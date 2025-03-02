rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Trivet (c. 1942) by Violet Hartenstein
Save
Edit Image
crossartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingssymbolphotoantique
Editable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element set
Editable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15183721/editable-alphonse-mucha-wedding-illustration-design-element-setView license
Trivet (c. 1942) by Violet Hartenstein
Trivet (c. 1942) by Violet Hartenstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088722/trivet-c-1942-violet-hartensteinFree Image from public domain license
Editable gothic cross design element set
Editable gothic cross design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15323034/editable-gothic-cross-design-element-setView license
Metal Trivet (c. 1942) by Violet Hartenstein
Metal Trivet (c. 1942) by Violet Hartenstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088630/metal-trivet-c-1942-violet-hartensteinFree Image from public domain license
Editable gothic cross design element set
Editable gothic cross design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15323039/editable-gothic-cross-design-element-setView license
Trivet (c. 1942) by Violet Hartenstein
Trivet (c. 1942) by Violet Hartenstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088747/trivet-c-1942-violet-hartensteinFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding academy flyer template, editable ad
Horse riding academy flyer template, editable ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240816/horse-riding-academy-flyer-template-editableView license
Trivet (c. 1942) by Violet Hartenstein
Trivet (c. 1942) by Violet Hartenstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088723/trivet-c-1942-violet-hartensteinFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding academy poster template, customizable design & text
Horse riding academy poster template, customizable design & text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240839/horse-riding-academy-poster-template-customizable-design-textView license
Trivet (c. 1942) by Violet Hartenstein
Trivet (c. 1942) by Violet Hartenstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088729/trivet-c-1942-violet-hartensteinFree Image from public domain license
Modern museum editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Modern museum editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079964/image-cloud-tree-skyView license
Trivet (c. 1942) by Violet Hartenstein
Trivet (c. 1942) by Violet Hartenstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088728/trivet-c-1942-violet-hartensteinFree Image from public domain license
Editable gothic cross design element set
Editable gothic cross design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15323018/editable-gothic-cross-design-element-setView license
Trivet (c. 1942) by LeRoy Griffith
Trivet (c. 1942) by LeRoy Griffith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088726/trivet-c-1942-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding academy email header template, editable text & design
Horse riding academy email header template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240877/horse-riding-academy-email-header-template-editable-text-designView license
Trivet (c. 1942) by Glenn Wilson
Trivet (c. 1942) by Glenn Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088721/trivet-c-1942-glenn-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding academy Twitter ad template, editable text & design
Horse riding academy Twitter ad template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240898/horse-riding-academy-twitter-template-editable-text-designView license
Brace (Wooden) (c. 1940) by Violet Hartenstein
Brace (Wooden) (c. 1940) by Violet Hartenstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089025/brace-wooden-c-1940-violet-hartensteinFree Image from public domain license
Bonaparte editable poster template with portrait of Napoleon Bonaparte
Bonaparte editable poster template with portrait of Napoleon Bonaparte
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050231/bonaparte-editable-poster-template-with-portrait-napoleon-bonaparteView license
Trivet (c. 1942) by Paul Poffinbarger
Trivet (c. 1942) by Paul Poffinbarger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088725/trivet-c-1942-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain license
Editable religious illustration design element set
Editable religious illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15232948/editable-religious-illustration-design-element-setView license
Trivet (c. 1942) by Sydney Roberts
Trivet (c. 1942) by Sydney Roberts
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088741/trivet-c-1942-sydney-robertsFree Image from public domain license
Editable religious illustration design element set
Editable religious illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15232694/editable-religious-illustration-design-element-setView license
Trivet (c. 1941) by Violet Hartenstein
Trivet (c. 1941) by Violet Hartenstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088301/trivet-c-1941-violet-hartensteinFree Image from public domain license
Leadership training Instagram post template, editable text
Leadership training Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9326950/leadership-training-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Trivet (c. 1942) by Ardella Watkins
Trivet (c. 1942) by Ardella Watkins
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088710/trivet-c-1942-ardella-watkinsFree Image from public domain license
Editable gothic cross design element set
Editable gothic cross design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15323032/editable-gothic-cross-design-element-setView license
Trivet (c. 1942) by Ardella Watkins
Trivet (c. 1942) by Ardella Watkins
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088724/trivet-c-1942-ardella-watkinsFree Image from public domain license
Lead with expertise poster template, editable text and design
Lead with expertise poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724846/lead-with-expertise-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Trivet (1935/1942) by Joseph L Boyd
Trivet (1935/1942) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069853/trivet-19351942-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license
Flash tattoos Instagram post template, dark aesthetic editable design
Flash tattoos Instagram post template, dark aesthetic editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18424450/flash-tattoos-instagram-post-template-dark-aesthetic-editable-designView license
Trivet (c. 1939) by William Ludwig
Trivet (c. 1939) by William Ludwig
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085019/trivet-c-1939-william-ludwigFree Image from public domain license
Lead with expertise Instagram story template, editable text
Lead with expertise Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724847/lead-with-expertise-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1941) by Violet Hartenstein
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1941) by Violet Hartenstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087557/cigar-store-indian-c-1941-violet-hartensteinFree Image from public domain license
Company vision & mission poster template, editable text and design
Company vision & mission poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724994/company-vision-mission-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Bracelet (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
Bracelet (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069023/bracelet-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Editable religious illustration design element set
Editable religious illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15232842/editable-religious-illustration-design-element-setView license
Youth's Chair (c. 1940) by Clarence W Dawson and Violet Hartenstein
Youth's Chair (c. 1940) by Clarence W Dawson and Violet Hartenstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087265/youths-chair-c-1940-clarence-dawson-and-violet-hartensteinFree Image from public domain license
Company vision & mission email header template, editable text & design
Company vision & mission email header template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240864/company-vision-mission-email-header-template-editable-text-designView license
Round Top Table (c. 1940) by Violet Hartenstein
Round Top Table (c. 1940) by Violet Hartenstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086650/round-top-table-c-1940-violet-hartensteinFree Image from public domain license