Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsbucketphotoantiquejarStoneware Crock (c. 1953) by Anna AloisiOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 925 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3159 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable vintage coffee server design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059166/editable-vintage-coffee-server-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCrock (c. 1936) by Anna Aloisihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065301/crock-c-1936-anna-aloisiFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseFlower Pot (1935/1942) by Anna Aloisihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060599/flower-pot-19351942-anna-aloisiFree Image from public domain licenseFood container editable mockup, packaginghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12616287/food-container-editable-mockup-packagingView licenseCrock (c. 1939) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083248/crock-c-1939-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseCrock (c. 1953) by John Fiskhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088848/crock-c-1953-john-fiskFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071050/editable-vintage-glassware-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVase (c. 1936) by Anna Aloisihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072278/vase-c-1936-anna-aloisiFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian lantern, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059182/editable-victorian-lantern-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCrock (c. 1953) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088845/crock-c-1953-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseVintage coffee server, editable design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057915/vintage-coffee-server-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCompote (c. 1936) by Anna Aloisihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065198/compote-c-1936-anna-aloisiFree Image from public domain licenseYellow paint bucket mockup element png, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9298859/yellow-paint-bucket-mockup-element-png-editable-designView licenseStoneware Jar (c. 1937) by Richard Barnetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077473/stoneware-jar-c-1937-richard-barnettFree Image from public domain licenseBucket list ideas Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598050/bucket-list-ideas-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseCrock (probably 1937/1938) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074207/crock-probably-19371938-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseBucket list poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783214/bucket-list-poster-templateView licenseCrock (c. 1938) by Edith Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079517/crock-c-1938-edith-millerFree Image from public domain licenseBucket list Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12577713/bucket-list-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCradle (c. 1953) by Anna Aloisihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088852/cradle-c-1953-anna-aloisiFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887212/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseCrock (c. 1939) by Anne Nemtzoffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083245/crock-c-1939-anne-nemtzoffFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887314/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseCrock (c. 1939) by Anne Nemtzoffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083244/crock-c-1939-anne-nemtzoffFree Image from public domain licensePottery masterclass poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879369/pottery-masterclass-poster-templateView licenseCrock (c. 1938) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079488/crock-c-1938-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851672/watercolor-flower-vase-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseCrock (c. 1936) by Samuel Sulkowitzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065287/crock-c-1936-samuel-sulkowitzFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10852216/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseCrock (c. 1939) by Elsie Weinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083247/crock-c-1939-elsie-weinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10560755/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseCrock (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089344/crock-c-1940-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licensePaint bucket editable mockup, product packaginghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12157497/paint-bucket-editable-mockup-product-packagingView licenseCrock (c. 1939) by George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083246/crock-c-1939-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseCrock (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089359/crock-c-1940-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851945/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseFlask (1935/1942) by Anna Aloisihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060586/flask-19351942-anna-aloisiFree Image from public domain license