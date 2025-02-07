Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagearrowcrossartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingssymbolphotoTrivet (c. 1942) by LeRoy GriffithOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 897 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3063 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable halftone icon design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15244229/editable-halftone-icon-design-element-setView licenseBootjack (c. 1940) by LeRoy Griffithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088987/bootjack-c-1940-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain licenseCloud storage png element, editable upload download arrow collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9580700/cloud-storage-png-element-editable-upload-download-arrow-collage-remixView licenseTrivet (c. 1942) by Paul Poffinbargerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088725/trivet-c-1942-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable halftone icon design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15244024/editable-halftone-icon-design-element-setView licenseHatchel (Flax Comb) (c. 1939) by LeRoy Griffithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083718/hatchel-flax-comb-c-1939-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain licenseStartup businessman sticker, mixed media editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8703352/startup-businessman-sticker-mixed-media-editable-designView licenseTrivet (c. 1942) by Violet Hartensteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088742/trivet-c-1942-violet-hartensteinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable halftone icon design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15244293/editable-halftone-icon-design-element-setView licenseToy Iron (c. 1939) by LeRoy Griffithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084990/toy-iron-c-1939-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain licenseTraffic sign png mockup element, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10095088/traffic-sign-png-mockup-element-transparent-backgroundView licenseBracelet (1935/1942) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069023/bracelet-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseGreen starburst badge png elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7395006/green-starburst-badge-png-elementView licenseTrivet (c. 1942) by Ardella Watkinshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088724/trivet-c-1942-ardella-watkinsFree Image from public domain licenseGreen starburst badge png elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7395005/green-starburst-badge-png-elementView licenseTrivet (c. 1942) by Violet Hartensteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088723/trivet-c-1942-violet-hartensteinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor cherub design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15178693/editable-watercolor-cherub-design-element-setView licenseGrain Scoop (c. 1938) by LeRoy Griffithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080057/grain-scoop-c-1938-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain licenseLeadership workshop Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9336886/leadership-workshop-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseTrivet (1935/1942) by Joseph L Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069853/trivet-19351942-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain licenseEditable halftone icon design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15244321/editable-halftone-icon-design-element-setView licenseTrivet (c. 1942) by Violet Hartensteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088729/trivet-c-1942-violet-hartensteinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor cherub design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15178704/editable-watercolor-cherub-design-element-setView licenseTrivet (c. 1938) by Benjamin Resnickhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082098/trivet-c-1938-benjamin-resnickFree Image from public domain licenseRising bar charts, business illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781510/rising-bar-charts-business-illustration-editable-designView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1941) by LeRoy Griffithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087543/cigar-store-indian-c-1941-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain licenseEditable halftone icon design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15244636/editable-halftone-icon-design-element-setView licenseIron Bank (c. 1940) by LeRoy Griffithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086135/iron-bank-c-1940-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain licenseAchieve success Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206694/achieve-success-instagram-post-templateView licenseIron Trivet (c. 1939) by William O Fletcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083820/iron-trivet-c-1939-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain licensePlan for success Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14267320/plan-for-success-instagram-post-templateView licenseTrivet (c. 1942) by Violet Hartensteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088722/trivet-c-1942-violet-hartensteinFree Image from public domain licenseNapoleon illustration editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14858368/napoleon-illustration-editable-design-community-remixView licenseMetal Trivet (c. 1942) by Violet Hartensteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088630/metal-trivet-c-1942-violet-hartensteinFree Image from public domain licenseEaster celebration blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14461251/easter-celebration-blog-banner-templateView licenseTrivet (c. 1942) by Glenn Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088721/trivet-c-1942-glenn-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable halftone icon design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15244694/editable-halftone-icon-design-element-setView licenseTrivet (c. 1942) by Sydney Robertshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088741/trivet-c-1942-sydney-robertsFree Image from public domain licenseHistorical editable Facebook post template with portrait of Napoleon Bonapartehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050404/historical-editable-facebook-post-template-with-portrait-napoleon-bonaparteView licenseGlass Bottle (c. 1939) by LeRoy Griffithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083645/glass-bottle-c-1939-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain license