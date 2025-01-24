Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingsbedscrewbenchDay Bed (c. 1953) by B Holst GrubbeOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 766 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 2614 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPublic garden Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458265/public-garden-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDay Bed (c. 1936) by B Holst Grubbehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065401/day-bed-c-1936-holst-grubbeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cushion cover mockup, bedding designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10866786/editable-cushion-cover-mockup-bedding-designView licenseSettee (c. 1936) by B Holst Grubbehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070762/settee-c-1936-holst-grubbeFree Image from public domain licenseMental health Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528417/mental-health-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGate-legged Table (c. 1937) by B Holst Grubbehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074992/gate-legged-table-c-1937-holst-grubbeFree Image from public domain licenseBedroom interior mockup, editable wall designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10185370/bedroom-interior-mockup-editable-wall-designView licenseSettle-table (c. 1936) by B Holst Grubbehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070793/settle-table-c-1936-holst-grubbeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable photo frame Japandi interior mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15139656/editable-photo-frame-japandi-interior-mockupView licenseQueen Ann Sofa (c. 1953) by Florence Nealhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088882/queen-ann-sofa-c-1953-florence-nealFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon Autumn sale watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617267/cartoon-autumn-sale-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licenseBench (c. 1953) by Elizabeth Curtishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088815/bench-c-1953-elizabeth-curtisFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067746/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMail Box (c. 1937) by Marjorie Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075749/mail-box-c-1937-marjorie-leeFree Image from public domain licenseAntique home decor sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082123/antique-home-decor-sticker-editable-design-famous-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDay Bed (c. 1953) by Irene Malawiczhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088851/day-bed-c-1953-irene-malawiczFree Image from public domain licenseClothing donation poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12711468/clothing-donation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseClothes Wringer (c. 1939) by Herndon Hightowerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083132/clothes-wringer-c-1939-herndon-hightowerFree Image from public domain licenseNatural joy quote poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14453271/natural-joy-quote-poster-templateView licenseGate-legged Table (c. 1937) by B Holst Grubbehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074991/gate-legged-table-c-1937-holst-grubbeFree Image from public domain licensePicnic in the park Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12465398/picnic-the-park-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSide Chair (c. 1937) by B Holst Grubbehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077103/side-chair-c-1937-holst-grubbeFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon jogging watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613411/cartoon-jogging-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licenseDay Bed (c. 1936) by B Holst Grubbehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065412/day-bed-c-1936-holst-grubbeFree Image from public domain licenseMattress ad Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13825265/mattress-facebook-post-templateView licenseClamp (c. 1938) by Edward Ungerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079329/clamp-c-1938-edward-ungerFree Image from public domain licenseSenior care Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528410/senior-care-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCard Table (c. 1953) by Florence Choatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088839/card-table-c-1953-florence-choateFree Image from public domain license3D minimal living room, interior editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397295/minimal-living-room-interior-editable-remixView licenseZoar Wash Bench (c. 1941) by Angelo Bulonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088453/zoar-wash-bench-c-1941-angelo-buloneFree Image from public domain licenseBaby shower Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597303/baby-shower-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCabinet-Top Desk (c. 1953) by Francis Borellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088826/cabinet-top-desk-c-1953-francis-borelliFree Image from public domain licenseTravel agency Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14747157/travel-agency-instagram-post-templateView licenseRocking Horse (c. 1941) by Selma Sandlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088006/rocking-horse-c-1941-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's famous painting element, editable collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081825/png-art-artwork-bedView licenseChopping Knife (c. 1940) by Charles Charonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089111/chopping-knife-c-1940-charles-charonFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseHorse (c. 1937) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075282/horse-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseBaby shower greeting poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721788/baby-shower-greeting-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHitching Post (c. 1936) by Pearl Torellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066387/hitching-post-c-1936-pearl-torellFree Image from public domain license