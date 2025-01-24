rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Day Bed (c. 1953) by Irene Malawicz
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingsbedbenchphoto
Public garden Instagram post template, editable text
Public garden Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458265/public-garden-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Day Bed (c. 1953) by B Holst Grubbe
Day Bed (c. 1953) by B Holst Grubbe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088874/day-bed-c-1953-holst-grubbeFree Image from public domain license
Editable photo frame Japandi interior mockup
Editable photo frame Japandi interior mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15139656/editable-photo-frame-japandi-interior-mockupView license
Duncan Phyfe Sofa (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper
Duncan Phyfe Sofa (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074613/duncan-phyfe-sofa-c-1937-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Editable cushion cover mockup, bedding design
Editable cushion cover mockup, bedding design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10866786/editable-cushion-cover-mockup-bedding-designView license
Sofa (c. 1953) by Florence Neal
Sofa (c. 1953) by Florence Neal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088907/sofa-c-1953-florence-nealFree Image from public domain license
Mental health Instagram post template, editable text
Mental health Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528417/mental-health-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Day Bed (1935/1942) by Nicholas Gorid
Day Bed (1935/1942) by Nicholas Gorid
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059992/day-bed-19351942-nicholas-goridFree Image from public domain license
Bedroom interior mockup, editable wall design
Bedroom interior mockup, editable wall design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10185370/bedroom-interior-mockup-editable-wall-designView license
Bedstead (c. 1936) by Irene Malawicz
Bedstead (c. 1936) by Irene Malawicz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064279/bedstead-c-1936-irene-malawiczFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon Autumn sale watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon Autumn sale watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617267/cartoon-autumn-sale-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView license
Settee (c. 1936) by Florence Huston
Settee (c. 1936) by Florence Huston
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070761/settee-c-1936-florence-hustonFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067746/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Child's Bench (c. 1936) by Albert Camilli
Child's Bench (c. 1936) by Albert Camilli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064955/childs-bench-c-1936-albert-camilliFree Image from public domain license
Antique home decor sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Antique home decor sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082123/antique-home-decor-sticker-editable-design-famous-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bandbox (c. 1953) by Joseph Rothenberg
Bandbox (c. 1953) by Joseph Rothenberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088818/bandbox-c-1953-joseph-rothenbergFree Image from public domain license
Clothing donation poster template, editable text and design
Clothing donation poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12711468/clothing-donation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Rocker Footstool (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel and Gordon Saltar
Rocker Footstool (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel and Gordon Saltar
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076777/rocker-footstool-c-1937-vincent-rosel-and-gordon-saltarFree Image from public domain license
Natural joy quote poster template
Natural joy quote poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14453271/natural-joy-quote-poster-templateView license
Doll's Cradle and Quilt (c. 1953) by Margaret Linsley
Doll's Cradle and Quilt (c. 1953) by Margaret Linsley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088864/dolls-cradle-and-quilt-c-1953-margaret-linsleyFree Image from public domain license
Picnic in the park Instagram post template, editable text
Picnic in the park Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12465398/picnic-the-park-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bedstead (1936) by Irene Malawicz
Bedstead (1936) by Irene Malawicz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064285/bedstead-1936-irene-malawiczFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Foot Stool - Mahogany with Horse Hair Covering (c. 1939) by Magnus S Fossum
Foot Stool - Mahogany with Horse Hair Covering (c. 1939) by Magnus S Fossum
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083582/foot-stool-mahogany-with-horse-hair-covering-c-1939-magnus-fossumFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon jogging watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon jogging watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613411/cartoon-jogging-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView license
Day Dress (1937) by Irene M Burge
Day Dress (1937) by Irene M Burge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074286/day-dress-1937-irene-burgeFree Image from public domain license
Mattress ad Facebook post template
Mattress ad Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13825265/mattress-facebook-post-templateView license
Day Bed (c. 1936) by B Holst Grubbe
Day Bed (c. 1936) by B Holst Grubbe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065401/day-bed-c-1936-holst-grubbeFree Image from public domain license
Senior care Instagram post template, editable text
Senior care Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528410/senior-care-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Queen Ann Sofa (c. 1953) by Florence Neal
Queen Ann Sofa (c. 1953) by Florence Neal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088882/queen-ann-sofa-c-1953-florence-nealFree Image from public domain license
3D minimal living room, interior editable remix
3D minimal living room, interior editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397295/minimal-living-room-interior-editable-remixView license
Church Pew (c. 1940) by Randolph Atkinson
Church Pew (c. 1940) by Randolph Atkinson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089105/church-pew-c-1940-randolph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain license
Baby shower Instagram post template, editable text
Baby shower Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597303/baby-shower-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Shaker Bonnet (c. 1937) by Alois E Ulrich
Shaker Bonnet (c. 1937) by Alois E Ulrich
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076934/shaker-bonnet-c-1937-alois-ulrichFree Image from public domain license
Travel agency Instagram post template
Travel agency Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14747157/travel-agency-instagram-post-templateView license
Prairie Schooner Seat (c. 1937) by Wilbur M Rice
Prairie Schooner Seat (c. 1937) by Wilbur M Rice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076554/prairie-schooner-seat-c-1937-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's famous painting element, editable collage design, remixed by rawpixel
Van Gogh's famous painting element, editable collage design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081825/png-art-artwork-bedView license
Rocking Settee Cradle (c. 1936) by Beverly Chichester
Rocking Settee Cradle (c. 1936) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070591/rocking-settee-cradle-c-1936-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Baby shower greeting poster template, editable text and design
Baby shower greeting poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721788/baby-shower-greeting-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
High Back Lounge (c. 1938) by Magnus S Fossum
High Back Lounge (c. 1938) by Magnus S Fossum
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080226/high-back-lounge-c-1938-magnus-fossumFree Image from public domain license