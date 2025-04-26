rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Spoon (c. 1942) by Wilbur M Rice
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainpaintingswooden spoonphotoantiquespoon
Editable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071050/editable-vintage-glassware-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Wooden Spoon (c. 1937) by Wilbur M Rice
Wooden Spoon (c. 1937) by Wilbur M Rice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078318/wooden-spoon-c-1937-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain license
Dinnerware sale Instagram post template, editable text
Dinnerware sale Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894722/dinnerware-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Wooden Spoon (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Wooden Spoon (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063950/wooden-spoon-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Thrift store Instagram post template, editable text
Thrift store Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894718/thrift-store-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Wooden Noggin (c. 1941) by Wilbur M Rice
Wooden Noggin (c. 1941) by Wilbur M Rice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088413/wooden-noggin-c-1941-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890294/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView license
Flour Barrel (1935/1942) by Wilbur M Rice
Flour Barrel (1935/1942) by Wilbur M Rice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060601/flour-barrel-19351942-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10408360/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView license
Wooden Pig (1935/1942) by Wilbur M Rice
Wooden Pig (1935/1942) by Wilbur M Rice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063940/wooden-pig-19351942-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor plates png element, editable remix design
Watercolor plates png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867936/watercolor-plates-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Carved Wooden Spoon (1935/1942) by Conrado Barrio
Carved Wooden Spoon (1935/1942) by Conrado Barrio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059474/carved-wooden-spoon-19351942-conrado-barrioFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10868173/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView license
Horseshoe Bonnet (1935/1942) by Wilbur M Rice
Horseshoe Bonnet (1935/1942) by Wilbur M Rice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060924/horseshoe-bonnet-19351942-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890233/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView license
Wooden Spoon (c. 1938) by Henry Rasmusen
Wooden Spoon (c. 1938) by Henry Rasmusen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082370/wooden-spoon-c-1938-henry-rasmusenFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor plates mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor plates mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890279/watercolor-plates-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Spoon (c. 1936) by Carl Keksi
Spoon (c. 1936) by Carl Keksi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071777/spoon-c-1936-carl-keksiFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor plates mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor plates mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10868057/watercolor-plates-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Corn Husk Doll on Horse (1935/1942) by Wilbur M Rice
Corn Husk Doll on Horse (1935/1942) by Wilbur M Rice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059816/corn-husk-doll-horse-19351942-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain license
Maracas, Latin music background, editable design
Maracas, Latin music background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10104030/maracas-latin-music-background-editable-designView license
Butter Mold (1935/1942) by Wilbur M Rice
Butter Mold (1935/1942) by Wilbur M Rice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069086/butter-mold-19351942-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain license
Maracas, Latin music illustration, editable design
Maracas, Latin music illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10103965/maracas-latin-music-illustration-editable-designView license
Cream Ladle (c. 1937) by Josephine C Romano
Cream Ladle (c. 1937) by Josephine C Romano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074137/cream-ladle-c-1937-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain license
Vintage glassware set, editable design, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage glassware set, editable design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057944/vintage-glassware-set-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Carrier (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Rice
Carrier (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Rice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079107/carrier-c-1938-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain license
Vintage glassware, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage glassware, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059440/vintage-glassware-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Wooden Spoon Rack (c. 1941) by Sarkis Erganian
Wooden Spoon Rack (c. 1941) by Sarkis Erganian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088417/wooden-spoon-rack-c-1941-sarkis-erganianFree Image from public domain license
Baking tool aesthetic, glove, rolling pin remix, editable design
Baking tool aesthetic, glove, rolling pin remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9820169/baking-tool-aesthetic-glove-rolling-pin-remix-editable-designView license
George Washington on Horseback (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Rice
George Washington on Horseback (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Rice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080025/george-washington-horseback-c-1938-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain license
Baking tool aesthetic, glove, rolling pin remix, editable design
Baking tool aesthetic, glove, rolling pin remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9813639/baking-tool-aesthetic-glove-rolling-pin-remix-editable-designView license
Wooden Straight Chair (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Rice
Wooden Straight Chair (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Rice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082378/wooden-straight-chair-c-1938-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain license
Cooking preparation aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Cooking preparation aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11514090/cooking-preparation-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Hobby Horse (c. 1941) by Wilbur M Rice
Hobby Horse (c. 1941) by Wilbur M Rice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087826/hobby-horse-c-1941-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain license
Cooking preparation aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Cooking preparation aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10779020/cooking-preparation-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Butter Mold (c. 1937) by Wilbur M Rice
Butter Mold (c. 1937) by Wilbur M Rice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073254/butter-mold-c-1937-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain license
Maracas, musical instrument illustration, editable design
Maracas, musical instrument illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10103948/maracas-musical-instrument-illustration-editable-designView license
Shaker Bonnet (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Rice
Shaker Bonnet (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Rice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081422/shaker-bonnet-c-1938-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain license
Brown cooking border aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Brown cooking border aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11535628/brown-cooking-border-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Ladle (c. 1936) by Angelo Bulone
Ladle (c. 1936) by Angelo Bulone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066800/ladle-c-1936-angelo-buloneFree Image from public domain license