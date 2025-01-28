Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingstablebedCradle (c. 1953) by American 20th CenturyOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 907 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVan Gogh's bedroom, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778331/van-goghs-bedroom-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLady's Writing Cabinet (c. 1953) by Nicholas Goridhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088876/ladys-writing-cabinet-c-1953-nicholas-goridFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's bedroom, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778355/van-goghs-bedroom-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSecretary (c. 1937) by Ernest A Towers Jrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076891/secretary-c-1937-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's bedroom png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778326/van-goghs-bedroom-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCourt Cupboard (c. 1940) by Leo Drozdoffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089206/court-cupboard-c-1940-leo-drozdoffFree Image from public domain licenseBedroom interior mockup, editable wall designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10185370/bedroom-interior-mockup-editable-wall-designView licenseWooden Chest (c. 1938) by Emile Cerohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082357/wooden-chest-c-1938-emile-ceroFree Image from public domain licenseModern bedroom editable mockup, home interiorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682245/modern-bedroom-editable-mockup-home-interiorView licenseCabinet-Top Desk (c. 1953) by Francis Borellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088826/cabinet-top-desk-c-1953-francis-borelliFree Image from public domain license3D Vincent Van Gogh's Bedroom in Arles editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458650/vincent-van-goghs-bedroom-arles-editable-remixView licenseMahogany Desk (c. 1939) by Edward A Darbyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083963/mahogany-desk-c-1939-edward-darbyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cushion cover mockup, bedding designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10866786/editable-cushion-cover-mockup-bedding-designView licenseChest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Frank Wengerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083018/chest-drawers-c-1939-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain licenseHotel deals Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12985749/hotel-deals-facebook-post-templateView licenseSlant-Top Desk (c. 1953) by Nicholas Goridhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088904/slant-top-desk-c-1953-nicholas-goridFree Image from public domain licenseBlissful home Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986077/blissful-home-facebook-post-templateView licenseSideboard (1935/1942) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062932/sideboard-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseTutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCourt Cupboard (c. 1937) by Lawrence Phillips and Isidore Sovenskyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074023/court-cupboard-c-1937-lawrence-phillips-and-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain license3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView licensePainted Chest (c. 1937) by Sumner Merrillhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076200/painted-chest-c-1937-sumner-merrillFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic bedroom interior remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12816110/aesthetic-bedroom-interior-remixView licenseChest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Harry Eismanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083023/chest-drawers-c-1939-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain licenseHotel packages Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986488/hotel-packages-facebook-post-templateView licenseBlock-front Desk (c. 1937) by Harry Eismanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073028/block-front-desk-c-1937-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain licenseKid's art class blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543017/kids-art-class-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseHartford Chest (c. 1936) by Martin Partykahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066306/hartford-chest-c-1936-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain licenseBedroom editable mockup, jungle themed interiorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779641/bedroom-editable-mockup-jungle-themed-interiorView licenseChest of Drawers (c. 1937) by Gilbert Sackermanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073616/chest-drawers-c-1937-gilbert-sackermanFree Image from public domain licenseArt workshop blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543046/art-workshop-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseChest of Drawers (c. 1936) by Philip Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064959/chest-drawers-c-1936-philip-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseLiving room sale Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986068/living-room-sale-facebook-post-templateView licenseChest (c. 1938) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079172/chest-c-1938-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseKids' online learning Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597244/kids-online-learning-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChest (c. 1938) by Arthur Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079170/chest-c-1938-arthur-johnsonFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame editable mockup, wall decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12480757/photo-frame-editable-mockup-wall-decorView licenseBox Desk (c. 1938) by Leo Drozdoffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078730/box-desk-c-1938-leo-drozdoffFree Image from public domain licenseCat quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631184/cat-quote-blog-banner-templateView licenseChest with Two Drawers (c. 1939) by Charles Squires and Harry Eismanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083040/chest-with-two-drawers-c-1939-charles-squires-and-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain license