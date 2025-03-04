rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Cradle (c. 1953) by Anna Aloisi
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartwatercolorfurniturepublic domainpaintingsbed
Editable cushion cover mockup, bedding design
Editable cushion cover mockup, bedding design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10866786/editable-cushion-cover-mockup-bedding-designView license
Stoneware Crock (c. 1953) by Anna Aloisi
Stoneware Crock (c. 1953) by Anna Aloisi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088905/stoneware-crock-c-1953-anna-aloisiFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's bedroom, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's bedroom, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778331/van-goghs-bedroom-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Scent Bottle (c. 1937) by Anna Aloisi
Scent Bottle (c. 1937) by Anna Aloisi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076875/scent-bottle-c-1937-anna-aloisiFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's bedroom, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's bedroom, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778355/van-goghs-bedroom-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bottle (c. 1936) by Anna Aloisi
Bottle (c. 1936) by Anna Aloisi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064435/bottle-c-1936-anna-aloisiFree Image from public domain license
Horror movie marathon poster template, editable text and design
Horror movie marathon poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467361/horror-movie-marathon-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Crock (c. 1936) by Anna Aloisi
Crock (c. 1936) by Anna Aloisi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065301/crock-c-1936-anna-aloisiFree Image from public domain license
Cat quote blog banner template
Cat quote blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631184/cat-quote-blog-banner-templateView license
Flask (1935/1942) by Anna Aloisi
Flask (1935/1942) by Anna Aloisi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060586/flask-19351942-anna-aloisiFree Image from public domain license
Pet quote blog banner template
Pet quote blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631195/pet-quote-blog-banner-templateView license
Compote (c. 1936) by Anna Aloisi
Compote (c. 1936) by Anna Aloisi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065198/compote-c-1936-anna-aloisiFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's bedroom png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's bedroom png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778326/van-goghs-bedroom-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Two Cradles with Dolls (1935/1942) by John Fisk
Two Cradles with Dolls (1935/1942) by John Fisk
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069887/two-cradles-with-dolls-19351942-john-fiskFree Image from public domain license
Play time Instagram post template, editable text
Play time Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507714/play-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Lamp (1935/1942) by Anna Aloisi
Lamp (1935/1942) by Anna Aloisi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069236/lamp-19351942-anna-aloisiFree Image from public domain license
Horror movie marathon poster template, editable text and design
Horror movie marathon poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467376/horror-movie-marathon-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Vase (1935/1942) by Anna Aloisi
Vase (1935/1942) by Anna Aloisi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069920/vase-19351942-anna-aloisiFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon dog travel watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon dog travel watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612455/cartoon-dog-travel-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView license
Blown Glass (1935/1942) by Anna Aloisi
Blown Glass (1935/1942) by Anna Aloisi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059195/blown-glass-19351942-anna-aloisiFree Image from public domain license
Love & friendship quote Instagram story template
Love & friendship quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631665/love-friendship-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
Vase (c. 1936) by Anna Aloisi
Vase (c. 1936) by Anna Aloisi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072278/vase-c-1936-anna-aloisiFree Image from public domain license
Baby blanket mockup, editable design
Baby blanket mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13207945/baby-blanket-mockup-editable-designView license
Sofa (1936) by Anna Aloisi
Sofa (1936) by Anna Aloisi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071704/sofa-1936-anna-aloisiFree Image from public domain license
Summer sale Instagram post template, editable text
Summer sale Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597498/summer-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Cradle (c. 1939) by Pearl Davis
Cradle (c. 1939) by Pearl Davis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083226/cradle-c-1939-pearl-davisFree Image from public domain license
Medical center Instagram post template, editable text
Medical center Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12380139/medical-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bandbox (c. 1953) by Joseph Rothenberg
Bandbox (c. 1953) by Joseph Rothenberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088818/bandbox-c-1953-joseph-rothenbergFree Image from public domain license
Reading & book quote Instagram post template
Reading & book quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686347/reading-book-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Doll Cradle (c. 1938) by Orville Cline
Doll Cradle (c. 1938) by Orville Cline
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079646/doll-cradle-c-1938-orville-clineFree Image from public domain license
Mom & kid special offer Facebook post template
Mom & kid special offer Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063761/mom-kid-special-offer-facebook-post-templateView license
Doll Cradle (c. 1938) by Therkel Anderson
Doll Cradle (c. 1938) by Therkel Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079649/doll-cradle-c-1938-therkel-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Reading & book quote Instagram post template
Reading & book quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686392/reading-book-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Andiron (One of Pair) (c. 1953) by Mildred Ford
Andiron (One of Pair) (c. 1953) by Mildred Ford
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088797/andiron-one-pair-c-1953-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain license
Mom & kid special offer Facebook story template
Mom & kid special offer Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14534124/mom-kid-special-offer-facebook-story-templateView license
Card Table (1936) by Anna Aloisi
Card Table (1936) by Anna Aloisi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064635/card-table-1936-anna-aloisiFree Image from public domain license
Bedroom interior mockup, editable wall design
Bedroom interior mockup, editable wall design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10185370/bedroom-interior-mockup-editable-wall-designView license
Pa. German Cradle with Doll & Coverlet (1935/1942) by John Fisk
Pa. German Cradle with Doll & Coverlet (1935/1942) by John Fisk
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061463/pa-german-cradle-with-doll-coverlet-19351942-john-fiskFree Image from public domain license
Mom & kid special offer poster template
Mom & kid special offer poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14534123/mom-kid-special-offer-poster-templateView license
Pitcher (1935/1942) by Anna Aloisi
Pitcher (1935/1942) by Anna Aloisi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069462/pitcher-19351942-anna-aloisiFree Image from public domain license