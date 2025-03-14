Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingstablecoffee tabledeskTable (c. 1953) by Frederick JacksonOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 969 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3308 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarTutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDesk (c. 1936) by Frederick Jacksonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065456/desk-c-1936-frederick-jacksonFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438471/art-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView licenseTavern Table (c. 1953) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088919/tavern-table-c-1953-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licensePainting club Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438461/painting-club-instagram-post-templateView licenseBench (c. 1953) by Elizabeth Curtishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088815/bench-c-1953-elizabeth-curtisFree Image from public domain licenseBoost productivity poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931048/boost-productivity-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseConsole Table (c. 1953) by Ferdinand Cartierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088825/console-table-c-1953-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain licenseKids' online learning Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597244/kids-online-learning-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTable (1935/1942) by Frederick Jacksonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063358/table-19351942-frederick-jacksonFree Image from public domain licenseArt & flower Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492438/art-flower-instagram-post-templateView licenseTable (c. 1953) by John Garayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088920/table-c-1953-john-garayFree Image from public domain licenseFurniture price list poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21850870/furniture-price-list-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseShaker Dining Table (c. 1937) by Winslow Richhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076975/shaker-dining-table-c-1937-winslow-richFree Image from public domain licenseVintage interior design Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438437/vintage-interior-design-instagram-post-templateView licenseGateleg Table (c. 1942) by Peter C Ustinoffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088604/gateleg-table-c-1942-peter-ustinoffFree Image from public domain licenseBoost productivity blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11930977/boost-productivity-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseShaker Table (c. 1938) by Alfred H Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081479/shaker-table-c-1938-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain licenseStudy vlog Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10415615/study-vlog-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTable, Patrick Henry (1935/1942) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063375/table-patrick-henry-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseBoost productivity Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11443346/boost-productivity-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseShaker Small Table (c. 1936) by Alfred H Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070890/shaker-small-table-c-1936-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain licenseCleaning hacks Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11957326/cleaning-hacks-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePa. 