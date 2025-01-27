Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolorfurniturepublic domainpaintingstabledeskphotoSheraton Sideboard (c. 1942) by Amos C BrintonOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 924 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3153 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarTutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSettee (c. 1942) by Amos C Brintonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088680/settee-c-1942-amos-brintonFree Image from public domain license3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLiquor Carrier (c. 1939) by Amos C Brintonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083948/liquor-carrier-c-1939-amos-brintonFree Image from public domain licenseWooden photo frame editable mockup, vintage design with Tennis at Hertingfordbury painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822697/png-art-artwork-beigeView licensePa. German Flat-iron Stand (c. 1942) by Amos C Brintonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088642/pa-german-flat-iron-stand-c-1942-amos-brintonFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438471/art-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView licenseGlass Pen (1935/1942) by Amos C Brintonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060726/glass-pen-19351942-amos-brintonFree Image from public domain licenseUntil next time mobile wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816049/until-next-time-mobile-wallpaper-templateView licenseDesk (1935/1942) by Lawrence Phillipshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060065/desk-19351942-lawrence-phillipsFree Image from public domain licensePainting club Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438461/painting-club-instagram-post-templateView licenseHepplewhite Drop Leaf Table (c. 1942) by Hugh Ryanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088603/hepplewhite-drop-leaf-table-c-1942-hugh-ryanFree Image from public domain licenseArt & flower Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492438/art-flower-instagram-post-templateView licenseSideboard (c. 1938) by Michael Francehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081542/sideboard-c-1938-michael-franceFree Image from public domain licenseKids' online learning Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597244/kids-online-learning-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCellaret (c. 1942) by Donald Hardinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088540/cellaret-c-1942-donald-hardingFree Image from public domain licenseBeautiful garden landscape background, tea table digital paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12045076/beautiful-garden-landscape-background-tea-table-digital-paintingView licenseLowboy (c. 1939) by Isidore Sovenskyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083961/lowboy-c-1939-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain licenseBoost productivity poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931048/boost-productivity-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseOwl Pitcher (c. 1938) by Amos C Brintonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080692/owl-pitcher-c-1938-amos-brintonFree Image from public domain licenseLearn to draw blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599279/learn-draw-blog-banner-templateView licenseSheraton Sideboard (ca. 1939) by Amos C. Brinton. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3361547/free-illustration-image-amos-brinton-antique-artFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Greece Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467021/visit-greece-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSide Board-Sheraton (c. 1936) by Edgar L Pearcehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070983/side-board-sheraton-c-1936-edgar-pearceFree Image from public domain licenseReading list poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597474/reading-list-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSheraton Mahogany Sewing Table (1935/1942) by Ferdinand Cartierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062889/sheraton-mahogany-sewing-table-19351942-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain licenseGrow flower Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395602/grow-flower-facebook-post-templateView licenseSideboard (1935/1942) by Harry Eismanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062921/sideboard-19351942-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain licenseBookstore poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597487/bookstore-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLowboy (c. 1938) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080537/lowboy-c-1938-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain licenseColorful living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670567/colorful-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseSewing-table (1935/1942) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069598/sewing-table-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseInterior design consultant blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11968906/interior-design-consultant-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseLowboy (c. 1953) by Louis Anninohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088890/lowboy-c-1953-louis-anninoFree Image from public domain licenseLiving room decor blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492118/living-room-decor-blog-banner-templateView licenseFish Mold (c. 1938) by Amos C Brintonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079929/fish-mold-c-1938-amos-brintonFree Image from public domain licenseVintage interior design Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438437/vintage-interior-design-instagram-post-templateView licenseSide Board (c. 1937) by Robert Pohlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077080/side-board-c-1937-robert-pohleFree Image from public domain licensePre-orders open Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21111878/pre-orders-open-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLowboy (c. 1939) by Arthur Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083956/lowboy-c-1939-arthur-johnsonFree Image from public domain license