-1937-dorothy-laceyFree Image from public domain license
Bird ink art brown background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669482/bird-ink-art-brown-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Printed Textile (c. 1941) by Joseph Lubrano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087965/printed-textile-c-1941-joseph-lubranoFree Image from public domain license
Exotic animal pattern background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8631447/exotic-animal-pattern-background-editable-designView license
Calico (c. 1936) by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064479/calico-c-1936-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license
Bird ink art background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663037/bird-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Printed Cotton (c. 1940) by Charlotte Winter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086544/printed-cotton-c-1940-charlotte-winterFree Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759965/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1939) by M Louise Kent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083702/handwoven-coverlet-c-1939-louise-kentFree Image from public domain license
Poem book cover poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23222672/image-cat-cartoon-paperView license
Printed Textile (c. 1941) by Ernest Capaldo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087975/printed-textile-c-1941-ernest-capaldoFree Image from public domain license