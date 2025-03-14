rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Tavern Table (c. 1953) by Isadore Goldberg
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingstablecoffee tabledesk
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Tavern Table (c. 1936) by Isadore Goldberg
Tavern Table (c. 1936) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072045/tavern-table-c-1936-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition Instagram post template
Art exhibition Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438471/art-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView license
Drop-leaf Table (c. 1938) by Isadore Goldberg
Drop-leaf Table (c. 1938) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079751/drop-leaf-table-c-1938-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Boost productivity poster template, editable text and design
Boost productivity poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931048/boost-productivity-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Trestle Table (c. 1939) by Isadore Goldberg
Trestle Table (c. 1939) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084997/trestle-table-c-1939-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Painting club Instagram post template
Painting club Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438461/painting-club-instagram-post-templateView license
Lowboy (c. 1953) by Isadore Goldberg
Lowboy (c. 1953) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088877/lowboy-c-1953-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Kids' online learning Instagram post template, editable text
Kids' online learning Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597244/kids-online-learning-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Table (1941) by Isadore Goldberg
Table (1941) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088232/table-1941-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Art & flower Instagram post template
Art & flower Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492438/art-flower-instagram-post-templateView license
Lowboy (c. 1938) by Isadore Goldberg
Lowboy (c. 1938) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080539/lowboy-c-1938-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Furniture price list poster template, editable text and design
Furniture price list poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21850870/furniture-price-list-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Table (c. 1953) by Frederick Jackson
Table (c. 1953) by Frederick Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088916/table-c-1953-frederick-jacksonFree Image from public domain license
Vintage interior design Instagram post template
Vintage interior design Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438437/vintage-interior-design-instagram-post-templateView license
Desk (1935/1942) by Isadore Goldberg
Desk (1935/1942) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060073/desk-19351942-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Study vlog Instagram post template, editable text
Study vlog Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10415615/study-vlog-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Kas (c. 1937) by Isadore Goldberg
Kas (c. 1937) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075600/kas-c-1937-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Boost productivity blog banner template, editable text
Boost productivity blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11930977/boost-productivity-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Cabinet (c. 1953) by Isadore Goldberg
Cabinet (c. 1953) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088833/cabinet-c-1953-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Cleaning hacks Instagram post template, editable text
Cleaning hacks Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11957326/cleaning-hacks-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Kas (c. 1937) by Isadore Goldberg
Kas (c. 1937) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075602/kas-c-1937-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Boost productivity Instagram story template, editable text
Boost productivity Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931070/boost-productivity-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Chest with Drawer (c. 1939) by Isadore Goldberg
Chest with Drawer (c. 1939) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083042/chest-with-drawer-c-1939-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Boost productivity Instagram post template, editable text
Boost productivity Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11443346/boost-productivity-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Highboy (c. 1937) by Isadore Goldberg
Highboy (c. 1937) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075219/highboy-c-1937-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
New post Instagram post template
New post Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492442/new-post-instagram-post-templateView license
Bench (c. 1953) by Elizabeth Curtis
Bench (c. 1953) by Elizabeth Curtis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088815/bench-c-1953-elizabeth-curtisFree Image from public domain license
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979600/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Secretary (c. 1936) by Isadore Goldberg
Secretary (c. 1936) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070732/secretary-c-1936-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979507/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Highboy (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberg
Highboy (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086032/highboy-c-1940-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14981448/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Crock (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberg
Crock (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089353/crock-c-1940-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979614/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Armchair (1941) by Isadore Goldberg
Armchair (1941) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087311/armchair-1941-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979565/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Crock (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberg
Crock (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089364/crock-c-1940-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Home office poster template, editable text & design
Home office poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11555746/home-office-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Console Table (c. 1953) by Ferdinand Cartier
Console Table (c. 1953) by Ferdinand Cartier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088825/console-table-c-1953-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain license