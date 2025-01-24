Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingsbedbenchphotoDay Bed (c. 1953) by Irene MalawiczOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 939 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3206 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPublic garden Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458265/public-garden-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDay Bed (c. 1953) by B Holst Grubbehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088874/day-bed-c-1953-holst-grubbeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable photo frame Japandi interior mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15139656/editable-photo-frame-japandi-interior-mockupView licenseDuncan Phyfe Sofa (c. 1937) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074613/duncan-phyfe-sofa-c-1937-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cushion cover mockup, bedding designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10866786/editable-cushion-cover-mockup-bedding-designView licenseSofa (c. 1953) by Florence Nealhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088907/sofa-c-1953-florence-nealFree Image from public domain licenseMental health Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528417/mental-health-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDay Bed (1935/1942) by Nicholas Goridhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059992/day-bed-19351942-nicholas-goridFree Image from public domain licenseBedroom interior mockup, editable wall designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10185370/bedroom-interior-mockup-editable-wall-designView licenseBedstead (c. 1936) by Irene Malawiczhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064279/bedstead-c-1936-irene-malawiczFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon Autumn sale watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617267/cartoon-autumn-sale-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licenseSettee (c. 1936) by Florence Hustonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070761/settee-c-1936-florence-hustonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067746/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChild's Bench (c. 1936) by Albert Camillihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064955/childs-bench-c-1936-albert-camilliFree Image from public domain licenseAntique home decor sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082123/antique-home-decor-sticker-editable-design-famous-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBandbox (c. 1953) by Joseph Rothenberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088818/bandbox-c-1953-joseph-rothenbergFree Image from public domain licenseClothing donation poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12711468/clothing-donation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRocker Footstool (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel and Gordon Saltarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076777/rocker-footstool-c-1937-vincent-rosel-and-gordon-saltarFree Image from public domain licenseNatural joy quote poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14453271/natural-joy-quote-poster-templateView licenseDoll's Cradle and Quilt (c. 1953) by Margaret Linsleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088864/dolls-cradle-and-quilt-c-1953-margaret-linsleyFree Image from public domain licensePicnic in the park Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12465398/picnic-the-park-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBedstead (1936) by Irene Malawiczhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064285/bedstead-1936-irene-malawiczFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseFoot Stool - Mahogany with Horse Hair Covering (c. 1939) by Magnus S Fossumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083582/foot-stool-mahogany-with-horse-hair-covering-c-1939-magnus-fossumFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon jogging watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613411/cartoon-jogging-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licenseDay Dress (1937) by Irene M Burgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074286/day-dress-1937-irene-burgeFree Image from public domain licenseMattress ad Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13825265/mattress-facebook-post-templateView licenseDay Bed (c. 1936) by B Holst Grubbehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065401/day-bed-c-1936-holst-grubbeFree Image from public domain licenseSenior care Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528410/senior-care-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseQueen Ann Sofa (c. 1953) by Florence Nealhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088882/queen-ann-sofa-c-1953-florence-nealFree Image from public domain license3D minimal living room, interior editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397295/minimal-living-room-interior-editable-remixView licenseChurch Pew (c. 1940) by Randolph Atkinsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089105/church-pew-c-1940-randolph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain licenseBaby shower Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597303/baby-shower-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseShaker Bonnet (c. 1937) by Alois E Ulrichhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076934/shaker-bonnet-c-1937-alois-ulrichFree Image from public domain licenseTravel agency Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14747157/travel-agency-instagram-post-templateView licensePrairie Schooner Seat (c. 1937) by Wilbur M Ricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076554/prairie-schooner-seat-c-1937-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's famous painting element, editable collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081825/png-art-artwork-bedView licenseRocking Settee Cradle (c. 1936) by Beverly Chichesterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070591/rocking-settee-cradle-c-1936-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain licenseBaby shower greeting poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721788/baby-shower-greeting-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHigh Back Lounge (c. 1938) by Magnus S Fossumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080226/high-back-lounge-c-1938-magnus-fossumFree Image from public domain license