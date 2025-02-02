Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolorfurniturepublic domainpaintingsclockphotoantiqueClock (c. 1953) by Lawrence PhillipsOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 763 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2604 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAntique furniture aunction Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12750033/antique-furniture-aunction-instagram-post-templateView licenseClock (c. 1953) by Lawrence Phillipshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088838/clock-c-1953-lawrence-phillipsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage antique object element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986850/vintage-antique-object-element-set-remixView licenseShelf Clock (c. 1938) by Lawrence Phillipshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081521/shelf-clock-c-1938-lawrence-phillipsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage antique object element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14987757/vintage-antique-object-element-set-remixView licenseCourt Cupboard (c. 1937) by Lawrence Phillips and Isidore Sovenskyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074023/court-cupboard-c-1937-lawrence-phillips-and-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView licenseDesk (1935/1942) by Lawrence Phillipshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060070/desk-19351942-lawrence-phillipsFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712292/flea-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePiano Forte (c. 1936) by Lawrence Phillipshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067844/piano-forte-c-1936-lawrence-phillipsFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame editable mockup, pastel sky painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408942/picture-frame-editable-mockup-pastel-sky-painting-remixed-rawpixelView licenseClock (c. 1938) by Lawrence Phillipshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079338/clock-c-1938-lawrence-phillipsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15182619/editable-alphonse-mucha-wedding-illustration-design-element-setView licenseShelf Clock (c. 1936) by Lawrence Phillipshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070960/shelf-clock-c-1936-lawrence-phillipsFree Image from public domain licenseAntique pocket watches Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12481767/antique-pocket-watches-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseArmchair (c. 1936) by Lawrence Phillipshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064140/armchair-c-1936-lawrence-phillipsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage chair collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseTable (c. 1953) by John Garayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088920/table-c-1953-john-garayFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15182608/editable-alphonse-mucha-wedding-illustration-design-element-setView licenseTall Clock (c. 1938) by Lawrence Phillipshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081893/tall-clock-c-1938-lawrence-phillipsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage antique object element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986875/vintage-antique-object-element-set-remixView licenseDesk (1935/1942) by Lawrence Phillipshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060065/desk-19351942-lawrence-phillipsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15183721/editable-alphonse-mucha-wedding-illustration-design-element-setView licenseCard Table (c. 1953) by Florence Choatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088839/card-table-c-1953-florence-choateFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758528/flea-market-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseQueen Ann Sofa (c. 1953) by Florence Nealhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088882/queen-ann-sofa-c-1953-florence-nealFree Image from public domain licenseTime clock aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10988207/time-clock-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseCabinet-Top Desk (c. 1953) by Francis Borellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088826/cabinet-top-desk-c-1953-francis-borelliFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChest (Front View) (c. 1936) by Lawrence Flynnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064939/chest-front-view-c-1936-lawrence-flynnFree Image from public domain licenseVintage antique object element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986846/vintage-antique-object-element-set-remixView licenseAndiron (c. 1953) by Hans Korschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088805/andiron-c-1953-hans-korschFree Image from public domain licenseVintage antique object element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986995/vintage-antique-object-element-set-remixView licenseBench (c. 1953) by Elizabeth Curtishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088815/bench-c-1953-elizabeth-curtisFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15182246/editable-alphonse-mucha-wedding-illustration-design-element-setView licenseCourt Chest (1935/1942) by Lawrence Phillipshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059828/court-chest-19351942-lawrence-phillipsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage antique object element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986881/vintage-antique-object-element-set-remixView licenseSide Chair (c. 1936) by Lawrence Phillipshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070999/side-chair-c-1936-lawrence-phillipsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseLady's Writing Cabinet (c. 1953) by Nicholas Goridhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088876/ladys-writing-cabinet-c-1953-nicholas-goridFree Image from public domain license