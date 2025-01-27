rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Cabinet-Top Desk (c. 1953) by Francis Borelli
Save
Edit Image
personartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingsdeskphoto
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView license
Chest of Drawers (c. 1938) by Francis Borelli
Chest of Drawers (c. 1938) by Francis Borelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079194/chest-drawers-c-1938-francis-borelliFree Image from public domain license
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Box Desk on Frame (c. 1937) by Francis Borelli
Box Desk on Frame (c. 1937) by Francis Borelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073139/box-desk-frame-c-1937-francis-borelliFree Image from public domain license
Learn to draw blog banner template
Learn to draw blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599279/learn-draw-blog-banner-templateView license
Chest of Drawers (c. 1938) by Francis Borelli
Chest of Drawers (c. 1938) by Francis Borelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079195/chest-drawers-c-1938-francis-borelliFree Image from public domain license
Grow flower Facebook post template
Grow flower Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395602/grow-flower-facebook-post-templateView license
Lady's Writing Cabinet (c. 1953) by Nicholas Gorid
Lady's Writing Cabinet (c. 1953) by Nicholas Gorid
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088876/ladys-writing-cabinet-c-1953-nicholas-goridFree Image from public domain license
Kids' online learning Instagram post template, editable text
Kids' online learning Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597244/kids-online-learning-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pa. German Dower Chest (c. 1936) by Francis Borelli
Pa. German Dower Chest (c. 1936) by Francis Borelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067381/pa-german-dower-chest-c-1936-francis-borelliFree Image from public domain license
Garden party Instagram post template, editable text
Garden party Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597183/garden-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Desk (c. 1938) by Francis Borelli
Desk (c. 1938) by Francis Borelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079603/desk-c-1938-francis-borelliFree Image from public domain license
University admission blog banner template
University admission blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599255/university-admission-blog-banner-templateView license
Chest (c. 1937) by Francis Borelli
Chest (c. 1937) by Francis Borelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073609/chest-c-1937-francis-borelliFree Image from public domain license
NYE party Instagram post template, editable text
NYE party Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596695/nye-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Press Cupboard (c. 1936) by Francis Borelli and Eleanor Ruelos
Press Cupboard (c. 1936) by Francis Borelli and Eleanor Ruelos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068071/press-cupboard-c-1936-francis-borelli-and-eleanor-ruelosFree Image from public domain license
Woman working on laptop , editable oil painting
Woman working on laptop , editable oil painting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785638/woman-working-laptop-editable-oil-paintingView license
Court Cupboard (c. 1940) by Leo Drozdoff
Court Cupboard (c. 1940) by Leo Drozdoff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089206/court-cupboard-c-1940-leo-drozdoffFree Image from public domain license
Woman working on laptop , editable oil painting
Woman working on laptop , editable oil painting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790336/woman-working-laptop-editable-oil-paintingView license
Wooden Chest (c. 1938) by Emile Cero
Wooden Chest (c. 1938) by Emile Cero
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082357/wooden-chest-c-1938-emile-ceroFree Image from public domain license
Hormonal health Instagram post template, editable text
Hormonal health Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597828/hormonal-health-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Sofa Table (c. 1939) by Francis Borelli
Sofa Table (c. 1939) by Francis Borelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084694/sofa-table-c-1939-francis-borelliFree Image from public domain license
Garden flowers Facebook post template
Garden flowers Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14396338/garden-flowers-facebook-post-templateView license
Shaker Desk (c. 1953) by Alfred H Smith
Shaker Desk (c. 1953) by Alfred H Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088898/shaker-desk-c-1953-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain license
Overworking app ad Instagram post template, editable text
Overworking app ad Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597168/overworking-app-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Mahogany Desk (c. 1939) by Edward A Darby
Mahogany Desk (c. 1939) by Edward A Darby
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083963/mahogany-desk-c-1939-edward-darbyFree Image from public domain license
Healthy Cooking Tutorial Facebook post template
Healthy Cooking Tutorial Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12931867/healthy-cooking-tutorial-facebook-post-templateView license
Stove (1938) by Albert Geuppert
Stove (1938) by Albert Geuppert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081820/stove-1938-albert-geuppertFree Image from public domain license
Burnout & stress Instagram post template, editable text
Burnout & stress Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597104/burnout-stress-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Chest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Harry Eisman
Chest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Harry Eisman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083023/chest-drawers-c-1939-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain license
3D grandma holding homemade pie editable remix
3D grandma holding homemade pie editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12395463/grandma-holding-homemade-pie-editable-remixView license
Slant-Top Desk (c. 1953) by Nicholas Gorid
Slant-Top Desk (c. 1953) by Nicholas Gorid
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088904/slant-top-desk-c-1953-nicholas-goridFree Image from public domain license
Online course Instagram post template
Online course Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444634/online-course-instagram-post-templateView license
Kas (c. 1938) by Lorenz Rothkranz
Kas (c. 1938) by Lorenz Rothkranz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080436/kas-c-1938-lorenz-rothkranzFree Image from public domain license
Library opening poster template, editable text and design
Library opening poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597815/library-opening-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Chest of Drawers (c. 1937) by Gilbert Sackerman
Chest of Drawers (c. 1937) by Gilbert Sackerman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073616/chest-drawers-c-1937-gilbert-sackermanFree Image from public domain license
Study club Instagram post template
Study club Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444630/study-club-instagram-post-templateView license
Chest of Drawers (c. 1936) by Philip Johnson
Chest of Drawers (c. 1936) by Philip Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064959/chest-drawers-c-1936-philip-johnsonFree Image from public domain license
Diverse business people having meeting remix
Diverse business people having meeting remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927874/diverse-business-people-having-meeting-remixView license
Desk (1935/1942) by Lawrence Phillips
Desk (1935/1942) by Lawrence Phillips
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060070/desk-19351942-lawrence-phillipsFree Image from public domain license