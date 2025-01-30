rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Roll-Top Desk (c. 1953) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingstablepianomusical instrument
What's your hobby Instagram post template, editable text
What's your hobby Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597329/whats-your-hobby-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Highboy (c. 1940) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
Highboy (c. 1940) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086029/highboy-c-1940-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain license
Orchestra Instagram post template, editable text
Orchestra Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597138/orchestra-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Highboy (1940) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
Highboy (1940) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086036/highboy-1940-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain license
Music lesson Instagram post template, editable text
Music lesson Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596591/music-lesson-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Slate-top Table (c. 1940) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
Slate-top Table (c. 1940) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086748/slate-top-table-c-1940-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain license
Orchestra concert Instagram post template, editable text
Orchestra concert Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597380/orchestra-concert-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Chest (c. 1939) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
Chest (c. 1939) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083005/chest-c-1939-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain license
Orchestra concert poster template
Orchestra concert poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778990/orchestra-concert-poster-templateView license
Lowboy (c. 1938) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
Lowboy (c. 1938) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080537/lowboy-c-1938-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain license
Piano concert blog banner template, editable text
Piano concert blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543895/piano-concert-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Gate-leg Table (c. 1936) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
Gate-leg Table (c. 1936) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066102/gate-leg-table-c-1936-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain license
Orchestra concert Instagram story template
Orchestra concert Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778992/orchestra-concert-instagram-story-templateView license
Slate-top Table (1936) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
Slate-top Table (1936) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071643/slate-top-table-1936-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain license
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347241/pianist-editable-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Chair-table (c. 1936) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
Chair-table (c. 1936) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064892/chair-table-c-1936-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain license
Music school poster template, editable design in blue and white
Music school poster template, editable design in blue and white
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18274260/music-school-poster-template-editable-design-blue-and-whiteView license
Sideboard (1936) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
Sideboard (1936) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070969/sideboard-1936-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain license
Music dancing, creative arts, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Music dancing, creative arts, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12516216/music-dancing-creative-arts-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Dough Trough (c. 1940) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
Dough Trough (c. 1940) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085695/dough-trough-c-1940-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain license
Music dancing png, creative arts, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Music dancing png, creative arts, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12516234/music-dancing-png-creative-arts-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Gate-leg Table (c. 1936) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
Gate-leg Table (c. 1936) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066101/gate-leg-table-c-1936-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain license
Orchestra concert blog banner template
Orchestra concert blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778991/orchestra-concert-blog-banner-templateView license
Sofa (c. 1936) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
Sofa (c. 1936) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071676/sofa-c-1936-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain license
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347232/pianist-editable-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Candle Stand (c. 1940) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
Candle Stand (c. 1940) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085470/candle-stand-c-1940-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain license
Private music lesson blog banner template, editable text
Private music lesson blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539911/private-music-lesson-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Side Chair (c. 1936) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
Side Chair (c. 1936) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071037/side-chair-c-1936-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain license
Classical music festival blog banner template, editable text
Classical music festival blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543896/classical-music-festival-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Armchair (c. 1937) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
Armchair (c. 1937) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072855/armchair-c-1937-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain license
Music lesson Instagram post template, editable text
Music lesson Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596958/music-lesson-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Dining Table (1936) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
Dining Table (1936) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065481/dining-table-1936-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain license
Music lesson Instagram post template, editable text
Music lesson Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596976/music-lesson-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Armchair (c. 1937) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
Armchair (c. 1937) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072873/armchair-c-1937-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain license
Piano border doodle, blue background, editable design
Piano border doodle, blue background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11756317/piano-border-doodle-blue-background-editable-designView license
Side Chair (1936) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
Side Chair (1936) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070996/side-chair-1936-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain license
Morning radio show blog banner template, editable text
Morning radio show blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539958/morning-radio-show-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Carver Armchair (1935/1942) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
Carver Armchair (1935/1942) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059477/carver-armchair-19351942-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor grand piano mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor grand piano mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10809660/watercolor-grand-piano-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Wall Paper (c. 1937) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
Wall Paper (c. 1937) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077963/wall-paper-c-1937-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain license