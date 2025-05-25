rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Cabinet (c. 1953) by Isadore Goldberg
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolorfurniturepublic domainpaintingsphotoantiquecc0
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView license
Kas (c. 1937) by Isadore Goldberg
Kas (c. 1937) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075600/kas-c-1937-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Kas (c. 1937) by Isadore Goldberg
Kas (c. 1937) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075602/kas-c-1937-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Instagram story template, editable text
Flea market Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758528/flea-market-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Chest with Drawer (c. 1939) by Isadore Goldberg
Chest with Drawer (c. 1939) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083042/chest-with-drawer-c-1939-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Highboy (c. 1937) by Isadore Goldberg
Highboy (c. 1937) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075219/highboy-c-1937-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Secretary (c. 1936) by Isadore Goldberg
Secretary (c. 1936) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070732/secretary-c-1936-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
White picture frame mockup, editable vintage design
White picture frame mockup, editable vintage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10932638/white-picture-frame-mockup-editable-vintage-designView license
Highboy (1935/1942) by Isadore Goldberg
Highboy (1935/1942) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060845/highboy-19351942-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Lowboy (c. 1953) by Isadore Goldberg
Lowboy (c. 1953) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088877/lowboy-c-1953-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Tavern Table (c. 1936) by Isadore Goldberg
Tavern Table (c. 1936) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072045/tavern-table-c-1936-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Tavern Table (c. 1953) by Isadore Goldberg
Tavern Table (c. 1953) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088919/tavern-table-c-1953-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Lowboy (c. 1938) by Isadore Goldberg
Lowboy (c. 1938) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080539/lowboy-c-1938-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Slant-Top Desk (c. 1953) by Nicholas Gorid
Slant-Top Desk (c. 1953) by Nicholas Gorid
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088904/slant-top-desk-c-1953-nicholas-goridFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067746/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Highboy (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberg
Highboy (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086032/highboy-c-1940-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Pottery masterclass poster template
Pottery masterclass poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879369/pottery-masterclass-poster-templateView license
Cupboard (c. 1938) by Virginia Kennady
Cupboard (c. 1938) by Virginia Kennady
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079532/cupboard-c-1938-virginia-kennadyFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Hand Carved Cabinet (c. 1953) by Ethel Dougan
Hand Carved Cabinet (c. 1953) by Ethel Dougan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088872/hand-carved-cabinet-c-1953-ethel-douganFree Image from public domain license
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView license
Corner Cupboard (c. 1953) by Meyer Goldbaum
Corner Cupboard (c. 1953) by Meyer Goldbaum
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088831/corner-cupboard-c-1953-meyer-goldbaumFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView license
Secretary Desk (c. 1936) by Eugene Croe
Secretary Desk (c. 1936) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070744/secretary-desk-c-1936-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView license
Pa. German Chest (c. 1936) by Malcolm Hackney
Pa. German Chest (c. 1936) by Malcolm Hackney
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067341/pa-german-chest-c-1936-malcolm-hackneyFree Image from public domain license
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079965/image-art-watercolour-buildingView license
Cabinet-Top Desk (c. 1953) by Francis Borelli
Cabinet-Top Desk (c. 1953) by Francis Borelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088826/cabinet-top-desk-c-1953-francis-borelliFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic flowers, editable element set
Aesthetic flowers, editable element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16594378/aesthetic-flowers-editable-element-setView license
Miniature Chest (c. 1940) by Frank Gray
Miniature Chest (c. 1940) by Frank Gray
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086361/miniature-chest-c-1940-frank-grayFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Hand-carved Cabinet (c. 1937) by Vera Van Voris
Hand-carved Cabinet (c. 1937) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075102/hand-carved-cabinet-c-1937-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license