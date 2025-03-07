rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Utility Box (c. 1953) by Christabel Scrymser
Save
Edit Image
roseflowerplantartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintings
Grow flower Facebook post template
Grow flower Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395602/grow-flower-facebook-post-templateView license
Utility Box (c. 1939) by Christabel Scrymser
Utility Box (c. 1939) by Christabel Scrymser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085068/utility-box-c-1939-christabel-scrymserFree Image from public domain license
Vintage furniture collection poster template
Vintage furniture collection poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14778949/vintage-furniture-collection-poster-templateView license
Nursing Bottle (c. 1938) by Christabel Scrymser
Nursing Bottle (c. 1938) by Christabel Scrymser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080668/nursing-bottle-c-1938-christabel-scrymserFree Image from public domain license
Autumnal flowers border background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Autumnal flowers border background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9207683/autumnal-flowers-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Gunpowder Flask (c. 1939) by Christabel Scrymser
Gunpowder Flask (c. 1939) by Christabel Scrymser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083681/gunpowder-flask-c-1939-christabel-scrymserFree Image from public domain license
Autumnal flowers desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
Autumnal flowers desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9207722/autumnal-flowers-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView license
Candlestick (1935/1942) by Christabel Scrymser
Candlestick (1935/1942) by Christabel Scrymser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059368/candlestick-19351942-christabel-scrymserFree Image from public domain license
Pink rose frame, editable floral round badge
Pink rose frame, editable floral round badge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9831215/pink-rose-frame-editable-floral-round-badgeView license
Gun Powder Flask (c. 1938) by Christabel Scrymser
Gun Powder Flask (c. 1938) by Christabel Scrymser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080086/gun-powder-flask-c-1938-christabel-scrymserFree Image from public domain license
Autumnal flowers border background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Autumnal flowers border background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9207699/autumnal-flowers-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bandbox (c. 1953) by Joseph Rothenberg
Bandbox (c. 1953) by Joseph Rothenberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088819/bandbox-c-1953-joseph-rothenbergFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848899/watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Dough Trough (c. 1953) by Charles Charon
Dough Trough (c. 1953) by Charles Charon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088868/dough-trough-c-1953-charles-charonFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor teacup, remix design
Editable watercolor teacup, remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10698707/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView license
Bandbox (c. 1953) by Joseph Rothenberg
Bandbox (c. 1953) by Joseph Rothenberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088818/bandbox-c-1953-joseph-rothenbergFree Image from public domain license
Red rose pattern, editable watercolor flower design
Red rose pattern, editable watercolor flower design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551629/red-rose-pattern-editable-watercolor-flower-designView license
Painted Box (c. 1953) by Douglas Cox
Painted Box (c. 1953) by Douglas Cox
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088886/painted-box-c-1953-douglas-coxFree Image from public domain license
Red rose desktop wallpaper, editable watercolor flower design
Red rose desktop wallpaper, editable watercolor flower design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11633716/red-rose-desktop-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-flower-designView license
Andirons (c. 1953) by Hans Korsch
Andirons (c. 1953) by Hans Korsch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088804/andirons-c-1953-hans-korschFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, remix design
Editable watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885811/editable-watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-remix-designView license
Andiron (c. 1953) by Hans Korsch
Andiron (c. 1953) by Hans Korsch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088808/andiron-c-1953-hans-korschFree Image from public domain license
Yellow hollyhocks desktop wallpaper, editable watercolor flower design
Yellow hollyhocks desktop wallpaper, editable watercolor flower design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683569/yellow-hollyhocks-desktop-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-flower-designView license
Table (c. 1953) by Frederick Jackson
Table (c. 1953) by Frederick Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088916/table-c-1953-frederick-jacksonFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Console Table (c. 1953) by Ferdinand Cartier
Console Table (c. 1953) by Ferdinand Cartier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088825/console-table-c-1953-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor teacup, remix design
Editable watercolor teacup, remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885786/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView license
Lowboy (c. 1953) by Isadore Goldberg
Lowboy (c. 1953) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088877/lowboy-c-1953-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor yellow hollyhocks pattern background, editable flower design
Watercolor yellow hollyhocks pattern background, editable flower design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683571/watercolor-yellow-hollyhocks-pattern-background-editable-flower-designView license
Shaker Desk (c. 1953) by Alfred H Smith
Shaker Desk (c. 1953) by Alfred H Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088898/shaker-desk-c-1953-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain license
Red rose frame, editable botanical oval badge
Red rose frame, editable botanical oval badge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9831137/red-rose-frame-editable-botanical-oval-badgeView license
Andiron (c. 1953) by Hans Korsch
Andiron (c. 1953) by Hans Korsch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088799/andiron-c-1953-hans-korschFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor red rose pattern background, editable flower design
Watercolor red rose pattern background, editable flower design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11633707/watercolor-red-rose-pattern-background-editable-flower-designView license
Tavern Table (c. 1953) by Isadore Goldberg
Tavern Table (c. 1953) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088919/tavern-table-c-1953-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor teacup png element, editable remix design
Watercolor teacup png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848523/watercolor-teacup-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Wall Pocket (c. 1939) by Nicholas Zupa
Wall Pocket (c. 1939) by Nicholas Zupa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085140/wall-pocket-c-1939-nicholas-zupaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor teacup, editable remix design
Watercolor teacup, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10849274/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView license
Toleware Tea Cannister (c. 1938) by Henry Murphy
Toleware Tea Cannister (c. 1938) by Henry Murphy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082016/toleware-tea-cannister-c-1938-henry-murphyFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, remix design
Editable watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10849177/editable-watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-remix-designView license
Card Table (c. 1953) by Florence Choate
Card Table (c. 1953) by Florence Choate
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088839/card-table-c-1953-florence-choateFree Image from public domain license