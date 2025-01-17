Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainbullpaintingselectronicsphotoSnubber for Bull (c. 1942) by William FrankOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 924 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3153 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAnchor Trip Hook (c. 1942) by William Frankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088462/anchor-trip-hook-c-1942-william-frankFree Image from public domain licenseAchieve success poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12559753/achieve-success-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTwo Spouted Torch (c. 1942) by William Frankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088745/two-spouted-torch-c-1942-william-frankFree Image from public domain licenseBest employees vote Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597584/best-employees-vote-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWooden Toys (1935/1942) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063961/wooden-toys-19351942-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseJoin the team Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597360/join-the-team-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFire Dogs or Andirons (c. 1938) by Frank J Macehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079912/fire-dogs-andirons-c-1938-frank-maceFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness growth poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597441/business-growth-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCleaver (1935/1942) by William Frankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059671/cleaver-19351942-william-frankFree Image from public domain licensePower of teamwork Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597587/power-teamwork-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseConestoga Axe Holder (c. 1939) by John Petruccihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083176/conestoga-axe-holder-c-1939-john-petrucciFree Image from public domain licenseSport camp Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597315/sport-camp-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWhaler Lamp (1938) by William Frankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082309/whaler-lamp-1938-william-frankFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon Europe travel watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613656/cartoon-europe-travel-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licenseTrivet (c. 1942) by Violet Hartensteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088722/trivet-c-1942-violet-hartensteinFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseWood Carving - Scroll (c. 1939) by Lionel Ritcheyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085255/wood-carving-scroll-c-1939-lionel-ritcheyFree Image from public domain licenseHappy work anniversary Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597280/happy-work-anniversary-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseCandlestick (c. 1937) by William Verganihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073336/candlestick-c-1937-william-verganiFree Image from public domain licenseBurnout & stress Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597104/burnout-stress-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHanging Corner Cupboard (c. 1942) by William H Edwardshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088602/hanging-corner-cupboard-c-1942-william-edwardsFree Image from public domain licenseMega sale Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14436213/mega-sale-instagram-post-templateView licenseCarpenter's Brace (c. 1939) by William H Edwardshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082938/carpenters-brace-c-1939-william-edwardsFree Image from public domain licenseOnline courses Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596653/online-courses-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTable (1935/1942) by Frank Wengerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063354/table-19351942-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon bull businessmen watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613634/png-accessory-adult-animalView licenseDrinking Vessel (Loving Cup) (c. 1936) by Frank McEnteehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065826/drinking-vessel-loving-cup-c-1936-frank-mcenteeFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon bull businessmen watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12616602/image-accessory-adult-animalView licenseBranding Iron (c. 1942) by Elizabeth Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088488/branding-iron-c-1942-elizabeth-johnsonFree Image from public domain licensePottery masterclass poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879369/pottery-masterclass-poster-templateView licenseCarpenter's Brace (c. 1937) by Frank Grayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073414/carpenters-brace-c-1937-frank-grayFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597680/friendship-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWrought Iron Andiron (c. 1936) by Natalie Simonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072740/wrought-iron-andiron-c-1936-natalie-simonFree Image from public domain licenseOnline course Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596652/online-course-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCandlestick (c. 1938) by John Hallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079048/candlestick-c-1938-john-hallFree Image from public domain licenseOverworking app ad Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597168/overworking-app-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSofa (1935/1942) by Frank Wengerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063265/sofa-19351942-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain licensePottery masterclass Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879372/pottery-masterclass-instagram-story-templateView licenseGlass (1935/1942) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060712/glass-19351942-john-danaFree Image from public domain license