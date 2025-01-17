rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Snubber for Bull (c. 1942) by William Frank
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourfurniturepublic domainbullpaintingselectronicsphoto
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView license
Anchor Trip Hook (c. 1942) by William Frank
Anchor Trip Hook (c. 1942) by William Frank
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088462/anchor-trip-hook-c-1942-william-frankFree Image from public domain license
Achieve success poster template, editable text and design
Achieve success poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12559753/achieve-success-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Two Spouted Torch (c. 1942) by William Frank
Two Spouted Torch (c. 1942) by William Frank
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088745/two-spouted-torch-c-1942-william-frankFree Image from public domain license
Best employees vote Instagram post template, editable text
Best employees vote Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597584/best-employees-vote-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Wooden Toys (1935/1942) by Rex F Bush
Wooden Toys (1935/1942) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063961/wooden-toys-19351942-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Join the team Instagram post template, editable text
Join the team Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597360/join-the-team-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Fire Dogs or Andirons (c. 1938) by Frank J Mace
Fire Dogs or Andirons (c. 1938) by Frank J Mace
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079912/fire-dogs-andirons-c-1938-frank-maceFree Image from public domain license
Business growth poster template, editable text and design
Business growth poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597441/business-growth-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Cleaver (1935/1942) by William Frank
Cleaver (1935/1942) by William Frank
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059671/cleaver-19351942-william-frankFree Image from public domain license
Power of teamwork Instagram post template, editable text
Power of teamwork Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597587/power-teamwork-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Conestoga Axe Holder (c. 1939) by John Petrucci
Conestoga Axe Holder (c. 1939) by John Petrucci
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083176/conestoga-axe-holder-c-1939-john-petrucciFree Image from public domain license
Sport camp Instagram post template, editable text
Sport camp Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597315/sport-camp-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Whaler Lamp (1938) by William Frank
Whaler Lamp (1938) by William Frank
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082309/whaler-lamp-1938-william-frankFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon Europe travel watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon Europe travel watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613656/cartoon-europe-travel-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView license
Trivet (c. 1942) by Violet Hartenstein
Trivet (c. 1942) by Violet Hartenstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088722/trivet-c-1942-violet-hartensteinFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Wood Carving - Scroll (c. 1939) by Lionel Ritchey
Wood Carving - Scroll (c. 1939) by Lionel Ritchey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085255/wood-carving-scroll-c-1939-lionel-ritcheyFree Image from public domain license
Happy work anniversary Instagram post template, editable design
Happy work anniversary Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597280/happy-work-anniversary-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Candlestick (c. 1937) by William Vergani
Candlestick (c. 1937) by William Vergani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073336/candlestick-c-1937-william-verganiFree Image from public domain license
Burnout & stress Instagram post template, editable text
Burnout & stress Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597104/burnout-stress-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Hanging Corner Cupboard (c. 1942) by William H Edwards
Hanging Corner Cupboard (c. 1942) by William H Edwards
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088602/hanging-corner-cupboard-c-1942-william-edwardsFree Image from public domain license
Mega sale Instagram post template
Mega sale Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14436213/mega-sale-instagram-post-templateView license
Carpenter's Brace (c. 1939) by William H Edwards
Carpenter's Brace (c. 1939) by William H Edwards
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082938/carpenters-brace-c-1939-william-edwardsFree Image from public domain license
Online courses Instagram post template, editable text
Online courses Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596653/online-courses-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Table (1935/1942) by Frank Wenger
Table (1935/1942) by Frank Wenger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063354/table-19351942-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon bull businessmen watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon bull businessmen watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613634/png-accessory-adult-animalView license
Drinking Vessel (Loving Cup) (c. 1936) by Frank McEntee
Drinking Vessel (Loving Cup) (c. 1936) by Frank McEntee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065826/drinking-vessel-loving-cup-c-1936-frank-mcenteeFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon bull businessmen watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon bull businessmen watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12616602/image-accessory-adult-animalView license
Branding Iron (c. 1942) by Elizabeth Johnson
Branding Iron (c. 1942) by Elizabeth Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088488/branding-iron-c-1942-elizabeth-johnsonFree Image from public domain license
Pottery masterclass poster template
Pottery masterclass poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879369/pottery-masterclass-poster-templateView license
Carpenter's Brace (c. 1937) by Frank Gray
Carpenter's Brace (c. 1937) by Frank Gray
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073414/carpenters-brace-c-1937-frank-grayFree Image from public domain license
Friendship Instagram post template, editable text
Friendship Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597680/friendship-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Wrought Iron Andiron (c. 1936) by Natalie Simon
Wrought Iron Andiron (c. 1936) by Natalie Simon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072740/wrought-iron-andiron-c-1936-natalie-simonFree Image from public domain license
Online course Instagram post template, editable text
Online course Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596652/online-course-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Candlestick (c. 1938) by John Hall
Candlestick (c. 1938) by John Hall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079048/candlestick-c-1938-john-hallFree Image from public domain license
Overworking app ad Instagram post template, editable text
Overworking app ad Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597168/overworking-app-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Sofa (1935/1942) by Frank Wenger
Sofa (1935/1942) by Frank Wenger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063265/sofa-19351942-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain license
Pottery masterclass Instagram story template
Pottery masterclass Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879372/pottery-masterclass-instagram-story-templateView license
Glass (1935/1942) by John Dana
Glass (1935/1942) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060712/glass-19351942-john-danaFree Image from public domain license