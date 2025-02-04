rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Doll's Cradle and Quilt (c. 1953) by Margaret Linsley
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingsbeddollsphoto
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Doll's Cradle (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holt
Doll's Cradle (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074389/dolls-cradle-c-1937-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
Editable cushion cover mockup, bedding design
Editable cushion cover mockup, bedding design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10866786/editable-cushion-cover-mockup-bedding-designView license
Cradle (c. 1953) by American 20th Century
Cradle (c. 1953) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088832/cradle-c-1953-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView license
Doll Cradle (c. 1938) by Orville Cline
Doll Cradle (c. 1938) by Orville Cline
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079646/doll-cradle-c-1938-orville-clineFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic baby room editable mockup, home interior
Aesthetic baby room editable mockup, home interior
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681030/aesthetic-baby-room-editable-mockup-home-interiorView license
Doll Cradle (c. 1938) by Therkel Anderson
Doll Cradle (c. 1938) by Therkel Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079649/doll-cradle-c-1938-therkel-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Bedroom interior mockup, editable wall design
Bedroom interior mockup, editable wall design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10185370/bedroom-interior-mockup-editable-wall-designView license
Doll Cradle (c. 1940) by Clarence W Dawson
Doll Cradle (c. 1940) by Clarence W Dawson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085659/doll-cradle-c-1940-clarence-dawsonFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067746/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Baby's Cradle (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
Baby's Cradle (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058901/babys-cradle-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Antique home decor sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Antique home decor sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082123/antique-home-decor-sticker-editable-design-famous-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Day Bed (c. 1941) by Rosa Rivero
Day Bed (c. 1941) by Rosa Rivero
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087669/day-bed-c-1941-rosa-riveroFree Image from public domain license
Clothing donation poster template, editable text and design
Clothing donation poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12711468/clothing-donation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Baby Cradle (c. 1939) by Grace Thomas
Baby Cradle (c. 1939) by Grace Thomas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082528/baby-cradle-c-1939-grace-thomasFree Image from public domain license
3D mother holding toddler editable remix
3D mother holding toddler editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394925/mother-holding-toddler-editable-remixView license
Cradle (c. 1939) by Virginia Kennady
Cradle (c. 1939) by Virginia Kennady
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083227/cradle-c-1939-virginia-kennadyFree Image from public domain license
Mattress ad Facebook post template
Mattress ad Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13825265/mattress-facebook-post-templateView license
Quilt (One Square) (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels and Margaret Linsley
Quilt (One Square) (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels and Margaret Linsley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068190/quilt-one-square-c-1936-cornelius-christoffels-and-margaret-linsleyFree Image from public domain license
Interior design Instagram post template
Interior design Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13138754/interior-design-instagram-post-templateView license
Cradle (c. 1937) by Leonard Battee
Cradle (c. 1937) by Leonard Battee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074114/cradle-c-1937-leonard-batteeFree Image from public domain license
Baby shower Instagram post template, editable text
Baby shower Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597303/baby-shower-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Cradle (c. 1940) by Harry King
Cradle (c. 1940) by Harry King
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089319/cradle-c-1940-harry-kingFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's famous painting element, editable collage design, remixed by rawpixel
Van Gogh's famous painting element, editable collage design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081825/png-art-artwork-bedView license
Sewing Stand (1941) by Mary C Davidson
Sewing Stand (1941) by Mary C Davidson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088053/sewing-stand-1941-mary-davidsonFree Image from public domain license
Baby shower greeting poster template, editable text and design
Baby shower greeting poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721788/baby-shower-greeting-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Cradle (c. 1937) by Ulrich Fischer
Cradle (c. 1937) by Ulrich Fischer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074115/cradle-c-1937-ulrich-fischerFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon sleeping cat watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon sleeping cat watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12621521/cartoon-sleeping-cat-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView license
Cradle (c. 1939) by Pearl Davis
Cradle (c. 1939) by Pearl Davis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083226/cradle-c-1939-pearl-davisFree Image from public domain license
Hotel deals Facebook post template
Hotel deals Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12985749/hotel-deals-facebook-post-templateView license
Quilt (One Square) (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels and Margaret Linsley
Quilt (One Square) (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels and Margaret Linsley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068197/quilt-one-square-c-1936-cornelius-christoffels-and-margaret-linsleyFree Image from public domain license
Time to donate Instagram post template, editable text
Time to donate Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597862/time-donate-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Sleigh Bed (c. 1936) by Kurt Melzer
Sleigh Bed (c. 1936) by Kurt Melzer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071641/sleigh-bed-c-1936-kurt-melzerFree Image from public domain license
Antique home decor collage element, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Antique home decor collage element, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072277/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-antique-artView license
Pa. German Cradle with Doll & Coverlet (1935/1942) by John Fisk
Pa. German Cradle with Doll & Coverlet (1935/1942) by John Fisk
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061463/pa-german-cradle-with-doll-coverlet-19351942-john-fiskFree Image from public domain license
Clothing donation Instagram post template, editable text
Clothing donation Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597857/clothing-donation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Doll's Bed (c. 1937) by Max Fernekes
Doll's Bed (c. 1937) by Max Fernekes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074391/dolls-bed-c-1937-max-fernekesFree Image from public domain license
Antique home decor collage element, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Antique home decor collage element, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055768/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-antique-artView license
Quilt (1935/1942) by Margaret Linsley
Quilt (1935/1942) by Margaret Linsley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062064/quilt-19351942-margaret-linsleyFree Image from public domain license