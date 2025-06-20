rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Stenciled Table Cover (c. 1942) by Marie Alain
Save
Edit Image
public domain vintagemarie alainpublic domain patternwatercolor backgroundswatercolor patternsbackgroundpatternart
Rose background, editable pink watercolor texture, remixed by rawpixel
Rose background, editable pink watercolor texture, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8694104/rose-background-editable-pink-watercolor-texture-remixed-rawpixelView license
Applique Quilt (1935/1942) by Hollmana
Applique Quilt (1935/1942) by Hollmana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058825/applique-quilt-19351942-hollmanaFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's sticker, F Champenois Daydream, famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Alphonse Mucha's sticker, F Champenois Daydream, famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8668848/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Portrait Case (1935/1942) by Marie Famularo
Portrait Case (1935/1942) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061964/portrait-case-19351942-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's sticker, F Champenois Daydream, famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Alphonse Mucha's sticker, F Champenois Daydream, famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8668876/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Woven Brocade (Chair Covers) (1935/1942) by Dorothy Kiernan
Woven Brocade (Chair Covers) (1935/1942) by Dorothy Kiernan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063957/woven-brocade-chair-covers-19351942-dorothy-kiernanFree Image from public domain license
F Champenois background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
F Champenois background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686249/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Patchwork and Applique Quilt (1935/1942) by Mary Berner
Patchwork and Applique Quilt (1935/1942) by Mary Berner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061565/patchwork-and-applique-quilt-19351942-mary-bernerFree Image from public domain license
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082133/png-art-baby-blueView license
Printed Cotton (c. 1942) by Julie C Brush
Printed Cotton (c. 1942) by Julie C Brush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088670/printed-cotton-c-1942-julie-brushFree Image from public domain license
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071919/raphaels-madonna-del-granduca-editable-famous-painting-remixed-rawpixelView license
Woman's Shoes (c. 1939) by Marie Alain
Woman's Shoes (c. 1939) by Marie Alain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085252/womans-shoes-c-1939-marie-alainFree Image from public domain license
E.A. Séguy's butterfly patterned background, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixel
E.A. Séguy's butterfly patterned background, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718679/png-aesthetic-background-animal-artView license
Applique Quilt (c. 1937) by Suzanne Roy
Applique Quilt (c. 1937) by Suzanne Roy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072858/applique-quilt-c-1937-suzanne-royFree Image from public domain license
Vintage butterfly patterned background, editable E.A. Séguy's design, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage butterfly patterned background, editable E.A. Séguy's design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705413/png-aesthetic-background-animal-artView license
Toleware Document Box (c. 1942) by Charles Henning
Toleware Document Box (c. 1942) by Charles Henning
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088713/toleware-document-box-c-1942-charles-henningFree Image from public domain license
Raphael's famous painting, editable Madonna del Granduca artwork, remixed by rawpixel
Raphael's famous painting, editable Madonna del Granduca artwork, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9037212/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-art-babyView license
Candlewick Coverlet (Woven) (1935/1942) by Jules Lefevere
Candlewick Coverlet (Woven) (1935/1942) by Jules Lefevere
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059382/candlewick-coverlet-woven-19351942-jules-lefevereFree Image from public domain license
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071960/raphaels-madonna-del-granduca-editable-famous-painting-remixed-rawpixelView license
Underneath Cloth (c. 1938) by Marie Alain
Underneath Cloth (c. 1938) by Marie Alain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082116/underneath-cloth-c-1938-marie-alainFree Image from public domain license
Raphael's famous painting, editable Madonna del Granduca artwork, remixed by rawpixel
Raphael's famous painting, editable Madonna del Granduca artwork, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071967/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-art-babyView license
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by William McAuley
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by William McAuley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075153/handwoven-coverlet-c-1937-william-mcauleyFree Image from public domain license
E.A. Séguy's butterfly patterned background, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixel
E.A. Séguy's butterfly patterned background, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713695/png-aesthetic-background-animal-artView license
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074054/coverlet-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Vintage butterfly patterned background, editable E.A. Séguy's design, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage butterfly patterned background, editable E.A. Séguy's design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719518/png-aesthetic-background-animal-artView license
Quilt (c. 1937) by Therkel Anderson
Quilt (c. 1937) by Therkel Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076635/quilt-c-1937-therkel-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Pink watercolor background, editable rose border design, remixed by rawpixel
Pink watercolor background, editable rose border design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685783/pink-watercolor-background-editable-rose-border-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Coverlet: Boston Town (c. 1939) by Byron Dingman
Coverlet: Boston Town (c. 1939) by Byron Dingman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083218/coverlet-boston-town-c-1939-byron-dingmanFree Image from public domain license
E.A. Séguy's butterfly patterned background, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixel
E.A. Séguy's butterfly patterned background, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719759/png-aesthetic-background-animal-artView license
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070084/coverlet-c-1936-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
E.A. Séguy's butterfly patterned background, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixel
E.A. Séguy's butterfly patterned background, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718840/png-aesthetic-background-animal-artView license
Embroidered Coverlet (c. 1936) by Jules Lefevere
Embroidered Coverlet (c. 1936) by Jules Lefevere
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065866/embroidered-coverlet-c-1936-jules-lefevereFree Image from public domain license
Vintage butterfly patterned background, editable E.A. Séguy's design, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage butterfly patterned background, editable E.A. Séguy's design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713675/png-aesthetic-background-animal-artView license
Hooked Rug (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
Hooked Rug (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066399/hooked-rug-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage butterfly patterned background, editable E.A. Séguy's design, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage butterfly patterned background, editable E.A. Séguy's design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713668/png-aesthetic-background-animal-artView license
Block from Friendship Quilt (c. 1938) by Florence Truelson
Block from Friendship Quilt (c. 1938) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078656/block-from-friendship-quilt-c-1938-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license
Vintage butterfly patterned background, editable E.A. Séguy's design, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage butterfly patterned background, editable E.A. Séguy's design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8704461/png-aesthetic-background-animal-artView license
Stencilled Wall Decoration (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Stencilled Wall Decoration (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071861/stencilled-wall-decoration-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
E.A. Séguy's butterfly patterned background, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixel
E.A. Séguy's butterfly patterned background, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719738/png-aesthetic-background-animal-artView license
Wallpaper (1935/1942) by A Menendez
Wallpaper (1935/1942) by A Menendez
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063695/wallpaper-19351942-menendezFree Image from public domain license