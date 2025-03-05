rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Trivet (c. 1942) by Violet Hartenstein
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourlogopublic domainpaintingsbadgesymbolphoto
Art school logo, editable business branding template design
Art school logo, editable business branding template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13644819/art-school-logo-editable-business-branding-template-designView license
Trivet (c. 1942) by Violet Hartenstein
Trivet (c. 1942) by Violet Hartenstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088742/trivet-c-1942-violet-hartensteinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor tropical fruit set, editable design element
Watercolor tropical fruit set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15131307/watercolor-tropical-fruit-set-editable-design-elementView license
Trivet (c. 1942) by Violet Hartenstein
Trivet (c. 1942) by Violet Hartenstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088722/trivet-c-1942-violet-hartensteinFree Image from public domain license
Spa center editable logo template, watercolor design
Spa center editable logo template, watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713114/spa-center-editable-logo-template-watercolor-designView license
Metal Trivet (c. 1942) by Violet Hartenstein
Metal Trivet (c. 1942) by Violet Hartenstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088630/metal-trivet-c-1942-violet-hartensteinFree Image from public domain license
Healthcare center editable logo template, watercolor design
Healthcare center editable logo template, watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8707296/healthcare-center-editable-logo-template-watercolor-designView license
Trivet (c. 1942) by Violet Hartenstein
Trivet (c. 1942) by Violet Hartenstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088729/trivet-c-1942-violet-hartensteinFree Image from public domain license
Square badge editable logo template for small business
Square badge editable logo template for small business
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710481/square-badge-editable-logo-template-for-small-businessView license
Trivet (c. 1942) by Violet Hartenstein
Trivet (c. 1942) by Violet Hartenstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088723/trivet-c-1942-violet-hartensteinFree Image from public domain license
Hexagon logo template, editable business branding
Hexagon logo template, editable business branding
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8707292/hexagon-logo-template-editable-business-brandingView license
Trivet (c. 1942) by Violet Hartenstein
Trivet (c. 1942) by Violet Hartenstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088747/trivet-c-1942-violet-hartensteinFree Image from public domain license
Pastel blue logo template, editable design
Pastel blue logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9282276/pastel-blue-logo-template-editable-designView license
Trivet (c. 1942) by Sydney Roberts
Trivet (c. 1942) by Sydney Roberts
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088741/trivet-c-1942-sydney-robertsFree Image from public domain license
Pastel blue logo template, editable design
Pastel blue logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9262225/pastel-blue-logo-template-editable-designView license
Trivet (c. 1942) by Clarence W Dawson
Trivet (c. 1942) by Clarence W Dawson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088739/trivet-c-1942-clarence-dawsonFree Image from public domain license
Baby clothes logo, editable business branding template design
Baby clothes logo, editable business branding template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13722646/baby-clothes-logo-editable-business-branding-template-designView license
Trivet (c. 1939) by William Ludwig
Trivet (c. 1939) by William Ludwig
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085019/trivet-c-1939-william-ludwigFree Image from public domain license
Pastel blue logo template, editable design
Pastel blue logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9283562/pastel-blue-logo-template-editable-designView license
Trivet (c. 1941) by F C Davenport
Trivet (c. 1941) by F C Davenport
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088316/trivet-c-1941-davenportFree Image from public domain license
Vintage club logo template, editable linocut design for small business
Vintage club logo template, editable linocut design for small business
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686089/vintage-club-logo-template-editable-linocut-design-for-small-businessView license
Brace (Wooden) (c. 1940) by Violet Hartenstein
Brace (Wooden) (c. 1940) by Violet Hartenstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089025/brace-wooden-c-1940-violet-hartensteinFree Image from public domain license
Retro dog logo template, editable linocut design for small business
Retro dog logo template, editable linocut design for small business
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685144/retro-dog-logo-template-editable-linocut-design-for-small-businessView license
Trivet (c. 1942) by LeRoy Griffith
Trivet (c. 1942) by LeRoy Griffith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088726/trivet-c-1942-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain license
Modern rabbit logo template, editable linocut design for small business
Modern rabbit logo template, editable linocut design for small business
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686017/modern-rabbit-logo-template-editable-linocut-design-for-small-businessView license
Trivet (1941) by Sydney Roberts
Trivet (1941) by Sydney Roberts
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088314/trivet-1941-sydney-robertsFree Image from public domain license
Retro restaurant logo template, editable linocut design for small business
Retro restaurant logo template, editable linocut design for small business
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686198/retro-restaurant-logo-template-editable-linocut-design-for-small-businessView license
Trivet (c. 1941) by Violet Hartenstein
Trivet (c. 1941) by Violet Hartenstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088301/trivet-c-1941-violet-hartensteinFree Image from public domain license
Vintage tiger logo template, editable linocut design for small business
Vintage tiger logo template, editable linocut design for small business
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685823/vintage-tiger-logo-template-editable-linocut-design-for-small-businessView license
Iron Trivet (c. 1939) by William O Fletcher
Iron Trivet (c. 1939) by William O Fletcher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083820/iron-trivet-c-1939-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain license
Modern rooster logo template, editable linocut design for small business
Modern rooster logo template, editable linocut design for small business
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685911/modern-rooster-logo-template-editable-linocut-design-for-small-businessView license
Trivet (c. 1936) by Benjamin Resnick
Trivet (c. 1936) by Benjamin Resnick
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072199/trivet-c-1936-benjamin-resnickFree Image from public domain license
Beautiful spring park editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixel
Beautiful spring park editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13088232/beautiful-spring-park-editable-mixed-media-remixed-rawpixelView license
Trivet (c. 1942) by Paul Poffinbarger
Trivet (c. 1942) by Paul Poffinbarger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088725/trivet-c-1942-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain license
Minimal laurel badge editable template, floral design
Minimal laurel badge editable template, floral design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8544092/minimal-laurel-badge-editable-template-floral-designView license
Trivet (c. 1942) by Glenn Wilson
Trivet (c. 1942) by Glenn Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088721/trivet-c-1942-glenn-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Minimal geometric logo template, editable design
Minimal geometric logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9368840/minimal-geometric-logo-template-editable-designView license
Child's Chair (c. 1941) by Violet Hartenstein
Child's Chair (c. 1941) by Violet Hartenstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087502/childs-chair-c-1941-violet-hartensteinFree Image from public domain license
Modern rabbit logo template, editable linocut design for small business
Modern rabbit logo template, editable linocut design for small business
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685655/modern-rabbit-logo-template-editable-linocut-design-for-small-businessView license
Pin (1935/1942) by Vincent Burzy
Pin (1935/1942) by Vincent Burzy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069424/pin-19351942-vincent-burzyFree Image from public domain license