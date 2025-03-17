Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartfurniturepublic domaingundrawingselectronicsphototextAndiron (One of Pair) (c. 1953) by Mildred FordOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 898 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3066 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSoldiers without guns poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689078/png-army-art-artworkView licenseAndiron (One of Pair) (c. 1953) by Mildred Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088798/andiron-one-pair-c-1953-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain licenseMega sale Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14436213/mega-sale-instagram-post-templateView licenseAndiron (One of Pair) (c. 1953) by Mildred Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088797/andiron-one-pair-c-1953-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain licenseGun control Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539954/gun-control-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1940) by Milton Grubsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085326/andiron-one-pair-c-1940-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain licenseEnd gun violence Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640982/end-gun-violence-instagram-post-templateView licenseAndiron (c. 1936) by Mildred Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064058/andiron-c-1936-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain licenseBeef jerky label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14493006/beef-jerky-label-template-editable-designView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1938) by Herman Baderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078465/andiron-one-pair-c-1938-herman-baderFree Image from public domain licenseNo to guns Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539976/guns-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHinge (c. 1937) by Mildred Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075232/hinge-c-1937-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain licenseNo more guns, woman protesting collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943578/more-guns-woman-protesting-collage-art-editable-designView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1938) by Salvatore Borrazzohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078483/andiron-one-pair-c-1938-salvatore-borrazzoFree Image from public domain licenseNo more guns, woman protesting collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947630/more-guns-woman-protesting-collage-art-editable-designView licenseFlat Iron Holder (c. 1940) by Filippo Porreca and Mildred Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085867/flat-iron-holder-c-1940-filippo-porreca-and-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain licensePolice robot fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663596/police-robot-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1936) by Mildred Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064095/andiron-one-pair-c-1936-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain licensePolice robot fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663610/police-robot-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licensePa. German Butt of Side Hinge (c. 1938) by Mildred Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080739/pa-german-butt-side-hinge-c-1938-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain licenseGateway to hell fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663663/gateway-hell-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1939) by Maurice Van Felixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082491/andiron-one-pair-c-1939-maurice-van-felixFree Image from public domain licenseEnd gun violence, woman protesting collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907834/end-gun-violence-woman-protesting-collage-art-editable-designView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1938) by Herman Baderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078478/andiron-one-pair-c-1938-herman-baderFree Image from public domain licenseEnd gun violence, woman protesting collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907176/end-gun-violence-woman-protesting-collage-art-editable-designView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1938) by Jack Staloffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078464/andiron-one-pair-c-1938-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain licenseEnd gun violence, woman protesting collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907841/end-gun-violence-woman-protesting-collage-art-editable-designView licenseGridiron (c. 1939) by Mildred Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083655/gridiron-c-1939-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain licenseEnough poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11942741/enough-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRush Light Stand (c. 1936) by Mildred Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070618/rush-light-stand-c-1936-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain licenseCowboys and horses Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10893859/cowboys-and-horses-facebook-post-templateView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1938) by Salvatore Borrazzohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078479/andiron-one-pair-c-1938-salvatore-borrazzoFree Image from public domain licenseWedding invite Instagram story template, editable text and funky designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8699004/wedding-invite-instagram-story-template-editable-text-and-funky-designView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1940) by Jacob Lipkinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085328/andiron-one-pair-c-1940-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse business people using digital deviceshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14913143/diverse-business-people-using-digital-devicesView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1938) by Maurice Van Felixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078477/andiron-one-pair-c-1938-maurice-van-felixFree Image from public domain licenseVR gaming Instagram story template, editable text and funky designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8699043/gaming-instagram-story-template-editable-text-and-funky-designView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1940) by Jacob Lipkinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085339/andiron-one-pair-c-1940-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain licensePNG element international partnership, business deals collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11898427/png-element-international-partnership-business-deals-collage-editable-designView licenseSkewers and Holder (c. 1939) by Mildred Ford and Bernard Kriegerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084681/skewers-and-holder-c-1939-mildred-ford-and-bernard-kriegerFree Image from public domain license